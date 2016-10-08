Rio Olympics 2016
Gymnastics: United States win Olympic women's team titleReutersSimone Biles captured her first Olympic title when she helped the United States to the women's gymnastics team gold on Tuesday.
Phelps wins 200m butterfly for 20th goldReutersMichael Phelps of the United States claimed the 20th Olympic gold medal of his career on Tuesday by winning the 200 meters butterfly final in a race that made up for a stinging 2012 defeat to South African Chad Le Clos.
Gymnastics : Other teams can only marvel at U.S. dominanceReutersIn the end it was not even close. The U.S. women's gymnastics team, anchored by all around world champion Simone Biles, won the team gold medal at the Olympics on Tuesday by the widest margin ever.
Swimming: Adrian powers through to 100m free finalReutersOlympic champion Nathan Adrian of the United States powered through to the men's 100m freestyle final with the fastest time of 47.83 seconds on Tuesday after only just making it out of the heats.
Swimming: Ledecky wins women's 200m freestyle for second goldReutersKatie Ledecky of the United States won the women's Olympic 200 meters freestyle on Tuesday to claim her second individual gold of the Rio de Janeiro Games.
Katie Ledecky of the United States won the women's Olympic 200 metres freestyle on Tuesday to claim her second individual gold of the Rio de Janeiro Games.
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden took the silver medal, and Emma McKeon of Australia won bronze.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Olympic swimming men's 100m freestyle semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.
1. Nathan Adrian (U.S.) 47.83 seconds Q
2. Kyle Chalmers (Australia) 47.88 Q
3. Cameron McEvoy (Australia) 47.93 Q
3. Santo Condorelli (Canada) 47.93 Q
5. Caeleb Dressel (U.S.) 47.97 Q
6. Pieter Timmers (Belgium) 48.14 Q
7. Duncan Scott (Britain) 48.20 Q
8. Marcelo Chierighini (Brazil) 48.23 Q
9. Vladimir Morozov (Russia) 48.26
10. Sebastiaan Verschuren (Netherlands) 48.28
10. Yuri Kisil (Canada) 48.28
12. Ning Zetao (China) 48.37
13. Luca Dotto (Italy) 48.49
14. Clement Mignon (France) 48.57
15. Damian Wierling (Germany) 48.66
16. Joseph Schooling (Singapore) 48.70
Brasil's Jorge Zarif takes to the water to race in the Finn class at the #RioOlympics2016
Phelps to race 4x200m freestyle relay
Michael Phelps could add two more medals to his collection of 23 on Tuesday after being named in the U.S. lineup for the 4x200 metres freestyle relay after he has raced the 200 butterfly final.
The 31-year-old won gold in Sunday's 4x100m freestyle relay, the 19th of his Olympic career, and is the most medalled athlete of all time.
Phelps will swim the last leg of the relay after Conor Dwyer leads off, with Townley Haas and Ryan Lochte completing the lineup.
Lochte, 32, is an 11 times medallist, with five golds. The United States are the defending champions but Britain was fastest in the qualifying heats.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Bill Rigby)
IOC strips Ukrainian athlete of 2012 javelin silverReutersUkraine's Oleksandr Pyatnytsya was stripped of his London 2012 Olympics javelin silver medal on Tuesday after he tested positive for banned substances in re-tests conducted by the International Olympic Committee.
Games bus hit by gunfire, no one seriously hurt: witnessesReutersA bus carrying journalists at the Rio Games was hit by gunfire on a highway between Olympic venues on Tuesday, witnesses said. No one was seriously injured in the incident.
Tennis: Serena Williams eliminated in third round upsetReutersOlympic champion and world number one Serena Williams tumbled out of the Rio de Janeiro singles competition in the third round on Tuesday after a shock defeat to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.
World number one Serena Williams is out
Olympic champion and world number one Serena Williams tumbled out of the Rio de Janeiro singles competition in the third round on Tuesday after a shock defeat to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.
Svitolina, ranked 20 in the world, stunned the London Games gold medalist 6-4 6-3 to record a memorable victory against the American, who has won 22 grand slam singles titles.Serena Williams (USA) of USA in action against Elina Svitolina (UKR) of Ukraine. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Frustrated Serena #Williams loses first set against lowly-ranked Elina Svitlova - we could have a great match here!
"Pleeeeease," the tennis umpire pleads with raucous crowd at Serena Williams match. The American loses first set against Ukraine's Svitolina
Beach Volleyball: Egypt's player in hijab gets Brazilian supportReutersAs Egypt's Doaa Elghobashy went up for a block on Italy's Laura Giombini on Copacabana's famous sand, two cultures appeared to come together.
