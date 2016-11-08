Rio Olympics 2016
Crazy sibling complexities in #Rio2016 marathon - Estonian triplets and German twins https://t.co/u6lG4I0nvY5:14 PM - 11 Aug 2016
Anyone who thinks the Brazilian crowds are unfair should hear the reception they gave to American Alexandra Raisman. Very appreciative4:59 PM - 11 Aug 2016
Swimming: Night of individual firsts in Rio poolReutersFirst time Olympic winners, including Australian teen Kyle Chalmers in the 100 meters freestyle, plundered three of the four golds in the Rio pool on Wednesday but there was no getting past Katie Ledecky.
Swimming: Schooling makes life harder for PhelpsReutersSingapore's Joseph Schooling made life harder for Michael Phelps after beating the master in their 100 meters butterfly heats on Thursday and going through to the semi-finals with the fastest time.
Rio organisers on police shot on Wednesday: "They (police) are not from Rio.They went into area being taken care of by other groups."4:28 PM - 11 Aug 2016
Imagine the reaction if Russians did what #Kenya has done here at #Rio2016 even before athletics start. 2 team members already sent home.4:30 PM - 11 Aug 2016
Britain set a new track cycling world record in the women's team pursuit on Thursday, clocking four minutes 13.260 seconds in a qualifying session in the Olympic velodrome.
It surpassed the mark of Australia (4:13.683) set at last year's world championships.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)
In a further twist, senior #Kenyan source claims sprint coach sent home posed as an athlete to get "free meals" https://t.co/wWS9wFmGgk4:04 PM - 11 Aug 2016
Slim victories and slimy pools: Day 5 in Rio - Reuters TVReuters TVBritain's diving team wins Olympic gold for the first time ever, and they weren't the only athletes who got the crowd holding their breath on Wednesday. Here are a few of the hair-raising (and heartwarming) Olympic stories from Day 5 in Rio.
Sailing: Belgians suspect dirty water for Laser sailor illnessReutersDoctors for the Belgian Olympic medical team suspect polluted water in Rio's Guanabara Bay is responsible for a serious illness that sapped the strength of Evi Van Acker, Laser Radial 2012 bronze medalist, her coach told Reuters.
I'll tumble 4 ya.
#cultureclub #BoyGeorge #Rio2016 https://t.co/hDjdNxbYdE3:53 PM - 11 Aug 2016
Looks like Elizabeth Banks has made an appearance in Rio.Here she is :P
https://t.co/dHk6Fg7h4t https://t.co/zGEpTitPYF3:27 PM - 11 Aug 2016
Women want more skin in men’s beach volleyball - Reuters TVReuters TVIn beach volleyball women are in tiny bikinis. So why in the Olympics are the men so covered up? Reuters Stephen Eisenhammer says sponsors have something to do with it.
"We reached the Games in a very significant economic crisis. Political changes also affected the mood of the Brazilian people.''-- Games spokesman Mario Andrada
Where did the crowd go? Rio organizers battle empty seatsReutersBrazil's best gold medal hopes in women's beach volleyball played on Thursday under a blue sky at one of the Olympics' most iconic venues.
BREAKING: Fiji guaranteed to take home their first Olympic medal in any sport after beating Japan to make #Rio2016 #Rugby7s final1:50 PM - 11 Aug 2016
Biles lights up Rio, Instagram and the KardashiansReutersShe has ratcheted up a million Instagram followers, exchanged tweets with reality star Kim Kardashian and been splashed on the cover of major American magazines.
