Road to Brexit
Live updates on the UK's progress exiting the EU.
UK manufacturers urge May to drop threat of no Brexit dealReuters UKBritain's manufacturers told Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday to drop her threat that she might take the country out of the European Union without a new trade deal, saying they would bear the brunt of trade barriers with the EU.
Britain gives Northern Ireland parties more time to reach power-sharing dealThe British government gave Northern Ireland's largest political parties more time to form a power-sharing regional government and said there was no appetite for another election in the province.
May meets Sturgeon after blocking new independence bidPrime Minister Theresa May on Monday held her first meeting with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon since blocking Scotland's bid for a second independence referendum.
The week ahead
Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Britain's divorce proceedings with the European Union on March 29, launching two years of negotiations that will reshape the future of the country and Europe.
May's government said her permanent envoy to the EU had informed European Council President Donald Tusk of the date when Britain intends to invoke Article 50 of its Lisbon Treaty.
Article 50 is the mechanism for starting the UK's exit after a referendum last June in which Britons voted by a 52-48 percent margin to leave the bloc.
The EU said it was ready to begin the negotiations and within 48 hours of the trigger on March 29.
Banks' Brexit dilemma: How London compares with other European citiesSee a heat map comparing tax rates, cost of living and office space across six European cities should British based banks decide to move operations out of London so they can continue to operate across the European Union’s single market:
Not oil but trade: the economic case for Scottish independence
Northern Ireland minister says it is clear that significant gaps remain between political parties in Northern Ireland. That leaders of political parties have no appetite for alternative to power-sharing agreement and that there is a short window of opportunity to resolve the situation.
Siemens pledges commitment to post-Brexit UKReuters UKGerman engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said it was committed for the long term to Britain, which will begin the formal process of leaving the European Union on Wednesday.
Bank of England to check banks ready for range of Brexit outcomesBritish banks need to prepare for a wide range of potential outcomes and avoid sudden changes to lending as the country gets ready to leave the European Union, Bank of England policymakers said on Monday.
Fresh election or direct rule looms as Northern Ireland talks fall apartReuters UKNorthern Ireland could be set for a fresh election or a return to direct British rule of the province after the two main parties in negotiations to form a new government said on Sunday that talks had run their course without success.
May to press for strong union on Scotland visitReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May will press her case on Monday for a strong union in Scotland, using a visit to staff working on international aid to say "there is no limit to what we can do" when Britain works together.
Bank of England to check banks ready for range of Brexit outcomesBritish banks need to prepare for a wide range of potential outcomes and avoid sudden changes to lending as the country gets ready to leave the European Union, Bank of England policymakers said on Monday.Just two days before Prime Minister Theresa May plans to formally notify the European Union that Britain is ready to start two years of exit talks, the central bank said banks will have to provide copies of contingency plans to reassure regulators that they are ready for "a range of possible outcomes".The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee is asking Britain's banks to show how they can avoid their continental customers being abruptly cut off after Brexit.Lenders worry that Britain will not secure continued, unfettered access to the bloc's single market, and some are already planning to beef up their presence on the continent."Sudden adjustment could disrupt the provision of market liquidity and investment banking services," the FPC said in a quarterly policy statement.Changes to bank business models after Brexit would reduce the resilience of the UK financial system and the BoE said it was "examining appropriate mitigants", without elaborating further.Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said earlier this year that he did not believe leaving the European Union was the biggest threat to British financial stability, a view that has not changed.The BoE said it was launching a review into consumer lending standards, which it now believes poses a greater risk than buy-to-let lending to small landlords, which has cooled over the past year.
Banking economy
While manufacturing’s share of the UK economy has remained flat in recent decades, the share provided by finance has grown sharply. Some politicians now want to put more emphasis on manufacturing than finance.
Click here to see the interactive.
Have banks lost the Brexit argument?ReutersBankers expected special treatment from the government after Britain voted to leave the EU. They aren't getting it.
Deutsche Bank signs up new London headquarters in show of faith in Brexit BritainDeutsche Bank has chosen a new office for its London headquarters, signalling a vote of confidence in Britain's capital despite the country's decision to leave the European Union.
Schaeuble: Trying to keep disadvantages for Britain as small as possible in BrexitGerman Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that the European Union was trying to limit the negative effects of Brexit for Britain but stressed that countries wanting to get the benefits related to the bloc had to make commitments, too.
London attack won't delay start of Brexit process - PM May's spokesmanReuters UKBritain's plan to begin the formal process of leaving the European Union on March 29 will not be delayed by an attack on parliament which left four people dead, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.
BoE warns UK exporters pre-Brexit 'sweet spot' may not lastReuters UKBritish exporters cannot count on enjoying the "sweet spot" which was created by the Brexit vote last year, a top Bank of England official said on Thursday, underscoring the BoE's cautious view on the outlook for the economy.
Ireland warns against post-Brexit 'race to bottom' for banksReuters UKFinancial firms must not base a decision to move from London after Brexit on expectations of being less heavily regulated, a senior Irish regulator said on Thursday.
London banks need to move key functions to EU to keep access - ECBReuters UKThe European Central Bank expects London-based banks seeking to keep access to the European Union's single market once Britain leaves the bloc to move key functions, branches and dealing operations, the ECB's top supervisor said on Thursday.
Deutsche sees sterling sliding to $1.06 by year-end on BrexitReuters UKSterling will fall sharply this year to as low as $1.06 against the dollar, as the process of Britain leaving the European Union damages UK growth, currency analysts at Deutsche Bank said on Thursday.
Scottish parliament to seek new independence vote despite UK govt rebuffReuters UKScotland's devolved parliament will vote on Wednesday to give its government a mandate to seek a new independence referendum, despite Prime Minister Theresa May having said "now is not the time" for another vote as complex EU exit negotiations loom.
EU outsiders Norway and Iceland draw closer as Brexit loomsReuters UKEuropean Union outsiders Norway and Iceland must boost their policy coordination in response to Britain's planned departure from the block, as well as other changes in global politics, the two Nordic countries said on Wednesday.
Future EU-UK ties should be based on enhanced Canada deal - Dutch councilReuters UKBritain's future relationship with the European Union should be based on the bloc's free trade agreement with Canada but enhanced with services-related elements from its association agreements with neighbours, a Dutch advisory council said.
Britain-based banks moving to Europe may get easier entry, ECB saysReuters UKBanks looking to move from Britain to the euro zone after Brexit may be given an expedited entry, with supervisors willing to spare them from a lengthy initial test of their risk models, a top European Central Bank official said on Wednesday.
Exclusive - Brexit banks set to avoid lengthy euro zone entry test: sourcesBanks in London that relocate operations to the euro zone after Brexit are likely to be spared a lengthy entry test by regulators, making it easier for them to shift, according to two officials with knowledge of the matter.
Leaving EU without deal would damage UK non-financial services - committeeFailing to reach a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union risks significant damage to Britain's trade in non-financial services, a committee of members of the upper house of parliament said in a report published on Wednesday.
Goldman to move hundreds of staff from London pre-Brexit - Europe CEOGoldman Sachs (GS.N) will begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck as part of its contingency plans for Britain leaving the European Union, the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO said.
Stay or go? EU nationals struggle with UK residency rules as Brexit loomsReuters UKUPON-AVON, England (Reuters) - Amid the insecurity of what will happen after Brexit, tens of thousands of European nationals are struggling - and often failing - to negotiate the bureaucracy that decides whether they can stay in Britain after it leaves the European Union.
