Road to Brexit
Live updates on the UK's progress exiting the EU.
- Make a comment
- Options
- Live Updating
-
-
Liberal Democrats promise new Brexit vote if electedReuters UKBritain's Liberal Democrat Party, trailing significantly behind Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and the opposition Labour party, vowed on Wednesday to hold a second referendum on a final Brexit deal if it wins next month's election.
-
From carmakers to cats, all face Brexit disruption, Merkel saysReuters UKEverything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
-
Exclusive - EU looks to build alternative to London for capital market: documentReuters UKBrexit has forced the European Union to rethink its flagship capital markets union (CMU) project and urgently look for ways to create an alternative financial market to London, according to a draft EU document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
-
Get ready now for Brexit, EU's Barnier tells businessReutersBusinesses had better move fast to prepare for Brexit in under two years and should not count on long transition periods to cushion the impact of Britain leaving the European Union, the EU's chief negotiator said on Wednesday.
-
Global banks have warned they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the expected disruption caused by the country's exit from the European Union, endangering London's status as a major financial centre.
Financial services firms need a regulated subsidiary in an EU country to offer their products across the bloc, and this could lead some to move jobs out of Britain if it loses access to the European single market. Take a look at the banks which may be affected and their possible post-Brexit plans.
-
BNP Paribas may move 300 London jobs due to Brexit - sourceBNP Paribas may move up to 300 London investment bank staff due to Britain’s European Union exit, depending on how clients adapt and on the French bank's efforts to win new British business, a source told Reuters.
-
EU offers 'fairness' to Britain in Brexit talksEuropean Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee the negotiations that will take Britain out of the EU, said on Wednesday he wanted other member states to be fair towards London, while retaining their unity.
-
-
Scotland needs choice on independence at end of Brexit - SturgeonScotland must have a choice on independence at the end of Britain's divorce with the European Union when the exit terms are clear, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday.
-
-
-
'Smooth' Brexit should allow solid UK growth, BoE's Carney saysReuters UKBritain should enjoy solid growth if Brexit goes smoothly, but in the short run households are likely to be hit by inflation prompted by the decision to leave the European Union, the Bank of England said on Thursday.
-
Brexit will be so damaging that UK will try to rejoin EU, Scottish minister saysReuters UKThe United Kingdom's exit from the European Union will be so damaging that it will try to rejoin in 20 years, Scotland's Brexit minister said on Thursday.
-
EU's Barnier seeks to reassure Irish before Brexit talksReuters UKThe European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michael Barnier sought to reassure Ireland on Thursday that their interests are shared in divorce talks with Britain and that he will work with Dublin to avoid a hard border returning to the island.
-
-
-
Britain should stay in EU energy market in Brexit transition deal - think tankBritain should seek to remain in the European Union's energy market and carbon trading scheme in a transition period if a Brexit deal is not reached in two years, a report by think tank Chatham House said on Wednesday.
-
-
-
-
-
Merkel says wants good partnership with Britain after Brexit
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Friday for fair and constructive negotiations with Britain over its exit from the European Union, with the aim of retaining a good partnership.
"We will of course need, and want to have Britain as a good partner in the future," Merkel said in a speech in Hamburg, adding that the Brexit negotiations would be "extremely complex and intense".
"Britain will in future be less closely connected than until now, including in the economic domain," she said, adding that it would be important nonetheless to have good ties with Britain on economic, security and defence policy.
-
-
No UK clampdown on EU migrants for years after Brexit: reportReutersBritain may have to allow European Union migrants to come to the country without restrictions for several years after Brexit because of the scale of the challenge of setting up a new immigration system, a think tank said on Thursday.
-
-
EU to give itself tougher powers over euro clearing after Brexit - sourceReuters UKThe European Union will publish a draft law next month to give itself tougher powers to vet and supervise the clearing of euro-denominated securities, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, pitting the bloc against Britain ahead of Brexit.
-
-
-
EU hopes for progress Britain on money, citizens rights by NovemberReutersThe European Union hopes to make enough progress by November on citizens rights and a financial settlement in talks on Britain's exit from the bloc to be able to start discussions on a future relationship with London, the EU's chief negotiator said.
-
Britain must agree way of calculating exit dues - EU's BarnierReuters UKThe European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that London and the bloc needed to agree on a clear way of calculating how much Britain owed before starting any talks about a future relationship.
-
@MichelBarnier says he shares a passion with Theresa May - rambling. Think he means hiking.10:45 AM - 03 May 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
UK's Brexit minister dismisses reports of rising Brexit billReuters UKBritain's Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday that he did not recognise any of the figures published in the media for the bill that Britain could face when it leaves the European Union.
-
-
-
UK wants generous deal for EU residents post-Brexit - David DavisReuters UKBritain's intention in negotiations over the post-Brexit status of European Union nationals already living in the United Kingdom is to give them very similar rights to those they enjoy now, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
Trump, in Israel, says he has new reasons to hope for peace
TEL AVIV U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday on the second leg of his first overseas trip since entering office and said he had new reasons to hope for peace and stability to the Middle East after his visit to Saudi Arabia. | Video