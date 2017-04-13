Road to Brexit
Live updates on the UK's progress exiting the EU.
Central London house prices fall in March on Brexit, tax - RICSHouse prices in central London saw their most widespread declines since 2009 as Brexit uncertainties and high transaction costs dented demand for high-end property in the British capital, a survey showed on Thursday.
Honing Brexit campaign, EU takes aim at UK residence red tapeReuters UKThe European Union should tell London to cut red tape that makes it hard for EU expats to confirm their residence in Britain, senior EU officials said after a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to prepare for Brexit talks.
Two reasons why Italians are turning sour on the euroReuters UKThe euro zone's greatest existential threat may no longer center on small, peripheral countries such as Greece and Portugal dragging it down, but instead on the prospect that its third largest economy, Italy, could abandon ship.
Post-Brexit customs checks a 'catastrophe' for UK shipping: trade bodyThe introduction of physical customs checks following Brexit would be a catastrophe for British ports and shipping and would likely reduce the volume of trade, the head of the sector's UK industry body said on Wednesday.
Transferwise to move European headquarters from UK to continent due to BrexitReuters UKMoney transfer company Transferwise, one of the biggest fintech firms in Europe, will move its European headquarters from London to mainland Europe by March 2019 in order to keep access to the single market after Brexit, its CEO said on Wednesay.
Brexit referendum website might have been hacked - MPsA website which allowed Britons to register to vote in last year's European Union referendum might have been targeted by foreign hackers causing it to crash before the deadline, a committee of British lawmakers said on Wednesday.
London Stock Exchange looks to Middle East for revival after BrexitThe London Stock Exchange is targeting more listings from companies in the Middle East, following a dearth of initial public offerings in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Banks boost UK hiring despite Brexit, recruiter Robert Walters saysReutersInvestment banks in London have beenhiring more staff for specialised finance roles, recruiterRobert Walters said on Tuesday, in comments likely toease concerns over the impact of Brexit on a mainstay of theBritish economy.
After Brexit, EU bets on risk, green finance to relaunch capital planThe European Union will focus on infrastructure, green and risk finance to boost funding for the economy, a European Commission vice president said on Tuesday, noting Britain's departure could deprive the EU of its largest financial center.
Acrimonious Brexit could hit European Union's credit rating - S&PReuters UKAn acrimonious Brexit, in which Britain declines to honour its existing financial obligations could put pressure on the European Union's 'double A' rating, S&P Global said on Monday.
British fintech sector has shrugged off Brexit dip, says regulatorBritain's financial technology sector has recovered from an initial dip after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a senior UK regulator said on Monday.
Brexit to trigger UK farm policy overhaul and EU funding gapBritain is expected to radically overhaul agricultural policy after it leaves the European Union and the bloc may have to make changes too when it loses Britain's net contributions to the region's farming budget.
UK group fleshes out possible UK-EU banking rules pactReutersA panel of global regulators could police a new system that allowed Britain and the European Union to use each other's financial rules after Brexit without disrupting markets, an advisory group said on Monday.
Slovak media face fines for referring to "Britain" instead of UKReutersSlovak media covering theBrexit process are facing fines of up to 6,600 euros ($6,987)for using the unofficial but widely known name for the countryin question, Britain, rather than the official United Kingdom.
European regulators offer Brexit sweeteners to investment banksReuters UKA gap in EU financial rules is allowing member countries to compete to host the trading operations of London-based investment banks after Brexit by offering looser regulatory standards.
Twenty-one countries vie to host EU drug agency after BrexitReuters UKThe European Medicines Agency has had expressions of interest to host the London-based regulator from 21 of the 27 countries that will form the European Union once Britain leaves, revealing rivalry from Amsterdam to Zagreb for a prized institution.
Brexit, political uncertainty to curb European insurance M&A - ratings agencyReuters UKBrexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.
Michael Caine on Brexit: 'I’d rather be a poor master'ReutersBritish actor Michael Caine, who voted for a British exit from the European Union in the June 23 referendum, said he would rather be a poor master than a rich servant and that post-Brexit Britain would endure.
Bank of England's Carney calls for UK-EU bank rules pact after BrexitReutersBank of England Governor Mark Carney called on Friday for Britain and the European Union to reach a sweeping deal to recognize each others' bank rules after Brexit or risk a potentially damaging hit to financial services across Europe.
BoE's Carney says not seeking stand-alone UK-EU financial services dealReuters UKBank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday he did not think there should be a stand-alone Brexit deal for financial services firms, separate from any broader agreement Britain reaches when it leaves the European Union.
Highlights - Bank of England's Carney speaks at Thomson ReutersReuters UKFollowing are highlights from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's speech on international banking at Thomson Reuters' headquarters in London on Friday.
UK industrial output shrinks unexpectedly in February, adding to signs of slowdownReuters UKLONDON - British industrial output fell unexpectedly in February and manufacturers struggled, according to official data on Friday that added to signs econom
Britons becoming reluctant to move jobs as Brexit gets underway - RECReuters UKBritish workers are becoming more reticent about moving jobs as the process of leaving the European Union gets underway, exacerbating long-standing skill shortages, a survey of recruiters showed on Friday.
With Brexit, location of derivatives clearing is key issue - EU's DombrovskisReuters UKThe European Commission will reflect carefully on the location of euro-denominated derivatives clearing, a business mostly done in London now and that will be outside the EU when Britain leaves the bloc, the EU executive's vice president said on Thursday.
UK could allow EU freedom of movement after Brexit, Boris Johnson saysReuters UKBritain could allow free movement of people from the European Union during an implementation phase after Brexit to allow the economy to attract talented people, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday.
Irish PM says we must not return to hard border with Northern IrelandReuters UKNegotiations on Britain's departure from the European Union must not undermine peace in Northern Ireland and there can be no "hard border" between the British province and the Irish Republic, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Thursday.
