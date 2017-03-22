Road to Brexit
Live updates on the UK's progress exiting the EU.
Anti-Brexit protesters, one wearing a giant Theresa May head, hold placards outside Parliament on the day the Prime Minister will announce that she has triggered the process by which Britain will leave the European Union, in London, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuthby Nigel Stevenson (Reuters) via Pictures.reuters 3/29/2017 12:32:20 PM
EasyJet says it needs aviation deal after BrexitReuters UKBritain's easyJet (EZJ.L) said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
UK-based banks already knocking on Germany's door - BundesbankReuters UKBanks seeking to leave London because of Brexit are already holding talks about moving to Frankfurt but they will not be offered any special exemption from the regulations, a senior board member of Germany's central bank told Reuters.
European Banking Federation wants clarity, certainty for banks during Brexit talks
The European Banking Federation wants European Union and British negotiators to provide clarity on the terms of Britain's exit from the EU, after London triggered the process on Wednesday, so that banks can continue to finance the economy.
The EBF, which unites 32 national banking associations in Europe that together represent some 4,500 banks, said it was ready to help explain to policymakers the impact of the negotiations on the supervisory and regulatory framework and on business models.
"The EBF is keen to see clarity and certainty for banks during this process so that the banking sector can continue financing the economy while serving customers to the fullest extent and without undue disruption," it said in a statement.
Britain will not try to "cherry pick" in Brexit talks, says MayReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would not try to "cherry pick" parts of European Union membership as Britain leaves the bloc, saying she respected its four freedoms.
BMW says UK must take global business views into account during BrexitReuters UKGerman carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE), which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the country must listen to the views of global companies during Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of crucial importance.
May says hopes to settle rights of EU nationals in Britain earlyReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped to be able to agree a deal to clarify the position of European Union nationals in Britain and British nationals in the EU as early as possible in the Brexit negotiations.
PM May says aims to reach deal on future UK-EU relationship within two yearsReuters UKBritain aims to reach an agreement on its future relationship with the European Union within the two years set out under Article 50 of the bloc's Lisbon Treaty, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
Text of PM May's letter to EU's Tusk triggering Brexit processReuters UKBelow is the text of the letter British Prime Minister Theresa May sent to European Council President Donald Tusk triggering Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, the formal start of the process by which Britain will leave the European Union.
Germany says two-year Brexit timetable is "damn narrow"
The two-year period for Britain and the European Union to settle the terms of their split after British Prime Minister Theresa May filed divorce papers on Wednesday is very tight, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said.
"The time-frame is damn narrow," Martin Schaefer said at a regular government news conference.
European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference after receiving British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter in notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Hermanby Nigel Stevenson (Reuters) via Pictures.reuters 3/29/2017 12:11:12 PM
May goes into Brexit talks with ambitions highReuters UKAfter nine months of preparation, bitter public argument and a battle with parliament, British Prime Minister Theresa May is launching talks with the European Union armed with a plan she hopes will secure a better divorce deal than many expect.
"After nine months UK has delivered Brexit," tweets EU's TuskReuters UKEuropean Council President Donald Tusk confirmed on Twitter that he had received Britain's Brexit notification letter on Wednesday, saying "After nine months the UK has delivered Brexit."
FACTBOX - British business navigates rocky path to BrexitReuters UKBritish businesses have endured a roller coaster ride since the vote to leave the European Union, with some ramping up their investment in the country and others pulling market flotations and ditching takeover deals.
May says has triggered Article 50 to begin Brexit processReuters UKBritain has formally triggered the process of leaving the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
A detail shows EU Council President Donald Tusk who holds British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter which was delivered by Britain's permanent representative to the European Union Tim Barrow (not pictured) that gives notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Hermanby Nigel Stevenson (Reuters) via Pictures.reuters 3/29/2017 11:52:39 AM
The Article 50 letter. #Brexit http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8FSKX7WkAA_9xA.jpgby Donald Tusk via twitter edited by jamillah.knowles 3/29/2017 11:50:30 AM
EU Council President Donald Tusk holds British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter which was delivered by Britain's permanent representative to the European Union Tim Barrow (not pictured) that gives notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Hermanby Nigel Stevenson (Reuters) via Pictures.reuters 3/29/2017 11:48:42 AM
May says now is the time for Britain to be unitedReuters UKNow is the time for Britain to come together and ensure it gets the best Brexit deal possible, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday after the country formally triggered its exit from the European Union.
May fires starting gun on BrexitReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May filed formal Brexit divorce papers on Wednesday, pitching the United Kingdom into the unknown and triggering years of uncertain negotiations that will test the endurance of the European Union.
Firms stack up Brexit warnings as May triggers divorce talksReuters UKFord (F.N) and Ryanair (RYA.I) warned on Wednesday of the risks of Brexit including disruption to flights and tariffs on cars which could hurt Britain and damage businesses, on the day the prime minister was launching divorce proceedings from the EU.
EU Brexit negotiator sees 'very difficult road' aheadReuters UKThe EU's chief negotiator in the talks on Britain's exit from the European Union said on Wednesday that "today is day one of a very difficult road".
