Road to Brexit
Live updates on the UK's progress exiting the EU.
'I'm not a quitter' says May, vowing to fight next electionU.K.Prime Minister Theresa May said she wanted to continue as Britain's leader beyond the next parliamentary election, not due until 2022, dismissing expectations she could stand down after Brexit as early as 2019.
Barnier, Davis to speak on latest Brexit talks at 1045 GMTU.K.The British and EU lead negotiators on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, David Davis and Michel Barnier, will brief the media on the latest round of talks in Brussels at 12:45 p.m. (1045 GMT) on Thursday.
Bumpy Brexit risk does not justify record low rates - BoE's SaundersU.K.The Bank of England should not keep interest rates at their record low of 0.25 percent as an insurance policy against the risk of a "bumpy Brexit" and it needs to start raising borrowing costs now, BoE policymaker Michael Saunders said.
After North Korea missile, Britain and Japan agree closer security tiesU.K.Britain and Japan said on Thursday they would cooperate in countering the threat posed by North Korea, two days after it fired a missile over northern Japan, and will pledge closer ties in defence, cyber security and counter-terrorism.
UK employers' hiring confidence lowest since Brexit vote, say recruitersU.K.British employers' willingness to hire and invest has fallen to its lowest since last year's vote to leave the European Union, a survey by the recruitment industry showed on Wednesday.
Britain outlines plans to break free of European Court after BrexitU.K.Britain will outline its plans on Wednesday to escape the "direct jurisdiction" of the European Court of Justice after Brexit, one of Prime Minister Theresa May's main aims in talks to unravel 40 years of EU membership.
UK outlines approach to cross-border legal disputes post-BrexitU.K.Britain urged the EU on Tuesday to stick to the existing system for resolving cross-border civil disputes after Brexit, expanding on a list of proposals for future ties to try to nudge talks forward with the bloc.
Britain wants to mirror current dispute system with EU after BrexitU.K.Britain will press for close cooperation with the European Union to resolve cross-border civil disputes after Brexit and hopes to mirror much of the current system to offer certainty to citizens and businesses, a government paper said on Tuesday.
Scottish, Welsh government heads aim to stop 'blatant power grab' after BrexitU.K.The head of devolved governments in Scotland and Wales will meet on Tuesday to try to set a common strategy to protect parliamentary powers which they say are under threat from Britain's plan to leave the European Union.
Britain pushes plan on goods and services in post-Brexit talks, EU scepticalU.K.Britain urged the European Union on Monday not to separate goods from services in Brexit talks, further outlining its negotiating stance to try to nudge discussions forward to a second phase on future relations.
Most businesses have not changed strategic planning due to Brexit: Thomson Reuters CFO surveyReuters UKA majority of businesses are yet to change their strategic planning due to Britain's decision to leave the European Union, a survey of chief financial officers by Thomson Reuters showed.
Britain confident of making progress in Brexit talks by OctoberReuters UKBritain is confident it will make "sufficient progress" in negotiations with the European Union by October to move on to the next phase of the talks and discuss future ties with the bloc, the government said on Thursday.
Britain seeks Brexit without borders for Northern IrelandReuters UKBritain has said there should be no border posts or immigration checks between Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland after Brexit, in a paper that attempts to resolve one of the most complex aspects of its departure from the European Union.
Brexit campaigners launch bid to oust pro-EU HammondReuters UKOne of the most vocal pro-Brexit campaign groups launched a campaign on Monday to oust chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond from parliament, saying he is part of a plot to stop Britain leaving the European Union.
Voters sense betrayal in Britain's Brexit heartlandsReuters UKThere is a whiff of betrayal in the air across Britain's Brexit heartlands where many impatient voters fear Prime Minister Theresa May is going soft on implementing last year's decision to leave the European Union.
Tracking the Brexit effectReutersHow Britons vote to leave the EU has changed sterling, the UK economy, markets and immigration
Britain says there will be no Brexit bill figure by OctoberReuters UKBritain will not have agreed a figure with the European Union for its so called Brexit divorce bill by October, Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday.
Britain asks for interim customs deal with EU, new trade deals post-BrexitReuters UKBritain has said it wants an interim customs agreement with the European Union after Brexit to allow the freest possible trade of goods, but that it will also seek the right to negotiate other trade deals -- a possible sticking point in the talks.
Britain seeks "special" EU ties as Brexit talks startReuters UKBrexit Secretary David Davis arrived in Brussels on Monday to launch talks he hoped would produce a "new, deep and special partnership" with the EU in the interest of Britons and all Europeans.
Merkel wants good Brexit deal that works for both sidesReuters UKGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel said she wanted a "good agreement" for both Britain and the European Union in the Brexit negotiations that started on Monday.
UK to target "deep partnership" with EU in Brexit talks - JohnsonReuters UKBritish Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said Brexit talks set to begin on Monday should aim to prepare the ground for a "deep and special partnership" that London wants with the European Union.
Return of the undertaker: Hammond fights backReuters UKSidelined for months by his boss Theresa May, Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond has returned to the political frontline, criticising the prime minister over her recent election campaign and calling for pragmatism in Brexit talks that begin on Monday.
