Rio Olympics 2016
Viral swimmer helps China seize Olympic spirit - Reuters TVReuters TVChina loves gold - especially when it comes to the Olympics. But as Anita Li explains, a cute and humble 20-year-old swimmer is helping the country get more into the Olympic spirit, and worry less about the medals their athletes pick up in Rio.
Phelps glory and a bright green diving pool: Rio Day 4 - Reuters TVReuters TVOlympic hero Michael Phelps tops the headlines once again with victory in the 200 meter butterfly and the 4x200 freestyle. In other news, Serena's out of the tennis in a shock upset, and a diving pool unexpectedly turns bright green.
What a gold medal means to Brazil's slums - Reuters TVReuters TVResidents of Rio's City of God slum, where judoka Rafaela Silva was born and raised before winning Brazil’s first gold medal at these Games, spoke of their pride and hope that her triumph would help break the stigma that sticks to shantytown residents.
Biles ensures gold for U.S. team - Reuters TVReuters TVSimone Biles and her American team mates proved that they are an untouchable force in gymnastics as they blew away the opposition to win the women's team title at the Olympics on Tuesday.
Swimming: Hosszu takes her third solo gold in 200m medleyReutersHungary's Katinka Hosszu won her third Olympic gold medal in four days on Tuesday with victory in the women's 200m individual medley.
U.S. wins men's 4x200m freestyle relay, Phelps takes 21st gold

The United States won the men's 4x200 meter freestyle relay on Tuesday, with Michael Phelps swimming the anchor leg to take his 21st gold medal.
21st ranked Park dug came from behind to beat a man who took the bronze in 1996 while the Korean was in diapers! https://t.co/0Lo5NlIbLj10:54 PM - 09 Aug 2016
The United States won the men's 4x200 metre freestyle relay on Tuesday, with Michael Phelps swimming the anchor leg to take his 21st gold medal.
Britain won silver, and Japan bronze.
Phelps swam the final leg an hour after winning his 20th gold in the 200 metres butterfly.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
