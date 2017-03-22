Road to Brexit
Live updates on the UK's progress exiting the EU.
Market's vision of Brexit is too rosyReuters UKBy Swaha PattanaikLONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Divorce can be messy even, when both sides start out wanting an amicable settlement. Brexit may we
Branded 'enemies of the people' over Brexit case, senior UK judges hit backReuters UKBritain's most senior judges have denounced as abusive a barrage of criticism levelled at them over a ruling that displeased the pro-Brexit press, culminating in a front page branding them "Enemies of the People".
European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process to beginReuters UKEuropean shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
British PM May to fire starting gun on BrexitReutersPrime Minister Theresa May will file formal Brexit divorce papers on Wednesday, pitching the United Kingdom into the unknown and triggering years of uncertain negotiations that will test the endurance of the European Union.
France's Macron says post-Brexit priority is protecting EU citizensReuters UKEmmanuel Macron, the centrist who is favourite to win the French presidential election in May, said on Wednesday his priority, as Britain starts the process of divorce from the European Union, would be to protect EU citizens.
UK-based banks already knocking on Germany's door: BundesbankReuters UKBanks seeking to leave London because of Brexit are already holding talks about moving to Frankfurt but they will not be offered any special exemption from the regulations, a senior board member of Germany's central bank told Reuters.
EU leaders to vow unity, constructive approach to get exit deal with BritainReuters UKEuropean Union leaders will pledge on Wednesday to stand united in "constructive" talks with Britain on its exit from the EU to reduce uncertainty for citizens and businesses, a draft document showed just hours before London's formal notification to quit.
On the 1st January 1973, 'Mr. Heath sees exciting, prosperous era ahead' as we enter the European Economic Community. @thetimes #BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/vuYkwJbBFL— News UK Archives (@NewsUKArchives) March 29, 2017
Today, the PM will take the UK over a cliff with no idea of the landing place. Scotland didn't vote for it and our voice has been ignored.8:29 AM - 29 Mar 2017
Red-letter day for Britain's man in BrusselsReuters UKIt was Tim Barrow's big day in Brussels but first, before handing over Theresa May's Brexit trigger letter, the British ambassador to the EU had to get on with "legal highs".
Clock ticks on Brexit timelineReuters UKWith the British government set to begin the official process of leaving the EU, Reuters Jacob Greaves looks at the strict time limit on the length of negotiations.
Three ways Brexit will transform EuropeReuters UKBritain's divorce from the European Union officially begins on Wednesday, but after 44 years of marriage both parties are looking at a messy prenup.
Our #Brexit "sunny side up" index suggests market not too troubled by effects of leaving the EU. @Breakingviews https://t.co/IV4zu3WEmT10:54 AM - 29 Mar 2017
Ford warns Brexit deal must include tariff-free access to customs unionReuters UKU.S. carmaker Ford (F.N) said on Wednesday that Britain must secure a Brexit deal which includes full tariff-free access to the entire customs union of European countries, not just the 27 other members of the European Union.
TIMELINE: What exactly will happen on Wednesday 29 March?
- May's notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty is due to be hand-delivered to Tusk in Brussels by Tim Barrow, Britain's permanent representative to the EU.
- May, who on Tuesday signed the Brexit letter and spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the future talks, will update the British parliament on Wednesday while Tusk is due to give a briefing to reporters.
- EU officials expect May's notice of intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to be hand-delivered by British diplomats on Wednesday.
- The Brexit letter will seek to set a positive tone for the talks and recap 12 key points which May set out as her goals in a speech on Jan. 17.
- Within 48 hours of reading the letter, Tusk will send the 27 other states draft negotiating guidelines. He will outline his views in Malta, where from Wednesday he will be attending a congress of center-right leaders. Ambassadors of the 27 will then meet in Brussels to discuss Tusk's draft.
Goldman Sachs reassures staff over Brexit in voicemailReuters UKGoldman Sachs sought to reassure London-based staff over potential disruption to its business as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, in a voicemail to staff sent by the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO.
UK consumer credit slows less than expected, but mortgage approvals weak in FebruaryReuters UKBritish consumer borrowing slowed by less than forecast in February, although weaker-than-expected mortgage approvals added to recent mixed signals from households ahead of Brexit.
They have much in common, in public and private life, affirm a mutual respect and will be spending plenty of time in one another's company, but Brexit negotiators David Davis and Michel Barnier are poles apart on Europe.
Britain's permanent representative to the European Union Tim Barrow arrives at the EU Council headquarters for a meeting before hand delivering British Prime Minister Theresa May's notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels
Commentary: For Britain, the real work on Brexit starts nowReutersBy Peter Apps On March 29 British Prime Minister Theresa May will begin Britain’s exit from the European Union by invoking Article 50 of the L
