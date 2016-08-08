Rio Olympics 2016
Swimming: Sjostrom breaks world record to win women's 100m butterflyReutersSwedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom broke her own world record to win the women's 100 meters butterfly at the Rio Olympics on Sunday.
Phelps, Bolt... Rezende? Brazil volleyball god looks to add home gold to stellar career reuters.com/article/idUSKC…by Stephen Eisenhammer via twitter 8/8/2016 1:25:48 AM
This shot by Marcos Brindicci is my favorite @Reuters photo of the day. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpTK8mpVUAMWETa.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 8/8/2016 1:16:26 AM
We await another night of gold medal performances in the pool. Earlier, Dutch rider Anna van Vleuten was conscious after an horrific-looking crash as she lost control of her bike while leading in the latter stages of the Olympic women's cycling road race. Chinese web-users unleashed their fury on the social media accounts of Australian Olympic gold medalist Mack Horton, demanding he apologize for calling swimming rival Sun Yang a "drug cheat." Here's that story. Plus, wild winds are ripping through the city. The second day of the 2016 Olympic rowing regatta was called off on Sunday due to problems caused by rough weather.Ticket sales for Olympic events continue to lag and seats sit empty inside the venues. It's not all chalked up to Zika and security concerns, though. Reuters correspondent Josh Schneyer explains on #FacebookLive.by cassandra.garrison
Judo: Kelmendi makes history with gold for Kosovo reut.rs/2aSqTlY via @Reuters @ChrisGallagher4by Amy Tennery via twitter 8/8/2016 12:57:07 AM
Swimming: Phelps named in U.S. 4x100 freestyle relayReutersMichael Phelps was on course to win the 23rd Olympic swimming medal of his career after being named in the U.S. 4x100 meters freestyle relay team on Sunday.
Me too! twitter.com/SNkeats/status…by Cassandra Garrison via twitter 8/8/2016 12:46:13 AM
by Meredith Blake via twitter retweeted by amytennery 8/8/2016 12:36:51 AM
Gymnastics: Biles leads way for sensational AmericansReutersSimone Biles showed the world why she is an Olympic champion-in- waiting as she and her American team mates blew away the opposition by almost 10 points in women's gymnastics qualifying on Sunday.
Tennis: Williams sisters crash out of women's doubles in first roundReutersSerena and Venus Williams, three-time women's doubles Olympic champions, crashed out in the first round of the women's doubles tournament at the Rio Games on Sunday in one of the biggest upsets so far in women's tennis.
Wind, doping and VIP robbery plague Rio GamesReutersDamaging wind gusts, a fresh doping controversy and the robbery of a visiting government minister presented the Rio Games with a perfect storm of problems on Sunday, forcing organizers to scramble to keep the world's biggest sporting event rolling on.
Media Centre welcoming committee every morning. #Rio2016 https://t.co/xXmZvOMb036:21 PM - 07 Aug 2016
Sunny Rio. Suits my mood after three hour bus ride. #Rio2016 https://t.co/VdsDjL9XFY6:18 PM - 07 Aug 2016
Swimming: Ledecky lights up pool with Phelps yet to comeReutersFreestyle queen Katie Ledecky swam the fastest women's 400 meters of the year on Sunday while the U.S. men's team, minus Michael Phelps for now, showed the Australians they mean business in the 4x100 relay.
Rio Olympics: Day 2 | Pictures | ReutersReutersGiorgio Avola of Italy celebrates winning his foil match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Excited to see swimming tonight. #Rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpSU1DWXgAAQ06R.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 8/7/2016 9:20:01 PM
2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Women's 100m Backstroke - 07/08/2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci https://t.co/EJjr926mP55:04 PM - 07 Aug 2016
Houses on a hill over Copacabana framed by apartment buildings REUTERS/Brian Snyder. #RioOlympics2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpSPKj9UAAAotgb.jpgby brian_photog via twitter retweeted by mhmilliken 8/7/2016 9:01:39 PM
Shang beats fever to help China qualify
Chinese gymnast Shang Chungsong was relieved she was able to play a part in women's qualifying on Sunday after illness almost caused her to miss the competition.
Shang has been recovering from a nasty bout of fever and wasn't able to train for nearly five days ahead of China's debut, a wobbly performance for a team that has hoped to regain the podium in Rio after relinquishing the gold medal to the U.S. women's team at the 2012 London Games.
Though far from perfect, China are well placed to reach Tuesday's team final, where a U.S. team led by world all-around champion Simone Biles are the favorites.
Read More
Cycling: Dutchwoman Van Vleuten conscious after horror crashReutersDutch rider Anna van Vleuten was conscious after an horrific-looking crash as she lost control of her bike while leading in the latter stages of the Olympic women's cycling road race on Sunday.
Wind, doping and VIP robbery plague #Rio2016 reut.rs/2b1ihvs http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpR8qfgVYAQmU0K.jpgby Ossian Shine via twitter 8/7/2016 7:34:22 PM
Olympics-Beach Volleyball-Brazil's Antunes and Franca shine in first match reut.rs/2aEzDPB via @ReutersUKby Amy Tennery via twitter 8/7/2016 7:23:32 PM
One theory: #rio2016 equestrian bullet came from a favela dweller shooting at a police drone bit.ly/2b1gZAC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpR5mDDUsAAnOTI.jpgby Ossian Shine via twitter 8/7/2016 7:20:57 PM
#Rio2016 l #CyclingRoad— La GazetteDes Sports (@GazetteDesSport) August 7, 2016
CHUTE VAN VLEUTEN !!!! pic.twitter.com/eRfvWWr1zV
Dutch journalists at venue are saying @AvVleuten is ok after horrific crash in #womensroadrace at #rio2016. Hope that's the caseby Iain Axon via twitter 8/7/2016 7:16:33 PM
Booooo!!! Raucous Brazil fans turn deaf ear to Olympic spirit by @pauloprada and @Draz_DJ https://t.co/bzTvZuud893:02 PM - 07 Aug 2016
"I believe Russian govmnt has catastrophically failed its para-athletes. Their medals over morals mentality disgusts me," @Paralympics boss3:02 PM - 07 Aug 2016
Amid all the doping woes, it's nice to find a kid enjoying the Olympic dream https://t.co/0rGpdia70f via @Reuters3:01 PM - 07 Aug 2016
Swimming: Efimova swims second fastest heat after doping ban liftedReutersRussia's Yulia Efimova, who won her appeal against a doping ban on the eve of the Rio Olympics, swam the second-fastest time on Sunday in the heats of the women's 100 meters breaststroke.
Here's an unusual job: scuba diver fixing cameras at bottom of Olympic swimming pool after 1 in the morning #Rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpR2RayWYAAVG-a.jpgby mark.trevelyan via twitter 8/7/2016 7:10:42 PM
As Brazil prepare to play Iraq tonight, the question is, Can Neymar be the new Marta? reuters.com/article/us-oly…by Andrew Downie via twitter 8/7/2016 6:59:30 PM
