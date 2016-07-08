Rio Olympics 2016
Olympic archery women's team quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 2. India
Deepika Kumari/Bombayla Devi Laishram/Laxmirani Majhi 4 points 1. Russia
Tuiana Dashidorzhieva/Ksenia Perova/Inna Stepanova 5
2. China
Cao Hui/Qi Yuhong/Wu Jiaxin 3
1. Italy
Guendalina Sartori/Claudia Mandia/Lucilla Boari 5
2. Mexico
Aida Roman/Alejandra Valencia/Gabriela Bayardo 4
1. Taiwan
Le Chien-Ying/Lin Shih-Chia/Tan Ya-Ting 5
1. Korea
Choi Mi-Sun/Ki Bo Bae/Chang Hye-Jin 5
2. Japan
Kaori Kawanaka/Yuki Hayashi/Saori Nagamine 1
Olympic shooting women's trap semifinal result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Catherine Skinner (Australia) 14 Q points 2. Natalie Rooney (New Zealand) 13 Q
3. Corey Cogdell (U.S.) 13
4. Fatima Galvez (Spain) 12
5. Laetisha Scanlan (Australia) 10
6. Jessica Rossi (Italy) 10
Answers, assurances demanded over Rio bullet incidentReutersOrganisers of the Rio 2016 equestrian event on Sunday demanded answers from Olympic bosses and assurances of safety after a bullet ripped through the plastic roof of their competition centre a day earlier.
Swimming: Peaty ignores his room mate's adviceReutersAdam Peaty rooms with James Guy at the Rio Olympics but Britain's big swimming hope clearly pays no attention to his team mate's advice.
Security concerns dog Games as Portugal minister robbed
Portugal's education minister was robbed at knifepoint on Saturday at the Olympic lake where rowing events are taking place, but escaped unharmed, authorities said.
Education Minister Tiago Brandao Rodrigues and an aide were walking near the event area when they were assaulted.
The assailant was quickly located by police a few blocks away on Ipanema beach and arrested, and Rodrigues' belongings were returned to him.
It was the latest incident in a series of robberies that have hit visitors since the Olympics opened on Friday. Rio has dramatically lowered its crime levels in recent years, but there has been a spike in murders and assaults in recent months.
SLIDESHOW: Top photos from Day 2
Basketball: Senegal gets Rio mugging from the U.S.ReutersRio visitors have been warned of the risk of muggings during the Olympics but Senegal still could not avoid a brutal beat down as the U.S. women's basketball team began their bid for a sixth consecutive gold with a 121-56 rout on Sunday.
Rio 2016 may replace Chinese flags after furor over flawsReutersThe Rio Olympic Committee is looking into replacing China's flags being used at medal ceremonies after Chinese citizens complained about flaws, the committee said.
Swimming: Russia's Efimova swims second fastest heat after doping rowReutersRussia's Yulia Efimova, who won her appeal against a doping ban on the eve of the Rio Olympics, swam the second-fastest time on Sunday in the heats of the women's 100 meters breaststroke.
Blame it on Rio: Some U.S. companies see sales hit from Olympics -- by @annadriver & @MalathiNayak #RioOlympics2016
Gymnastics: Age is just a number for ChusovitinaReutersGymnasts have among the shortest career spans of any athletes and few make it to more than two or, at the very most, three Olympic Games. But the irrepressible Oksana Chusovitina is taking part at her seventh.
Rowing: America's elite eight aim to cement legacy
Women's Trap Shooting at #Rio2016
Gymnastics: Wobbles and stumbles ruin China's dayReutersChina's pursuit of the Olympic women's team gymnastics title they relinquished to the United States in 2012 got off to a bumpy, wobbly and error-prone start in qualifying on Sunday.
Tennis: Williams cruises through first round despite windy conditionsReutersWorld number one Serena Williams progressed through the first round of the Rio Olympics tennis on Sunday despite an error-strewn performance that was not helped by windy conditions that delayed play on most of the smaller tennis courts.
Rowing canceled, helicopters grounded and shop closed as high winds hit day two of #RioOlympics:
Olympic swimming women's 100m breaststroke heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.
1. Lilly King (U.S.) 1 minute 5.78 seconds Q
2. Yuliya Efimova (Russia) 1:05.79 Q
3. Katie Meili (U.S.) 1:06.00 Q
4. Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania) 1:06.35 Q
5. Shi Jinglin (China) 1:06.55 Q
6. Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark) 1:06.58 Q
7. Alia Atkinson (Jamaica) 1:06.72 Q
8. Taylor McKeown (Australia) 1:06.73 Q
9. Hilda Luthersdottir (Iceland) 1:06.81 Q
10. Jennie Johansson (Sweden) 1:06.84 Q
11. Rachel Nicol (Canada) 1:06.85 Q
12. Chloe Tutton (Britain) 1:06.88 Q
13. Satomi Suzuki (Japan) 1:06.99 Q
14. Jessica Vall (Spain) 1:07.07 Q
15. Viktoriya Zeynep Gunes (Turkey) 1:07.14 Q
16. Arianna Castiglioni (Italy) 1:07.32 Q
17. Jenna Laukkanen (Finland) 1:07.35
18. Kierra Smith (Canada) 1:07.41
19. Martina Carraro (Italy) 1:07.56
20. Fiona Doyle (Ireland) 1:07.58
21. Zhang Xinyu (China) 1:07.59
22. Molly Renshaw (Britain) 1:07.92
23. Georgia Bohl (Australia) 1:07.96
24. Anna Sztankovics (Hungary) 1:08.06
25. Martina Moravcikova (Czech Republic) 1:08.50
26. Sophie Hansson (Sweden) 1:08.67
27. Fanny Lecluyse (Belgium) 1:08.80
28. Daria Chikunova (Russia) 1:09.12
29. Amit Ivry (Israel) 1:09.42
30. Maria Romanjuk (Estonia) 1:09.49
31. Yvette Kong (Hong Kong, China) 1:09.56
32. Jinq-En Phee (Malaysia) 1:10.22
33. Daria Talanova (Kyrgyzstan) 1:10.94
34. Tjasa Vozel (Slovenia) 1:11.15
35. Tatiana Chisca (Moldova) 1:11.37
36. Evita Leter (Suriname) 1:14.96
37. Pilar Shimizu (Guam) 1:16.65
38. Shne Joachim (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) 1:17.37
39. Jamila Lunkuse (Uganda) 1:19.64
40. Darya Semyonova (Turkmenistan) 1:19.84
41. Racheal Tonjor (Nigeria) 1:21.43
42. Teona Bostashvili (Georgia) 1:22.91
43. Daniah Hagul (Libya) 1:25.47
. Kanako Watanabe (Japan) DSQ
Olympic fencing men's individual foil quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Alexander Massialas (U.S.) beat Giorgio Avola (Italy) 15-14 Timur Safin (Russia) beat Chen Haiwei (China) 15-7 Richard Kruse (Britain) beat Gerek Meinhardt (U.S.) 15-13 Daniele Garozzo (Italy) beat Guilherme Toldo (Brazil) 15-8
Olympic women's hockey Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Netherlands 5 Spain 0
New Zealand 4 Korea 1
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Netherlands 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
2. New Zealand 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
3. Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3=. China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5. Korea 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
6. Spain 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
New Zealand v Germany (1630)
Netherlands v Korea (2000)
Spain v China (2230)
Swimming: Thirteen-year-old rips suit but wins her heatReutersThe youngest competitor at the Rio Olympics ripped her swimsuit minutes before her race on Sunday but still managed to beat her two rivals.
Beach Volleyball: Crowd taunts U.S. players with 'Zika' jeersReutersThe crowd at Copacabana's Beach Volleyball Arena loudly booed and taunted American volleyball players Lauren Fendrick and Brooke Sweat during an Olympic pool match Sunday, shouting "Zika" each time one of the duo served.
Crowd taunts U.S. beach volleyball players with '#Zika ' jeers
Kenya sends athletics manager home over doping allegations - IOC
Second day of rowing postponed due to weather problemsReutersThe second day of the 2016 Olympic rowing regatta was called off on Sunday due to problems caused by rough weather, organizers said.
Chinese pour scorn on Horton after 'drug cheats' remarksReutersChinese web-users unleashed their fury on the social media accounts of Australian Olympic gold medalist Mack Horton, demanding he apologize for calling swimming rival Sun Yang a "drug cheat".
.@Lesdoggg 's #Olympics live-tweeting prowess has earned her an invite to Rio from NBC:
#CHN delegation asks Rio Olympic Committee to look into flawed Chinese national flags used at #Rio2016 #TeamChina
Rio Olympics: Stray bullet flies into equestrian media centerReutersA stray bullet cut through the plastic roof of the equestrian media center on Saturday, alarming journalists and underlining concerns about the host city's ability to guarantee security at the world's biggest sporting event.
Brazilian police are physically removing peaceful protesters at the Olympics. Let's recall peaceful Olympic protests http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpQ2wqgWEAABDk5.jpgby Andrew Downie via twitter 8/7/2016 4:14:08 PM
that's it: @paralympics bans all Russians from Rio #Paralympics because of widespread doping culture it says has polluted sport in country.
Many thanks to @jschney for joining me to talk about tickets, lines and more at #Rio2016
Swimming: Golden start for Australia on day of recordsReutersHungary's Katinka Hosszu ended her long wait for Olympic victory and Australia captured two gold medals in an exhilarating first day of swimming competition that saw three world records smashed in Rio on Saturday.
