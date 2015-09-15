Rugby World Cup 2015
Johnston replaces injured Mulipola in Samoa squad
Samoa have called up prop Census Johnston to their Rugby World Cup Squad as a late replacement for the injured Logovi'i Mulipola.
The 34-year-old Johnston, who plays for French side Toulouse, announced his international retirement in April but was recalled before New Zealand's historic test at Apia Park on July 8 -- the All Blacks' first test match on Samoan soil.
Johnston, who has 51 test caps, will be arriving in the UK over the weekend, the Samoan Rugby Union announced.
Mulipola, 28, plays for Leicester Tigers in the Aviva Premiership and had surgery on his achilles tendon last year.
Samoa are in World Cup Pool B along with South Africa, Japan, Scotland and the United States, against whom they play their first match on Sept. 20.
Warm-up games vital despite injury risks - Castrogiovanni
Warm-up matches are necessary despite the risk of injuries that could end players' dream of playing in the Rugby World Cup, according to Italy's Martin Castrogiovanni.
The 33-year-old prop believes the risk of playing tough preparation matches is worth taking to ensure teams are in the best physical condition.
"It is part of the game. We need to play these matches. We take the risk. You want to win them, but you don't want people to get hurt even for that," Castrogiovanni told the Rugby World Cup website (www.rugbyworldcup.com).
Castrogiovanni, who has 113 international caps, voiced his concern for Wales duo Rhys Webb and Leigh Halfpenny, who have been ruled out of the tournament after picking up injuries in Saturday's 23-19 win over Italy.
"I went to see Leigh after the match. It looked bad," said Castrogiovanni who played with heavy strapping on his right leg.
Italy start their World Cup campaign against France in Pool D in London on Sept. 19.
Captain Qera banking on Fiji 'brotherhood' to down opponents
The players in the Fiji World Cup team enjoy great camaraderie and will bank on the spirit of "brotherhood" to surprise their opponents in the tournament starting this month, captain Akapusi Qera has said.
Fiji will play the Rugby World Cup curtain-raiser against hosts England in London on Sept. 18 and Qera said he hoped his team will bring their 'A' game to surprise the hosts.
"My personal view is that we've got a good bunch of boys and what we have over other teams is the brotherhood we have with each other," Qera was quoted as saying on the Rugby World Cup website (www.rugbyworldcup.com).
We look after each other and we'd die for each other and that's the spirit we'll be taking through into our first game."- Fiji captain Akapusi QeraRugby World Cup Welcome Ceremony - Hampton Court Palace, London - 10/9/15
Fiji's Akapusi Qera talks during the welcome. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Saint-Andre banks on World Cup fever to lift Les BleusCoach Philippe Saint-Andre urged French rugby supporters to cast aside their doubts about him and rally behind his squad as they head to England this weekend for the rugby World Cup.Saint-Andre, who faced widespread calls to quit in March after a lacklustre French showing in the Six Nations, said criticism went with the job and all that mattered now was that supporters united behind Les Bleus."For three and a half years it's been tough and complicated," Saint-Andre said on the eve of his team's departure for London and the tournament in which they were runners-up four years ago before he took over.
For three and a half years I donned the bullet-proof vest and I'm still here. What I really need now though is that all rugby lovers rally to the cause ... We're going to England. The English invented the game and this is going to be a hyper-mediatised World Cup with jam-packed stadiums."- France coach Philippe Saint-Andre, speaking on the even of his team's departure for LondonFrance's rugby team coach Philippe Saint-Andre conducts a training session during the Captain's run at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Hansen determined to keep All Black eyes on the prizeReuters UKNew Zealand coach Steve Hansen is determined to keep the squad grounded and not allow their minds to wander beyond their opening World Cup clash with Argentina as he bids to prevent complacency scuppering their title defence.
We haven't earned the right to sit here and say who's going to play in the semi-finals, quarter-finals or finals.
"If we earn the right to get through to there then whoever it is on the other side of the white line will be the team that's the biggest threat...
"If you take your eye off the ball, you'll lose the ball - you don't want to do that."
- New Zealand coach Steve Hansen, speaking to reporters at the team's hotel in LondonRead more
McCaw relishing pressure of All Blacks' bid to make historyNew Zealand's Richie McCaw during the Rugby World Cup Welcome Ceremony at the Tower of London, 11 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge
Never one to duck a challenge, Richie McCaw is determined to take the pressure that comes with trying to become the first New Zealand captain to win the World Cup on foreign soil and use it to his advantage.
The All Blacks won the tournament in 1987 and 2011 but have never clinched the title away from their own shores, frequently buckling under the inevitable heat that comes with being heavy favourites.
With no team ever retaining the World Cup, McCaw has an opportunity to lead New Zealand to a double dose of history.
With that comes inevitable pressure but it is a challenge the loose forward and triple world player of the year relishes.
"Less familiarity makes a bit of a difference," he told reporters at the team's London hotel when asked about the challenge of clinching the trophy outside New Zealand.
First time over so it's all pretty new. Even the flight business class was right up there so it's all been pretty cool," New Zealand's Richie McCaw said, before admitting his only previous knowledge of the country came from watching TV soap Coronation Street with his mum.
"To be here is awesome but I am now excited and raring to go."
South Africa prepare three-point plan for World Cup gloryMastery of scrums, line drives and the breakdown will win the World Cup, South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer said after his 31-man squad arrived for the tournament on Saturday."These are three areas that will determine the outcome of the tournament and we have spent a lot of time working on them," Meyer said.Meyer also said winning the World Cup, which South Africa achieved in 1995 and 2007, would require playing "seven cup finals" over the next two months."All the opponents will be difficult and you have to approach each game as if it were a final. The challenge is to play seven great games in a row."
Coach Jones insists 'joke' Japan team can have last laugh
Japan coach Eddie Jones is sick of hearing about his team's "brave" losses at the Rugby World Cup.
Japan has not a match at the sport's showcase event for 24 years, with their one and only triumph so far coming against Zimbabwe in 1991.
Japan has managed two creditable draws since then, one in 2007 and another four years later, but Jones wants to start chalking up some wins.
"At the welcome ceremony (for the 2015 Rugby World Cup) they showed a history of Japan at the World Cup and it was terrible," Jones told the Kyodo news agency.
"And then they asked do we want to see it again. It's the patronization of Japanese rugby. They just say we are brave and do our best but can't win.Read moreJapan's players pose for photographs during the Rugby World Cup Welcome Ceremony at Brighton Dome, 11 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
No lucky charm as South Africa captain looks for better fortune
South Africa captain Jean de Villiers has not taken to tucking a rabbit's foot into his pocket, or under his pillow, even if his past Rugby World Cup experiences make turning to lucky charms quite understandable.
Injury has blighted the Springbok centre's previous World Cups, with just a handful of his 107 caps over the last 13 years coming at the tournament.
"I haven't had any time to get into good luck rituals at a World Cup because I've only slept two nights at past tournaments," he joked about his unfortunate run.
"I've had bad luck but what's in the past, is in the past," he said as South Africa arrived at the weekend for the 2015 edition in England. "So be it, what will happen will happen."
INTERVIEW - McCaw wants retirement talk to waitRichie McCaw's future on the rugby field remains a matter for conjecture, with the New Zealand captain saying on Sunday he did not want retirement talk to overshadow playing at the Rugby World Cup."I haven't made a final decision yet although I've given a reasonably strong hint," McCaw told Reuters."If I play much more past this year is pretty debatable but the reason I haven't (made any announcement) is I really wanted to play this year, and this tournament, like you would any other year, as if you were going to play on."With the door still being open, that decision is going to be made later. But I want to make sure that when I turn up for training, I train to be better than I was the week before. If you keep that attitude you keep performing and I think that's an important part of being an All Black.
Etzebeth only jury concern for fit-again BoksSouth Africa have cleared up a backlog of injuries and say lock Eben Etzebeth remains their only concern one week before they start their Rugby World Cup campaign.
Etzebeth has a calf injury but team doctor Craig Roberts told reporters on Sunday that the lock was on track to play against Japan in Brighton on Saturday, even though he would miss training at the start of the week as the team resumed preparations after being given the weekend off.
"He started running last week and we will progress him this week. A decision on his availability will be made later in the week.
"Otherwise it is up to the coach to decide who he selects for the game," said Roberts.
Two months ago South Africa had an extensive list of key injured players and coach Heyneke Meyer has drawn criticism for selecting some who have not had much game time in recent months.
However, he is likely to have a full squad to select from for the Boks' first match in Pool B.
All Blacks hold no surprises for Pumas - HourcadeReuters UKNew Zealand can expect a tougher test from Argentina in their World Cup opener on Sunday than in July when the All Blacks eased to a comfortable victory in Christchurch, Pumas coach Daniel Hourcade said.
-
England at full strength to face FijiReuters UKEngland coach Stuart Lancaster is taking no risks for Friday's game against Fiji after naming his strongest side for the Twickenham clash that opens the Rugby World Cup.
-
Lack of 'X-factor' could cost England dear - BalshawReuters UKA lack of 'X-factor' could cost England dearly when the heat is turned up at the business end of the Rugby World Cup, Iain Balshaw, a member of the triumphant 2003 English side, told Reuters on Monday.
Pumas' formidable scrum reflects our personality - MateraArgentina take their scrummaging very seriously. No surprise there, but for flanker Pablo Matera and the Pumas forwards who pack down to get up close and personal with opponents the scrum is where their "personality" shines through.The Pumas have a justifiable reputation as one of the best scrummaging units in international rugby and world champions New Zealand know all too well what awaits them in their World Cup Pool C opener at Wembley on Sunday.For Matera, it is very much a source of pride. A badge of honour well earned. "We love to hear that we are the best scrummagers in the world," Matera, renowned for his aggressive and abrasive play, told Reuters."In Argentina we think the scrum is the personality of the team. In Argentina if you lose the scrum you are probably going to lose the match. We as a national team work the scrum so hard -- it's a tool that gives us penalties to score points.
Scotland call up hooker Bryce for injured McNally
Scotland have called up hooker Kevin Bryce into their squad for the Rugby World Cup as replacement for Stuart McInally who has been ruled out through injury, the team said on Monday.
McInally, who made his first international appearances in Scotland's back-to-back warm-up wins over Italy last month, is suffering from a neck complaint that "necessitates a prolonged period of recovery beyond the competition", a statement said.
Glasgow Warriors hooker Bryce -- a back-row convert who made his Scotland debut as a loose forward on last year's summer tour -- has been brought in with the Scots gearing up to face Japan in their opener in Gloucester on Sept. 23.
Moriaty replaces injured Walker in Wales squad
Winger Eli Walker has withdrawn from the Wales World Cup squad due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced by flanker Ross Moriarty, the tournament website reported on Monday.
Walker was only called into the squad last week in place of injured fullback Leigh Halfpenny.
Wales start their campaign against Uruguay in Cardiff on Sunday in a tough Pool A which also includes hosts England, twice world champions Australia and Fiji.
World Cup final a minimum for France, says coachReuters UKFrance's Rugby World Cup will be considered a success only if they reach the final, coach Philippe Saint-Andre has said.
-
Fiji relaxed and ready to rattle England - McKeeReuters UKFiji have enjoyed excellent preparation and have no injury worries for Friday's Rugby World Cup opener against hosts England, head coach John McKee said.
There is no Plan B, says Lapasset to ease Japanese fears
World Rugby chiefs are "working well" with organisers of Japan's troubled 2019 World Cup, and there is no 'Plan B' to award it to another nation.
President of the sport's governing body Bernard Lapasset assuaged Japanese concerns on Tuesday, saying his body was confident of working with Japan to deliver a successful event, despite recent set-backs.
"Japan 2019 was difficult for us with the stadium, but now we are confident working with them," the Frenchman told reporters at Twickenham Stadium, ahead of Friday's start of the 2015 World Cup.
Japan's plans to host the 2019 edition were thrown in disarray in July when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe scrapped plans for a proposed new stadium.
Please write Wales off, Gatland urgesReuters UKWales coach Warren Gatland urged reporters on Tuesday to write off his team's chances of doing well in the World Cup.
-
If you can do your jobs and write us off as much as possible, that would be great."If we can come into the competition being written off, which seems to be happening at the moment, that's the best situation for a Wales team to be in.
"Sometimes those things galvanise us and make us stronger as a unit. So, please continue to do it."- Wales coach Warren Gatland, speaking to reporters on Tuesday
Georgia's young gun Lobzhanidze ready for World Cup cauldronReuters UKGeorgia's teenage scrumhalf Vasil Lobzhanidze, who was still at school during the last Rugby World Cup, will be given the chance to make history and show what he can do on the international stage, coach Milton Haig said.
Uruguay relishing Millennium bowReuters UKUruguay flyhalf Felipe Berchesi is relishing the once-in-a-lifetime experience of playing Wales in his team's opening Rugby World Cup match in Cardiff on Sunday.
Fijians attuned to Twickenham roar - thanks to sneaky recording
Whatever shocks lie in store for Fiji in Friday's Rugby World Cup opener against England at Twickenham, the roar of the home crowd will not be among them -- thanks to a sneaky recording the visitors have been putting to good use.
Fiji coach John McKee said his squad had been training against a backdrop of English voices in a bid to accustom themselves to what lies ahead in the game which follows the opening ceremony.
"We had a little bit of a strategy earlier in the campaign in Fiji, we had a PA system playing crowd noise and the sounds from Twickenham," McKee told reporters on Tuesday at Fiji's team base in Weybridge, south west of London.
Bok flyhalf rivals bring out the best in each otherReuters UKRivalry for the flyhalf position in the South African side has brought out the best in all three candidates for the job, the most recent incumbent Pat Lambie said on Tuesday.
-
Near-death experience gives South African Burger perspective
Rugby World Cup fever might be all-pervading on the eve of the tournament but a brush with death has given South Africa's Schalk Burger a more measured outlook, he said on Tuesday.
The fiery blond-haired flanker, voted the world’s top player in 2004, lay in a critical condition in hospital just over two years ago with bacterial meningitis after having a cyst removed.
But the 32-year-old has made a remarkable recovery to be selected for his fourth World Cup.
“I guess (my) perspective has changed. When I got injured rugby was pretty much dominating my life but since then a lot of things have happened," Burger said.
Captain De Villiers returns for South AfricaCaptain Jean de Villiers will return to the South Africa team after a broken jaw in their opening Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Japan on Saturday.
The 34-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in November against Wales and in his comeback test against Argentina last month broke his jaw.
He has recovered, however, to be picked in a side as coach Heyneke Meyer opted for consistency of selection after victory over Argentina in their last game in August.
“He has not had time to find form but people don’t see what he brings on the field. He is a general on the field and we want that against Japan,” Meyer told reporters on Wednesday.
Fiji opt for Volavola at flyhalf against EnglandReuters UKFiji named Ben Volavola at flyhalf on Wednesday in their team to play England in the opening Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Twickenham on Friday.
-
