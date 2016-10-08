World number one Serena Williams is out

Olympic champion and world number one Serena Williams tumbled out of the Rio de Janeiro singles competition in the third round on Tuesday after a shock defeat to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina, ranked 20 in the world, stunned the London Games gold medalist 6-4 6-3 to record a memorable victory against the American, who has won 22 grand slam singles titles.





