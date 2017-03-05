Road to Brexit
Live updates on the UK's progress exiting the EU.
UK wants generous deal for EU residents post-Brexit - David DavisReuters UKBritain's intention in negotiations over the post-Brexit status of European Union nationals already living in the United Kingdom is to give them very similar rights to those they enjoy now, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
Rising Brexit 'bill' raises negotiating stakesReuters UKEU negotiators have hiked possible payment demands for Brexit over recent weeks, officials say, widening the divide between Brussels and London, which questions whether it owes anything at all before talks start next month.
UK will not pay 100 billion euro EU exit bill, says Brexit ministerReuters UKBritain will not be paying 100 billion euros (84.58 billion pounds) to leave the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported that the EU was preparing to demand that amount.
May expects tough talks; EU alarmed at Brexit 'illusions'ReutersBritish Prime Minister Theresa May expects divorce talks with the European Union to be tough, she said on Sunday after EU leaders agreed stiff terms and voiced alarm at "illusions" in London that may wreck a deal.
UK's Brexit plan poses a risk to nuclear industry: lawmakersReutersBritain's plan to leave the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) when it quits the European Union will severely hinder nuclear trade and research, and threaten power supplies, a UK parliamentary committee said in a report on Tuesday.
May says EU united in getting deal that 'works for them'Prime Minister Theresa May warned British voters on Tuesday that the 27 other EU countries were determined to win a divorce deal that "works for them", using criticism that she had "illusions" over the talks to bolster her election campaign.
Northern lite - Britain's EU club seeks life after BrexitFor its neighbours and closest friends in Europe, Britain's impending departure from the EU has prompted a flurry of networking in the hope of defending free trade and lean budgets in Brussels.
Gibraltar chief warns Britain against disappointing 'the Rock'The British people will harshly judge any prime minister who lets down Gibraltar at the last moment in Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union, the chief minister of "the Rock" has told Reuters.
UBS chief says Britain must do more to retain banks after BrexitThe head of UBS, one of Europe's leading financial groups, has criticized the British government for failing to encourage banks to stay in London after Brexit, predicting that many would soon trigger plans to shift operations elsewhere.
EU to say united Ireland would be automatic full memberEuropean Union leaders at a Brexit summit on Saturday should give a formal undertaking to embrace the British province of Northern Ireland in the EU if a referendum unites the island, diplomats said on Friday.
Half of Scots don't want independence vote before Brexit - YouGov pollReutersNearly half of Scottish voters do not want another referendum on independence from the UnitedKingdom before it leaves the European Union, according to aYouGov poll published in The Times newspaper on Friday.According to the poll 49 percent of Scots are against areferendum being held between the autumn of 2018 and the springof 2019 - the timetable proposed by Scotland's First MinisterNicola Sturgeon. Some 37 percent supported this timetable, while14 percent did not know.
London banks set to decide within weeks on Brexit movesAs Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.
EU27 agree Brexit negotiating guidelinesEuropean Union ministers agreed their negotiating guidelines for talks with Britain on its withdrawal from the bloc, showing "remarkable" unity, the Maltese minister who chaired the meeting said on Thursday.
Merkel warns Britons - don't delude yourself over BrexitReuters UKGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel told Britons on Thursday not to delude themselves that they would continue to enjoy EU rights after Brexit and insisted the bloc would only agree on future ties with London after they have nailed down a deal to leave.
Deutsche Bank weighs moving thousands of jobs from London after BrexitReuters UKDeutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is considering whether it needs to move thousands of staff from London to Frankfurt following Britain's decision to leave the European Union, one of its top executives said.
Brexit leaves industrial firms staring into regulatory voidReuters UKSummit Therapeutics is about to start pivotal tests of a novel antibiotic discovered by UK scientists to treat a sometimes deadly bowel infection, but Britons could be the last patients to get it after Britain leaves the EU.
Brexit challenger begins tactical vote campaign, cautions markets over optimismGina Miller, the London investment manager and prominent pro- European Union campaigner, said on Wednesday she would use 300,000 pounds to encourage Britons to vote tactically for candidates in the upcoming election who opposed a "hard Brexit".
ICE says being asked to shift operations from London to continentReuters UKThe InterContinental Exchangehas been asked by several European Union countrieswhether it would move its clearing operations to the continent,the exchange's chief executive Jeff Sprecher said on Wednesday.
Lloyd's of London sees continental business grow after Brexit
A base in mainland Europe will help insurer Lloyd's of London increase its market share on the continent in the medium term, its chairman John Nelson said on Wednesday.
Lloyd's of London has announced it is opening a subsidiary in Brussels so as to continue serving European Union customers after Britain leaves the bloc.
"In terms of the EU - partly for industry structural reasons, it has not been a hugely large market for Lloyd's - it may actually improve. We have put down facilities onshore," Nelson told a conference.
Adrian Montague, chairman of insurer Aviva, said his company was "Brexit ready".
"We don't have to do major structural surgery," Montague said.
Barclays says banks will move operations to continent reasonably soonReuters UKBanks in Britain will begin shifting some operations to continental Europe "reasonably" soon to avoid disrupting links with customers, Barclays (BARC.L) Chief Executive Jes Staley said on Wednesday.
U.S. insurer FM Global picks Luxembourg as EU hub amid Brexit concernsReuters UKU.S. commercial property insurer FM Global is planning a European hub in Luxembourg following Britain's decision to leave the bloc, the head of its European division told Reuters.
EU tightens Brexit demands on residence, banks: documentReuters UKEuropean Union leaders will insist Britain grant permanent residence to EU citizens who arrive before Brexit in 2019 and stay five more years, according to a draft negotiating plan they will endorse this weekend.
UK not seeking divide and rule approach in Brexit talks
Britain will not seek to take a divide and rule approach with the other 27 member states of the European Union in upcoming Brexit negotiations, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
"We want the European Union to be united," Davis told a conference in London.
He also said that Britain would need to take an "intelligent approach" to regulation in the years ahead.
"We must avoid unnecessary burden on business, but we also want to make sure that our new approach maintains or ensures access to markets from Croatia to California," he said.
Hammond hits budget deficit target helped by resilient economy since BrexitReuters UKChancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond met his budget deficit target in the 2016/17 financial year, avoiding another fiscal slip-up after he was forced into a tax policy u-turn last month.
Labour to guarantee EU citizens rights if wins electionReuters UKThe Labour Party will immediately guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the country if it wins a June election, it said on Tuesday, setting out a Brexit strategy aimed at eating into Prime Minister Theresa May's runaway lead.
Scots don't want another independence vote - Kantar pollReuters UKMost Scottish voters do not want another referendum on independence from the United Kingdom and support for secession itself appears to have weakened, according to a Kantar survey.
