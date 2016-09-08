Rio Olympics 2016
Swimming: For happy Habte, it's all about being differentReutersIf some swimmers consider second place to be first of the losers, spare a thought for Ethiopian Olympic debutant Robel Kiros Habte.
Diving: Swimming pool's green hue stokes puzzlementReutersThe water in the Olympic diving pool appeared to turn a bright green hue on Tuesday, causing puzzlement among divers and audiences as the women's 10 meter platform final progressed.
13-9 now and the Hungarian is close to matching compatriot Emese Szasz's gold on Saturday. https://t.co/nv78GGsUKb4:59 PM - 09 Aug 2016
France takes first gold of Games in team eventingReutersFrance won its first gold medal of the Rio Games in eventing on Tuesday in a dramatic show jumping final, rising two places from the cross country phase after riders from Australia and New Zealand knocked rails down.
He's done it! Grumier seals the deal, 15-11, and the long French wait is over. The bronze medal is his and the relief is palpable!4:32 PM - 09 Aug 2016
Brazil judo champ stirs hope in City of God slum where she grew up, calls for stigmas to fade
https://t.co/dULlJj3304 via @Reuters4:31 PM - 09 Aug 2016
Sailing: Athletes fed up with Rio water-quality complaintsReutersDespite reports of dangerous levels of pollution in Rio's Guanabara Bay and concerns that floating garbage could damage or slow competitors' boats, sailors at the 2016 Olympics are showing little or no fear of getting into the water.
Boos, taunts and jeers: I spoke to the Russians having a rough time at #Rio2016 reut.rs/2aXsoyZ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpcaNPOWYAAjzhK.jpgby Jack Stubbs via twitter retweeted by CassLGarrison 8/9/2016 8:20:38 PM
