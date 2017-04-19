Road to Brexit
Live updates on the UK's progress exiting the EU.
EU warns Britain - Don't assume free trade deal for the CityReuters UKEuropean Union leaders will warn Britain it cannot assume its big financial services industry will be included in any free trade deal after Brexit, diplomats said on Monday after fixing negotiating terms in a draft document.
EU eyes years of Brexit payments, immigration - documentBritain will be paying off obligations to Brussels for years after Brexit, remain subject to EU courts and go on letting relatives of European immigrants settle in the UK, draft EU negotiating documents show.
EU's Juncker to meet May in London next weekReutersEuropean Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will meet Prime Minister Theresa May in London next Wednesday to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union, a Commission spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Britain will lose more from Brexit than EU, bloc's foreign policy chief saysReutersBritain will lose more than the European Union from its decision to leave the bloc, the EU's top diplomat said on Thursday, and talks with London were expected to be difficult.
What happened this week in the UK's Brexit negotiations?
- Theresa May calls for a snap election to strengthen Brexit hand
- Election gamble offers sterling turnaround, but at FTSE’s expense
- EU welcomes May's "Hitchcock" twist, still expects Brexit
Catch up on all the latest in our weekly briefing.
'Real' Brexit talks to start after June 8 election: Commission spokesman
The president of the European Commission believes that "real talks" between the European Union and Britain on Brexit will only start after British snap elections called for June 8, an EU spokesman said on Wednesday.
A Commission spokesman said that the EU's chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May had a phone call on Tuesday evening, following May's call for early elections in June.
"Following their conversation, the president considers that the real political negotiations on Article 50 with the United Kingdom will start after the elections foreseen for the 8th of June," the spokesman said, referring to EU treaty rule that regulates the exit of a member state from the bloc.
Early British election won't affect Brexit talks, says GermanyReutersA planned early election inBritain, announced by Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday,will not delay negotiations on its withdrawal from the EuropeanUnion, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government said onWednesday.
British keen to remain in EU energy marketReutersBritain should continue toparticipate in the European Union's energy market when it leavesthe 28-nation bloc, energy minister Greg Clark told aparliamentary committee on Wednesday.
UK's May says early election averts clash with end of Brexit talksReutersBritish Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that holding an early election on June 8 rather than waiting until 2020 would avert a situation where she would face a crunch time in EU talks and a domestic election at the same time.
Bankers dominate lobbying of Britain's Brexit ministryReuters* Finance accounts for fifth of Brexit ministers' meetings* Concerns raised about disparity in access* Finance firms held twice as many meeti
EU hopes vote gives strong mandate to negotiate Brexit: officialReutersEuropean Union negotiators hope Theresa May's snap election can produce a strong prime minister with a clear popular mandate to hammer out the terms of Britain's withdrawal from the bloc, an EU official said on Tuesday.
Germany hopes Britain's early election leads to more Brexit clarity: mediaReutersGerman Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he hoped early elections called by British Prime Minister Theresa May would lead to more "clarity and accountability" in Britain's negotiations with the European Union about its exit from the bloc.
Britons can show EU preferences in election: EU's VerhofstadtReutersBritish voters can use a snap election called on Tuesday to show what kind of relationship they want with the European Union, the European Parliament's point-man on Brexit, Guy Verhofstadt, said in a statement.
May's vote call a 'Hitchcock' twist to Brexit story: EU's TuskTheresa's May's call for a snap election is a Brexit plot twist worthy of master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock, the EU official running negotiations on Britain's withdrawal said on Tuesday.
Dutch, Danish and Irish leaders to hold Brexit meeting on Friday
The leaders of the Netherlands, Denmark and Ireland are to hold a meeting to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union on Friday, the Irish government said, in a sign the three pro-trade powers plan to coordinate their strategy on Brexit.
The three countries, which Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny has said are likely to be the most negatively impacted by Brexit, have a similar outlook on free trade and competition issues and in the past have often allied with Britain.
The 27 EU members that will remain after Britain leaves have repeatedly pledged to maintain a united front in negotiations with Britain and avoid divisions that could be exploited by London.
Kenny will meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in The Hague on Friday, an Irish government spokesman said. The meeting will underline the strength of the 27 to remain united, he said.
British PM May calls for an early election to strengthen Brexit handReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa Maycalled on Tuesday for an election on June 8, saying Britain'sopposition parties risked worsening her negotiating hand indivorce talks with the European Union by opposing her Brexitplan.
British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Tuesday for an early election on June 8, saying the government had the right plan for negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union and she needed political unity in London.
Sterling rose against the dollar after May made the surprise announcement outside her Downing Street office.
"I have just chaired a meeting of the cabinet where we agreed that the government should call a General Election to be held on the 8th of June," May said.
FCA says EU access vital for healthy competitionReuters UKAccess to European Union markets and people after Britain leaves the bloc is essential for maintaining healthy competition in financial services, the country's markets watchdog said on Tuesday.
UK says no decision taken yet on location of EU agencies post-BrexitThe future location of the two European Union agencies based in London will be a matter for Brexit negotiations, the British government's Brexit department said on Monday, but EU officials said there was no doubt they would be moved.
Central London house prices fall in March on Brexit, tax - RICSHouse prices in central London saw their most widespread declines since 2009 as Brexit uncertainties and high transaction costs dented demand for high-end property in the British capital, a survey showed on Thursday.
Honing Brexit campaign, EU takes aim at UK residence red tapeReuters UKThe European Union should tell London to cut red tape that makes it hard for EU expats to confirm their residence in Britain, senior EU officials said after a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to prepare for Brexit talks.
Two reasons why Italians are turning sour on the euroReuters UKThe euro zone's greatest existential threat may no longer center on small, peripheral countries such as Greece and Portugal dragging it down, but instead on the prospect that its third largest economy, Italy, could abandon ship.
Post-Brexit customs checks a 'catastrophe' for UK shipping: trade bodyThe introduction of physical customs checks following Brexit would be a catastrophe for British ports and shipping and would likely reduce the volume of trade, the head of the sector's UK industry body said on Wednesday.
Transferwise to move European headquarters from UK to continent due to BrexitReuters UKMoney transfer company Transferwise, one of the biggest fintech firms in Europe, will move its European headquarters from London to mainland Europe by March 2019 in order to keep access to the single market after Brexit, its CEO said on Wednesay.
Brexit referendum website might have been hacked - MPsA website which allowed Britons to register to vote in last year's European Union referendum might have been targeted by foreign hackers causing it to crash before the deadline, a committee of British lawmakers said on Wednesday.
London Stock Exchange looks to Middle East for revival after BrexitThe London Stock Exchange is targeting more listings from companies in the Middle East, following a dearth of initial public offerings in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Banks boost UK hiring despite Brexit, recruiter Robert Walters saysReutersInvestment banks in London have beenhiring more staff for specialised finance roles, recruiterRobert Walters said on Tuesday, in comments likely toease concerns over the impact of Brexit on a mainstay of theBritish economy.
After Brexit, EU bets on risk, green finance to relaunch capital planThe European Union will focus on infrastructure, green and risk finance to boost funding for the economy, a European Commission vice president said on Tuesday, noting Britain's departure could deprive the EU of its largest financial center.
