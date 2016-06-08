Reactions from Brazilians to the many political points of the ceremony has so far been positive around Rio, reports Reuters correspondent Jeb Blount.

"They're talking about slavery? Wow!" said Bryan Hossy, a black Rio resident, after learning about the scene depicting African arrival. "They have to talk about that. It's our story."

Cesar Varags, of Porto Alegre was visiting a friend for the Olympics. "I'm blown away. This is so amazing. I am loving this."