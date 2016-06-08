Rio Olympics 2016
Busy on the pool deck #Rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpL13iHXYAAtC1E.jpgby Alan Baldwin via twitter 8/6/2016 3:07:03 PM
Someone's got a sense of humour #Rio2106 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpL1ZSPWIAAMFwp.jpgby Alan Baldwin via twitter 8/6/2016 3:04:58 PM
That's not my seat #RioOlympics2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpL1KJVW8AEvmFP.jpgby Alan Baldwin via twitter 8/6/2016 3:03:59 PM
Ready to get started #Rio2106 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpL0tM8WYAAX9Ib.jpgby Alan Baldwin via twitter 8/6/2016 3:01:55 PM
First gold
American teenager Virginia Thrasher won the first gold medal of the Games, holding her nerve to clinch the women's 10m air rifle event.
Thrasher edged out China's Du Li with an Olympic record score of 208.
. @MaheDrysdale and Synek just won their heats in men's single scull. My piece from a couple days ago: reut.rs/2ayeruF #Rio2016by Amy Tennery via twitter 8/6/2016 1:57:52 PM
Lifeguards at the Olympic pool? It's the law - Reuters apple.news/AI5n8qC3wT6WtU…by Ossian Shine via twitter 8/6/2016 5:17:03 AM
⚡️ "It's Rio 2016 - from space" by @Reuters reut.rs/2b2jv78by Reuters Top News via twitter retweeted by CassLGarrison 8/6/2016 3:54:30 AM
final remarks from #maracana as the cleaners come by - not many snarky comments about #OpeningCeremony , except from @adowniebrazil - ha haby Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 3:22:23 AM
And here's the reaction for #TeamBrazil #RioOlympics2016 #OpeningCeremonyby Amy Tennery via twitter retweeted by CassLGarrison 8/6/2016 3:21:02 AM
Nothing quite like fireworks over maracana #OpeningCeremony #Brazilby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/6/2016 2:55:19 AM
Apologies in advance for my Olympic tweets.by John Dingell via twitter retweeted by amytennery 8/6/2016 2:53:18 AM
A quick bio on Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima, thanks to our Brazil bureau:
Born July 4, 1969, 47. Bronze medal winner in marathon in Athens in 2004, he broke away from the pack and was winning at 35 kilometer mark when an Irish protestor ran out onto the and grabbed and pushed him, throwing him off his stride with only 7 km left. He was soon passed and ended up third with a bronze. Winning a special medal from the Olympics in honor of his sportsmanship and refusal to give up. He's won several marathons including the Tokyo Marathon in 1996, and the Pan-am games marathon in 1999 and the Sao Paulo marathon in 1999.and refusal to give up. He's won several marathons including the Tokyo Marathon in 1996, and the Pan-am games marathon in 1999 and the Sao Paulo marathon in 1999.
Soccer legend Pele was widely expected but spokesman said he was unable to participate due to medical reasons #OpeningCeremonyby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/6/2016 2:52:31 AM
It's lit! Let the games beginby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:51:11 AM
long-distance runner Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima, lights torch. #OpeningCeremonyby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/6/2016 2:50:32 AM
Verizon international. Right now on Timby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:48:42 AM
The run is longer than it looksby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:47:55 AM
Here comes the torchby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:47:02 AM
This segment makes me want to come back for Carnivaleby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:44:59 AM
as expected some boos for @MichelTemer as he opens Games in downplayed role. Now on to carnival, caetano and samba schools #OpeningCeremonyby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/6/2016 2:41:52 AM
In favela above opening ceremony, pride and disappointment reut.rs/2aoOyvN #rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpJKFN4WAAAXjNP.jpgby Ossian Shine via twitter 8/6/2016 2:36:31 AM
'No doping and drugs' rightby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:35:46 AM
Come on Pele. Sweet volley and then light that cauldron.by Simon Evans via twitter retweeted by amytennery 8/6/2016 2:33:20 AM
Forgot the Olympics have their own anthem tooby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:31:56 AM
Acting President Temer got loudest boos of the nightby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:28:02 AM
Energy diminishing in #openingceremonyby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/6/2016 2:26:42 AM
