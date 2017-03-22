Road to Brexit
Live updates on the UK's progress exiting the EU.
Sterling seesaws after Brexit is triggered
Sterling hit day's highs against the dollar before quickly retreating in choppy trade on Wednesday, with Britain's formal triggering of its departure from the European Union providing the currency with no clear direction.
- In a volatile day of trading, the pound earlier touched an eight-day low of $1.2377, before recovering to trade as high as $1.2478 after the confirmation that Article 50 - which kickstarts two years of negotiations between Britain ant the EU - had been triggered.
- By 1330 GMT, though, sterling had slipped back to $1.2411, leaving it down a third of a percent on the day and in the middle of the $1.20-$1.28 range it has broadly traded in over the past six months.
"I think we'll continue to trade sideways until we get greater clarity on the European Union’s negotiating stance," said Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan
Pernod to raise spirits prices in Britain, cites Brexit impactReuters UKPernod Ricard is raising the prices of its spirits and wines in Britain to protect margins against a slide in the pound stemming from the country's vote to leave the European Union.
UK fires Brexit starting gunBrexit has officially begun on Wednesday after UK Prime Minister Theresa May sent Brussels a letter formally notifying the EU that it is beginning the exit process.
How will #Brexit affect trade? We are #FacebookLive with Professor David Collins, an expert in international economic law at City University.
Banks to London staff: no panic as Britain launches EU divorce processReuters UKBanks in Britain have tried to reassure their London staff over possible Brexit disruption, including a shift in jobs to continental Europe, as Prime Minister Theresa May triggered formal EU divorce proceedings on Wednesday.
Brexit Britain: Buy or sell?Reuters UKBritain, buy or sell? Investors, traders and economists weigh up whether the UK is a viable place to hold assets as it takes the first formal step on an uncertain Brexit journey. And as Laura Frykberg reports, some UK-based companies may also take a...
May offers EU fine words, but pushes British interestsReuters UKTheresa May's Brexit letter to European Union President Donald Tusk will please EU leaders by sounding constructive and acknowledging Britain must settle obligations before leaving. But the prime minister also made some tougher demands.
Merkel says aiming to cushion Brexit impact on EU citizens in UKReuters UKGermany will strive in Brexit negotiations to make sure there is as little disruption as possible to the lives of European Union citizens living in Britain, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
Brexit's cliff edge: 'business as usual' not an optionReuters UKFailure to strike a trade deal with the European Union by a two-year deadline would force Britain to adopt World Trade Organization arrangements, bringing with it a host of new negotiations and complications.
British economy sends mixed signals as Brexit divorce beginsReuters UKBritain's economy is sending mixed signals about its readiness for Brexit just as British Prime Minister Theresa May launches the process of pulling the country out of the European Union.
UK has triggered #Article50 to leave the EU. Watch to find out who will do what in the future negotiations. #EU27
What can I add to this? We already miss you.
https://t.co/iI0FvpKmoz
May urges Northern Ireland to form a government and engage in Brexit processReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May called on the rival political parties in Northern Ireland to come together and form a regional government so their voice can be heard in Brexit negotiations.
Britain could walk away from EU with no Brexit deal - May's spokesmanReuters UKBritain is still willing to walk away from the European Union with no Brexit deal, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Theresa May has triggered Article 50, starting the #Brexit process. Join us #FacebookLive as we talk to Westminster reporter William James about the latest developments in parliament.
Historic and exciting day! Will be speaking to counterparts around world today to reinforce we want a deep and special partnership with EU
Firms demand EU deal ensures their survival as May triggers BrexitReuters UKCarmakers and airlines easyJet and Ryanair demanded Britain secure a Brexit deal which preserves their access to Europe, warning any barriers to trade could risk the future of car plants and ground flights between the UK and the continent.
BRITAIN'S New Deal in Europe: the pamphlet government sent to households in 1975 recommending Britain remain in EEC: https://t.co/P9ip2hs6VA
FASCINATING the issues arising from Britain's relationship with Europe in 2016/17 are almost exactly the same as they were in 1974/75
Moody's sees UK/EU deal that keeps most of current trade relationship
Moody's credit ratings agency said on Wednesday it expected Britain and the European Union will eventually strike a deal that preserves most - but probably not all - of their current trading relationship after Brexit.
"However, such an agreement would likely take years of negotiation, and there are clear downside risks," Colin Ellis, Moodys chief credit officer for Europe, said in a statement.
"Substantial new tariff or non-tariff barriers, in particular, would have an adverse impact on UK sectors that trade extensively with the EU market."
EU's Tusk says Brexit will be damage control for both sidesReuters UKEuropean Council President Donald Tusk told reporters on Wednesday that Britain's formal exit notification made it an unhappy day for London and Brussels and that difficult talks would simply be about limiting damage for both sides.
UK financial sector proposes untested system to keep EU accessReuters UKBritain's financial sector is drawing up proposals on how it could still serve EU clients after Brexit, even as firms begin establishing new operations on the continent to keep access to the European market.
Ryanair fears flight disruption if post-Brexit air deal not done swiftlyReuters UKFlights between Britain and the European Union risk being suspended in 2019 if Britain does not prioritise a new aviation deal in Brexit negotiations, Irish low-cost airline Ryanair warned on Wednesday.
'Thank you and goodbye'- EU's Tusk accepts Brexit noticeReuters UKThe European Union is unhappy Britain is leaving, European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters on Wednesday after receiving formal notification from London, but the other 27 states are now more united and will protect their interests in "difficult negotiations" before Brexit in 2019.
UK car industry body says no Brexit deal is not an option
No deal in Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union is not an option, the country's car industry body said as Prime Minister Theresa May formally triggered divorce proceedings from the European Union.
In January, May said: "I am equally clear that no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain", but carmakers fear that without a formal agreement, UK-built cars would face export tariffs of up to 10 percent, risking the future of plants.
"We will continue to work with government and our European counterparts but no deal is not an option," the Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Mike Hawes said on Wednesday.
Our #Brexit team is ready. We will work for #EU27 member states, EU institutions & citizens; together with all Comm…
Sterling falls as UK's May triggers BrexitReuters UKEuropean shares start positively but sterling wobbles as Brexit casts a shadow over currency markets after UK prime minister Theresa May presses the formal trigger on Britain's divorce with the EU. Ivor Bennett reports.
