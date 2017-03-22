Road to Brexit

Bank of England to check banks ready for range of Brexit outcomes





British banks need to prepare for a wide range of potential outcomes and avoid sudden changes to lending as the country gets ready to leave the European Union, Bank of England policymakers said on Monday.





Just two days before Prime Minister Theresa May plans to formally notify the European Union that Britain is ready to start two years of exit talks, the central bank said banks will have to provide copies of contingency plans to reassure regulators that they are ready for "a range of possible outcomes".





The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee is asking Britain's banks to show how they can avoid their continental customers being abruptly cut off after Brexit.





Lenders worry that Britain will not secure continued, unfettered access to the bloc's single market, and some are already planning to beef up their presence on the continent.





"Sudden adjustment could disrupt the provision of market liquidity and investment banking services," the FPC said in a quarterly policy statement.





Changes to bank business models after Brexit would reduce the resilience of the UK financial system and the BoE said it was "examining appropriate mitigants", without elaborating further.





Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said earlier this year that he did not believe leaving the European Union was the biggest threat to British financial stability, a view that has not changed.





The BoE said it was launching a review into consumer lending standards, which it now believes poses a greater risk than buy-to-let lending to small landlords, which has cooled over the past year.