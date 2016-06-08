Rio Olympics 2016
-
Swimming icon Michael Phelps, who led out Team USA tonight, may be the most decorated Olympian of all time (18 gold medals in his career haul of 22) but that he will still need a lifeguard at the Rio Games.And so will the rest of the world's greatest swimmers in a situation that has caused some mirth in the run-up to the competition."It is a Brazilian law that any public pool over a certain size has to have lifeguards," Ricardo Prado, the sport manager for aquatics, told Reuters."We wish we didn't have them either (at the Games) but we have to have them."All are certified, men and women with red and yellow uniforms and equipped with whistles and floats.Flagbearer Andy Murray (GBR) of Great Britain leads his contingent during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
-
I've seeing some mastery of flag waving skillsby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 1:21:01 AM
-
Crowd likes Mexico. We're in the Ms...by Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 1:07:02 AM
-
Huge cheers for the Italians and the Japanese. Lots of tourists and big immigrant populations in Brazil.by Andrew Downie via twitter retweeted by mhmilliken 8/6/2016 1:03:24 AM
-
-
British tennis star Andy Murray looks like he's been working on his flag-bearing technique after his blunder at the opening ceremony rehearsal, where he covered the UK's Princess Anne's face with the flag.Here, he leads out Team GB:Flagbearer Andy Murray (GBR) of Great Britain leads his contingent during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
-
Liberia's outfits are awesomeby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 12:59:57 AM
-
Shooters face headaches all of their own at #rio2016 Games reut.rs/2aoHgIJ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpIzot6WAAAqBrm.jpgby Ossian Shine via twitter 8/6/2016 12:58:22 AM
-
-
And they're off! (first failed dope tests of #Rio2016 ) >>Cypriot, Greek competitors test positive for drugs: teams reut.rs/2aOzS7nby Ossian Shine via twitter 8/6/2016 12:56:21 AM
-
-
Cuban outfits designed by Christian Louboutin. #OpeningCeremonyby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/6/2016 12:54:06 AM
-
Italy gets a warm receptionby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 12:54:03 AM
-
The person doing the BBC captions has just given up now #OpeningCeremony http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpIrDg6WEAEWCSY.jpgby TechnicallyRon via twitter retweeted by LianaBaker 8/6/2016 12:48:48 AM
-
I wish we could do the macarena in the Maraconaby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 12:48:17 AM
-
Swimming: Lifeguards at the Olympic pool? It's the law reut.rs/2aBrnzO via @Reutersby Alan Baldwin via twitter 8/6/2016 12:47:29 AM
-
-
-
Great Britain comes out. Why weren't you guys nicer to Eddie the Eagle?!by Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 12:43:52 AM
-
Folo #Rio2016 from my @Reuters colleagues @LianaBaker @carostauffer @GaryHershorn @mhmilliken @CassLGarrison live: live.reuters.com/Event/Rio_Olym…by SuzanneBarlyn via twitter retweeted by carostauffer 8/6/2016 12:42:44 AM
-
Spotted: Team #usa fans http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpIvoCUWcAA9bLd.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 8/6/2016 12:40:56 AM
-
-
-
Big cheers for the rather large Team #USA with #MichaelPhelps carrying the flag. got to love the classic #ralphlauren uni. #OpeningCeremonyby Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 12:38:46 AM
-
-
-
-
"This is like Olympic Nation Bingo, you're not sure who you're going to get next"-- @bachscore after Slovakia appeared in the 'e'sby germanotes via twitter retweeted by LianaBaker 8/6/2016 12:36:18 AM
-
Here we go. USA is out here looking very large and spirited in their white pants! Boldby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 12:35:26 AM
-
Those #Cuba unis? Designed by #ChristianLouboutin . My how times have changed in Cuba. #OpeningCeremony #Olympicsby Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 12:28:24 AM
-
-
-
While no cost estimates have been made public for #OpeningCeremony it is believed to be about half of the $42 million spent by Londonby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/6/2016 12:20:18 AM
-
#CAN makes their entrance #OpeningCeremony led by @RosieMacLennan ! olympics.cbc.ca snpy.tv/2asOo2jby CBCOlympics via twitter retweeted by LianaBaker 8/6/2016 12:19:05 AM
-
-
#Argentina gets a big round of applause when entering the #Maracana . That's nice, considering the soccer rivalry with host Brazil. #Rio2016by Mary Milliken via twitter retweeted by amytennery 8/6/2016 12:16:07 AM
-
-
Canada got some decent cheers. Now please win a medalby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 12:14:45 AM
-
I've got to go with USA, UK and.... Brazil! @mhmilliken @LianaBakerby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 8/6/2016 12:13:29 AM
-
-
NBC right here behind me - Matt Lauer's lips are moving twitter.com/kaitlynkelley5…by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 12:08:57 AM
-
-
-
Para mim, #USA , #BRA and #ESP @LianaBaker @CassLGarrisonby Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 12:07:31 AM
-
These bicycles with the signs for the countries are hilariousby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 12:07:23 AM
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video