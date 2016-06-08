A quick bio on Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima, thanks to our Brazil bureau:



Born July 4, 1969, 47. Bronze medal winner in marathon in Athens in 2004, he broke away from the pack and was winning at 35 kilometer mark when an Irish protestor ran out onto the and grabbed and pushed him, throwing him off his stride with only 7 km left. He was soon passed and ended up third with a bronze. Winning a special medal from the Olympics in honor of his sportsmanship and refusal to give up. He's won several marathons including the Tokyo Marathon in 1996, and the Pan-am games marathon in 1999 and the Sao Paulo marathon in 1999.