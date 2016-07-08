Rio Olympics 2016
Uber driver watching volleyball on his car TV because Brazil is playingby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/7/2016 3:25:47 PM
Three world records in pool yesterday, which flags will be flying high today? #Rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpQ_n-ZXEAAnDij.jpgby Alan Baldwin via twitter 8/7/2016 3:07:45 PM
Bit of a breeze this morning at swimming venue #Rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpQ_B2-WcAAq_oN.jpgby Alan Baldwin via twitter 8/7/2016 3:05:09 PM
McDonalds tells me that the top items in their restaurant in Olympic village are smoothies, salads and Big Macsby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/7/2016 2:58:04 PM
Multiple whiff-waff on a Saturday night at #Rio2016 @ Parque… www.instagram.comby Ossian Shine via twitter 8/7/2016 1:34:24 AM
It's Saturday night, it's #Rio2016 do it must be 48kg women lifting… www.instagram.comby Ossian Shine via twitter 8/7/2016 1:32:34 AM
Not looking good for Venus hereby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/7/2016 12:53:29 AM
Brazilian crowd really into underdog from Belgium, Kirsten Flipkens, who is fighting back vs Venusby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/7/2016 12:38:22 AM
If it were not for the kindness of strangers - who happen to work for the competition, would not get through these #Olympics . #saintsdoexistby Mary Milliken via twitter 8/7/2016 12:32:09 AM
by Amy Tennery via twitter 8/7/2016 12:21:34 AM
Is there a gold medal for @Lesdoggg 's Olympic commentary? Because there should be. twitter.com/Lesdoggg/statu…by Amy Tennery via twitter 8/7/2016 12:16:13 AM
Pitanguy, Brazil's icon of plastic surgery, dead at 90. news.trust.org/item/201608070…by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/7/2016 12:09:53 AM
Brazilian @dominos does not come sliced. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpNqEB4VIAEizrj.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 8/6/2016 11:34:43 PM
spotted @JohnKerry at Rio Olympics in the stands for Venus Williams match. CC @dlippmanby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 10:48:38 PM
Basically empty stadium to see Venus Williams vs Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens @ Parque Olímpico… www.instagram.comby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 10:02:57 PM
Shambolic start to Rio Games amid queues, security scaresReutersThe Rio Olympic Games got off to a shambolic and nervous start on Saturday, with organizers apologizing to angry fans kept waiting hours at security checkpoints to enter venues while, outside, shootings and bomb scares kept visitors on edge.
Shooting: American teenager Thrasher wins first gold of GamesReutersUnflappable American teenager Virginia Thrasher won the first gold medal of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Saturday, holding her nerve against two Chinese Olympic champions to clinch the women's 10m air rifle event.
So this is where a bullet tore through the roof of the Olympic equestrian media center today #RioOlympics2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpM4cMMWYAA9S3A.jpgby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/6/2016 7:57:50 PM
Caught my first glimpse of #sugarloaf http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpMv2rwWAAEDpOi.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 8/6/2016 7:20:24 PM
SLIDESHOW: Top photos from Day 1 reut.rs
Tale of two cities: #Rio2016 #OpeningCeremony seen by the people of #Mangueira favela over #Maracana @bradleybrooks reuters.com/article/us-oly…by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 6:24:26 PM
Check out these beautiful pix of #BMX #USA Olympian @cfields by my @Reuters mate @mikeblake widerimage.reuters.com/story/bmx-athl… #Rio2016by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 6:16:58 PM
Some gold at the pool tonight... 🏊🇧🇷🏅 @ Parque Olímpico Rio 2016 www.instagram.comby Ossian Shine via twitter 8/6/2016 5:42:18 PM
maybe better some Xanax @adrian_warnerby Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 5:36:55 PM
Media centre staff talking with military about suspected bullet shot through tent at equestrian venue @NewshubNZ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpMOhEXWgAAxF42.jpgby MelissaTV3 via twitter retweeted by ossianshine 8/6/2016 5:22:43 PM
RT: BREAKING: security staff at the media centre in the Rio equestrian venue investigating reports of a bullet that came through roofby Ossian Shine via twitter 8/6/2016 5:18:14 PM
Learn smthg new everyday - like that an American teenager can beat the pants off champs and win first #olympics gold reuters.com/article/idUSKC…by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 5:07:39 PM
My hopes for calm lunch between events at #Olympics #shooting centre dashed by fact that food never arrived at venue. #bestdietever #Rio2016by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 4:49:40 PM
This afternoon, I'm at the beach volleyball venue. Right now, the women from Argentina and Spain are competing. The arena is about half full but the fans are vibrant and the they are playfully jeering each other when they chant and cheer for their teams.Liliana Fernandez Steiner (ESP) of Spain reacts. REUTERS/Ruben Sprichby cassandra.garrison
And there's the lifeguard #RioOlympics2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpL4J1mWcAAwx9V.jpgby Alan Baldwin via twitter 8/6/2016 3:16:59 PM
