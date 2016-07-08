Portugal's education minister was robbed at knifepoint on Saturday at the Olympic lake where rowing events are taking place, but escaped unharmed, authorities said.Education Minister Tiago Brandao Rodrigues and an aide were walking near the event area when they were assaulted.The assailant was quickly located by police a few blocks away on Ipanema beach and arrested, and Rodrigues' belongings were returned to him.It was the latest incident in a series of robberies that have hit visitors since the Olympics opened on Friday. Rio has dramatically lowered its crime levels in recent years, but there has been a spike in murders and assaults in recent months.