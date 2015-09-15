Johnston replaces injured Mulipola in Samoa squad Samoa have called up prop Census Johnston to their Rugby World Cup Squad as a late replacement for the injured Logovi'i Mulipola.

The 34-year-old Johnston, who plays for French side Toulouse, announced his international retirement in April but was recalled before New Zealand's historic test at Apia Park on July 8 -- the All Blacks' first test match on Samoan soil.

Johnston, who has 51 test caps, will be arriving in the UK over the weekend, the Samoan Rugby Union announced.

Mulipola, 28, plays for Leicester Tigers in the Aviva Premiership and had surgery on his achilles tendon last year.

Samoa are in World Cup Pool B along with South Africa, Japan, Scotland and the United States, against whom they play their first match on Sept. 20.