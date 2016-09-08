Rio Olympics 2016
French fencers had chances at bronze on Saturday and Monday but whiffed. Pressure building to avoid leaving empty-handed like in London3:57 PM - 09 Aug 2016
Boos, taunts and jeers: Russia under siege at Rio GamesReutersWeakened and bruised by sport's biggest doping scandal in decades, Russia is under siege at the Rio Games.
Gymnastics women's team final on tap today. #Rio2016 https://t.co/0j8Sca00Eg3:42 PM - 09 Aug 2016
Vamos! Latin fans add flavor to first South American GamesReutersBrazil's raucous fans may dominate most Olympic venues, but Mexican supporters in sombreros and loud Argentine contingents waving flags are also reveling in the first South American Games.
My interview with Russian swimming chief and 4 times Olympic champion Vladimir Salnikov on doping row https://t.co/hNMYLusRLP3:28 PM - 09 Aug 2016
Exclusive: Russian great Salnikov says atmosphere like Cold WarReutersRussian swimming chief Vladimir Salnikov said on Tuesday the atmosphere surrounding his team at the Olympics reminded him of the Cold War, and criticized American breaststroke champion Lilly King for attacking the integrity of her Russian rival.
Is it the World Cup all over again? Not quite, but Latin American fans flock to Rio Games -> reut.rs/2aWWUJv http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpcLZErUsAA_Sj0.jpgby Alexandra Ulmer via twitter 8/9/2016 7:18:58 PM
"They don't love us here. There is definitely an anti-Rusisan atmosphere" https://t.co/O9fCJTmGIt via @ReutersUK3:05 PM - 09 Aug 2016
Beach Volleyball: Egypt's player in hijab gets Brazilian supportReutersAs Egypt's Doaa Elghobashy went up for a block on Italy's Laura Giombini on Copacabana's famous sand, two cultures appeared to come together.
My cheese pizza and cheese bread. 😟 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpcIxIJWEAATslw.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 8/9/2016 7:05:05 PM
The medals table so far. Go Thailand!
#Rio2016 https://t.co/ybh9Rv26vP2:50 PM - 09 Aug 2016Delete
Your choices if you're unlucky enough to have to eat at a venue. Usually only 3 or 4 things are actually available. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpcF2beW8AADbez.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 8/9/2016 6:50:47 PM
Sonny Bill out of Olympics with Achilles rupture : New Zealand teamReutersSonny Bill Williams, the highest profile player in the rugby sevens tournament, was ruled out of the rest of the Olympics after suffering an Achilles injury in New Zealand's opening match on Tuesday.
