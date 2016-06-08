Rio Olympics 2016
I wonder where they cut corners... It was pretty good twitter.com/reuters/status…by Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:25:36 AM
Olympians who showed up at the ceremony will be getting home late tonight, that's for sure. Hope no one is competing tomorrow!by Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:21:54 AM
Rio 2016 chief Nuzman's English fails him at key moment, saying "sex" instead of "success" when introducing IOC president #OpeningCeremonyby Stephen Eisenhammer via twitter retweeted by LianaBaker 8/6/2016 2:19:15 AM
Bach says refugees are enriching diversity, says the team sends message of hope to millions of refugees around the worldby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:17:57 AM
pois pois twitter.com/adowniebrazil/…by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 2:16:43 AM
American TV viewers slam NBC for delaying Rio broadcast reut.rs/2aP8iagby Ossian Shine via twitter 8/6/2016 2:14:31 AM
VIDEO: Demonstrators set fire to a 2016 Rio Olympics shirt reut.rs/2aoMFiGby Ossian Shine via twitter 8/6/2016 2:13:40 AM
'Because you managed this at a very difficult time in Brazilian history. We always believed in you'-IOCby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:13:25 AM
IOC pres Bach says the Olympic Games is a catalyst for Brazil & Rio for past seven years... Gets cheersby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:12:53 AM
Think there was a mispronunciation of success thereby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:10:51 AM
Nuzman, the head of Rio committee, keeps emphasizing how Brazil will deliverby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:07:31 AM
Head of Rio Olympic committee thanks three levels of government, gets some boosby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:06:15 AM
'These are your games. The first in South America'by Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:04:39 AM
'The Olympic Dream is now a wonderful reality. Brazil welcomes the world with open arms'by Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:03:41 AM
Service journalism twitter.com/danwolken/stat…by Amy Tennery via twitter 8/6/2016 2:02:05 AM
Thomas Bach was a fencer... Had no ideaby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 2:01:21 AM
Green is the color of the Olympics... omg fireworks scared meby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 1:59:45 AM
Loving the music for the whole parade of nations. Kept the energy up. Now let's get these Olympics startedby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 1:56:49 AM
And here's the reaction for #TeamBrazil #RioOlympics2016 #OpeningCeremonyby Amy Tennery via twitter 8/6/2016 1:55:33 AM
House coming down for Brazilby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 1:53:32 AM
#Brazil makes a very Brazilian entrance #OpeningCeremonyby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/6/2016 1:52:59 AM
Refugee Olympic team just got huge applause here at #Rio2016 #OpeningCeremony party in downtown Rioby Amy Tennery via twitter 8/6/2016 1:52:09 AM
Refugee team is genius move for IOC. Team got major cheers for athletesby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 1:52:06 AM
Standing O for the #TeamRefugees #Olympics2016by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 1:52:04 AM
Olympic refugee team enters, crowd goes wild #OpeningCeremonyby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/6/2016 1:51:29 AM
Vanuatu also had some movesby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 1:48:59 AM
Nice crowns Tuvaluby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 1:45:20 AM
Lots of cheers for Syria! #OpeningCeremonyby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/6/2016 1:32:58 AM
Someone breakdanced. Think that was American Samoaby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 1:27:31 AM
Russia got a lot of 'whoaaaaaas' but not quite boos. People surprised to see them I guessby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 1:25:49 AM
Portugal looks excited to be back in the country they colonized & crowd is into it tooby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 1:25:05 AM
Huge cheer for #POR - the small country that conquered this great land. Portuguese are a staple in Carioca life. #OpeningCeremonyby Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 1:22:17 AM
