



Swimming icon Michael Phelps, who led out Team USA tonight, may be the most decorated Olympian of all time (18 gold medals in his career haul of 22) but that he will still need a lifeguard at the Rio Games.





And so will the rest of the world's greatest swimmers in a situation that has caused some mirth in the run-up to the competition.





"It is a Brazilian law that any public pool over a certain size has to have lifeguards," Ricardo Prado, the sport manager for aquatics, told Reuters.





"We wish we didn't have them either (at the Games) but we have to have them."



