Road to Brexit
Live updates on the UK's progress exiting the EU.
-
UK could allow EU freedom of movement after Brexit, Boris Johnson saysReuters UKBritain could allow free movement of people from the European Union during an implementation phase after Brexit to allow the economy to attract talented people, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday.
-
Irish PM says we must not return to hard border with Northern IrelandReuters UKNegotiations on Britain's departure from the European Union must not undermine peace in Northern Ireland and there can be no "hard border" between the British province and the Irish Republic, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Thursday.
-
Cut Brexit deal, then hold second referendum - top German SPD officialReuters UKA senior member of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) says Britain should hold a second referendum on its membership of the European Union once Brexit negotiations have been completed.
-
May and Tusk will seek to reduce tensions in Brexit talksReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May and European Council President Donald Tusk agreed on Thursday to try to lower tensions in upcoming Brexit talks, especially over issues like Gibraltar.
-
With Brexit, location of derivatives clearing is key issue- EU's DombrovskisReuters UKThe European Commission willreflect carefully on the location of euro-denominatedderivatives clearing, a business mostly done in London now andthat will be outside the EU when Britain leaves the bloc, the EUexecutive's vice president said on Thursday.
-
May says will get best Brexit deal for British enclave Gibraltar
Britain will seek the best deal for the British enclave of Gibraltar in its departure talks with the European Union and there will be no negotiation of sovereignty without its citizens' consent, Prime Minister Theresa May said.
After meeting European Council President Donald Tusk at her Downing Street official residence, May said Britain was looking forward to formally beginning talks with the European Union once the bloc has agreed its guidelines.
"The PM also made clear that on the subject of Gibraltar, the UK's position had not changed: the UK would seek the best possible deal for Gibraltar as the UK exits the EU and there would be no negotiation on the sovereignty of Gibraltar without the consent of its people," May's office said in a statement.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addsion)
-
-
Eurogroup chief says let's minimise the damage of Brexit
Britain and the remaining 27 members of the European Union should stay away from the 'cliff edge' of Britain falling back on World Trade Organisation terms of trade at the end of Brexit negotiations, Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.
"Let's try to minimise the damage," he said of Brexit, speaking at a banking conference in Berlin on Thursday.
Dijsselbloem, who said he would discuss Greece with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble while in Berlin, said the more he thought about Brexit, the more worried he became. He singled out financial stability as one area of particular risk.
Asked about "passporting" rights for Britain-based institutions to sell financial services in the EU single market after Brexit, Dijsselbloem replied: "I think, also talking to financial players from the City, that passporting won't be the answer. There will be different regimes for different sub-sectors of the financial sector."
-
May heads for electoral test over Brexit and her leadershipReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May unleashed a scathing attack on Britain's main opposition party on Thursday, launching a campaign for local elections next month that will be the biggest electoral test so far of her leadership and her plan to leave the EU.
-
Ryanair to pivot growth away from UK for next two years due to BrexitReuters UKRyanair (RYA.I), Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
-
EU's Tusk to meet May in LondonReuters UKEuropean Council President Donald Tusk will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Thursday, according to a schedule published by Tusk's office.
-
-
-
↵
With Brexit underway, EU drug agency prepares to leave LondonEurope's medicines watchdog is preparing to pack its bags and relocate from London, now that Britain has triggered the process of leaving the EU, and its executive director wants a decision on the agency's new home as fast as possible.
-
by elizabeth.culliford via Fingfx.thomsonreuters 4/5/2017 4:56:23 PM
-
-
EU's Dombrovskis: must avoid race to bottom to lure UK banksReutersEuropean Union officials have heard complaints from some members of the bloc about others lowering the requirements for "passporting" rights to sell financial services in the EU single market, the European Commission vice president said.
-
-
May suggests free movement could continue during Brexit implementation - BBC https://t.co/tLm9RdDXG62:02 PM - 05 Apr 2017
-
No parallel Brexit and trade talks, EU's Barnier insistsReuters UKBritain must stop pressing for immediate parallel talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit free trade deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, and first agree on withdrawal terms.
-
May suggests free movement could continue during Brexit implementation - BBCReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May has not ruled out allowing the free movement of people between Britain and the European Union during "an implementation phase" after Britain leaves the bloc, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
-
EU lawmakers adopt Brexit resolution, reject pro-Gibraltar hintReuters UKEuropean Union lawmakers adopted a resolution on Wednesday setting their red lines for the two-year divorce talks with Britain and rejected attempts by British MEPs to recognise Gibraltar's pro-EU stance in the Brexit referendum.
-
Catch up on Brexit events with our weekly round up of the journey. Take in the analysis and read what the main players are saying now that the Article 50 trigger has been pulled. Download here. [PDF]
-
-
JPMorgan softens tone on Brexit jobs warningReuters UKThe head of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) said on Tuesday the bank is not planning to move many jobs out of Britain in the next two years in a softening of tone on the likely impact from Brexit.
-
Nearly half of UK households plan spending cuts as prices spike - surveyReuters UKNearly half of British households plan to cut spending as worries around inflation escalate, a survey showed on Wednesday, driving home the squeeze on consumers from rising energy prices and the pound's post-Brexit vote plunge.
-
-
Bank lobby warns of market ructions if Brexit talks stumbleEurope's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
-
-
-
-
Gibraltar says Spanish navy patrol ship made illegal incursion into its waters
LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - A Spanish navy patrol ship entered Gibraltar's territorial waters without permission on Tuesday, the government of the British outpost on the southern tip of Spain said.
The future of Gibraltar has become the first big dispute of Brexit since Prime Minister Theresa May filed formal divorce papers last week, with the EU draft position on negotiations saying the application of any EU-UK trade deal to Gibraltar had be agreed between Spain and Britain.
"Illegal incursion into British Gibraltar Territorial Waters by Spanish Navy patrol ship Infanta Cristina this afternoon," the government of Gibraltar said on Twitter, alongside a video of the ship.
On Monday, May's spokesman played down comments by a former leader of her Conservative party, Michael Howard, that she would be prepared to go to war to defend the territory.
-
Hammond says government looking at range of Brexit outcomes
LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said on Tuesday that the government was looking at a range of potential outcomes for forthcoming Brexit talks, but declined to say if his department had conducted a detailed economic analysis.
Earlier on Tuesday a parliamentary committee said the government should justify Prime Minister Theresa May's view that "no deal is better than a bad deal" by offering an economic impact assessment.
Pressed on whether the finance ministry had its own analysis, Hammond said it was looking at the different potential outcomes around Brexit "all the time".
But he declined to say if this included an in-depth analysis.
"When you go into a negotiating room, it really isn't helpful to have outlined in detail the different potential outcome scenarios," he told Sky News during a trip to India.
-
-
All euro business should be moved from London after Brexit -top lawmakerReuters UKAll financial business denominated in euros should be moved from London to the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc, anEU lawmaker said on Tuesday.
-
India, Britain talk up post-Brexit trade prospectsReutersIndia and Britain on Tuesday talked up their prospects of developing a new trading relationship, as their finance ministers met in New Delhi to prepare for the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.
-
-
-
-
-
UK tourism body calls for visa-free EU travel after BrexitReuters UKBritain should aim to secure visa-free travel between the UK and the European Union in upcoming negotiations to leave the bloc, an association of travel agents said on Tuesday, adding that a transitional deal could also help the sector.
-
May must prove 'no deal is better than a bad deal' - committeeReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May must prove that "no deal is better than a bad deal" by offering an economic assessment on the impact of leaving the European Union with no agreement, a parliamentary committee said on Tuesday.
-
-
-
Brexit fever? Whiff of jingoism amid talk of blue passports and warReuters UKJust days after Prime Minister Theresa May formally served the European Union with divorce papers, a powerful affliction appeared to strike some in Britain: Brexit fever.
