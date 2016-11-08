Rio Olympics 2016
Slim victories and slimy pools: Day 5 in Rio - Reuters TVReuters TVBritain's diving team wins Olympic gold for the first time ever, and they weren't the only athletes who got the crowd holding their breath on Wednesday. Here are a few of the hair-raising (and heartwarming) Olympic stories from Day 5 in Rio.
After 112 years golf makes quiet return to GamesReutersAfter 112 years golf made a quiet and subdued return to the Olympics on Thursday with Brazil's Adilson Da Silva hitting the first shot in front of a handful of spectators.
Swimming: Move over Leonidas, here comes Michael PhelpsReutersLeonidas of Rhodes would recognize a kindred spirit in Michael Phelps of Baltimore.
Kristin Armstrong of USA celebrates after winning her third straight gold medal in women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew ChildsGALLERY: Rio Olympics: Day 5
Australia's Kyle Chalmers won the gold medal on Wednesday in the men's 100 metres freestyle, the blue riband event in the pool.
Pieter Timmers of Belgium took the silver, and defending Olympic champion Nathan Adrian of the United States won the bronze.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Weightlifting: Doping questions raised as record-breaker Rahimov takes gold for KazakhstanReutersKazakhstan, who lost five Olympic titles from 2008 and 2012 through retrospective doping positives, won their first gold of the 2016 Games when Nijat Rahimov broke the clean and jerk world record in the men’s 77kg category.
Archery: US young gun Garrett sets up Ellison showdownReutersOlympic debutant Zach Garrett capitalized on the advice of U.S. team mate Brady Ellison to reach the last 16 of the Rio Games archery competition on Wednesday but does not expect to receive any more help from his more seasoned compatriot.
Gymnastics: All-around good guy Uchimura seals repeat winReuters UKKohei Uchimura left it late -- very, very late -- before a heart-stopping horizontal bar routine lifted him into the pantheon of greats as he became the first gymnast in 44 years to win back-to-back Olympic all around titles on Wednesday.
New Zealand out of the #Rio2016 rugby, Japan and GB through to the semis. Tomorrow is going to be fun https://t.co/hleXCvXsE68:50 PM - 10 Aug 2016
Basketball: U.S. survive Australia scare to remain unbeatenReutersThe United States survived a scare before taming scrappy Australia 98-88 in an Olympic men's basketball thriller on Wednesday and extended their winning streak to 20 games.
Police release Moroccan boxer accused of sexual assaultReutersA Brazilian judge released on Wednesday a Moroccan boxer accused of sexually assaulting two maids in the Olympic Village but said he cannot approach the Village or leave Rio without authorization.
.@TeamGB won it's first diving Olympic gold today. I was lucky enough to be there to see it: https://t.co/i8oPpRNqCG https://t.co/LfS1zsVZhP8:32 PM - 10 Aug 2016
Olympics: Drop in alkalinity to blame for green pool - Rio organisersReutersThe Rio Olympics diving pool will be back to its blue colour later on Wednesday, Games organisers assured, blaming a drop in alkalinity levels for an uninviting green hue during competition on Tuesday.
Police patrols beefed up at Games as security concerns mountReutersRio Olympics organizers stepped up police patrols on Wednesday as security concerns mounted over the threat posed by street violence, with a Games bus being hit by stones and a security patrol coming under fire near Rio's international airport.
Beach Volleyball: Away from spotlight, players test out Rio sandReutersSome beach volleyball players have sneaked out of the Olympic circuit to hit Rio's beaches and play the game just like any other sun-loving Brazilian.
How do you say Dream Team in strine? 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺6:45 PM - 10 Aug 2016
