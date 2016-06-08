Rio Olympics 2016
Think the bicycle cars announcing countries are a really original #Brazil idea #OpeningCeremony #Olympicsby Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 12:03:55 AM
#OpeningCeremony Rio kicks off Games with ode to forests, favelas and funk reut.rs/2aOYqgS via @ReutersUK with @mhmillikenby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/6/2016 12:03:45 AM
#Argentina gets a big round of applause when entering the #Maracana . That's nice, considering the soccer rivalry with host Brazil. #Rio2016by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 12:02:33 AM
So far, Brazil has pulled off a pretty flawless #OpeningCeremony . Don't go away, there's more after the parade of athletes. #Rio2016by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/6/2016 12:01:19 AM
Australia had biggest delegation I've seen so farby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/6/2016 12:01:15 AM
#Argentina is most cheered delegation so far ... in #Brazil #OpeningCeremonyby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/5/2016 11:59:00 PM
Big cheers for Argentina, loudest so farby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/5/2016 11:58:06 PM
Now we just wait for all the athletes to come out. Can't wait to cheer on all my countries! Have at least threeby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/5/2016 11:57:44 PM
The athlete parade is always my favorite pert of the opening ceremony. Just thinking about how hard these men and women have worked and the hours and hours of training that has gotten them to this point - then imagine walking out with 50,000 cheering spectators watching you. It's just electric.
Reactions from Brazilians to the many political points of the ceremony has so far been positive around Rio, reports Reuters correspondent Jeb Blount.
"They're talking about slavery? Wow!" said Bryan Hossy, a black Rio resident, after learning about the scene depicting African arrival. "They have to talk about that. It's our story."
Cesar Varags, of Porto Alegre was visiting a friend for the Olympics. "I'm blown away. This is so amazing. I am loving this."
'They have traveled from all the corners of the earth and have spent their lives training' here they come...by Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/5/2016 11:51:20 PM
11,000 trees (one for every athlete) to be planted. Pretty sure more were torn down to build the Olympic venues... #OpeningCeremonyby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/5/2016 11:50:50 PM
Judi Dench environmental message and rainforest video. 'Athletes' forest to be a legacy' Lots of cheers for environmentby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/5/2016 11:50:14 PM
Disco Samba the Girl From Ipanema it's Rocking in Rio. #Rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpIiKCJWIAAM2Fy.jpgby SNkeats via twitter retweeted by LianaBaker 8/5/2016 11:43:23 PM
Block party in the stadium. Such a fun upbeat vibe for this group dance portion & 'e meme fla fla' songby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/5/2016 11:42:54 PM
"Let's look for similarities and celebrate differences," Regina Case urges the crowd after the build up of the previous scene. The music is Pais Tropical and the stage is full of about 1500 performers who are dancing in a Soul Ball, or a Madureira Baile Charme. As the audience joins the dancers, this is expected to be the world's largest Baile Charme ever.
This is Brazil's take on tensions between cultures and races around the world. Dancers armed with spears, swords, balls and fire are on stage in various colors dueling and dancing. The idea is for the energy and music to reach such a level that the stadium shakes.
Funky music, neon colors, trippy lights & capoeira. Brazil! They nailed itby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/5/2016 11:36:21 PM
#OpeningCeremony to lend more fire to #Brazil 's claim the first airplane was flown hereby Caroline Stauffer via twitter 8/5/2016 11:34:27 PM
Gotta get the soundtrack to this EDM portion of ceremonyby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/5/2016 11:31:47 PM
