Rio Olympics 2016
Rowing: Drysdale bests great rival, Grainger in finalReutersIn an early clash of rowing titans, New Zealand's Mahe Drysdale overhauled his friend and arch-rival Ondrej Synek of the Czech Republic in the final stretch of the Olympic men’s single sculls quarter-final on Tuesday.
Have faith, it's getting cleaner, says BoltReutersUsain Bolt waltzed in to sprinkle a bucket of stardust over Rio on Monday, and while there were Samba smiles and dancing girls, the biggest name at the Olympics could not escape the ever-present specter of doping.
Tennis: Britain's Murray eases into third round, Ferrer eliminatedReutersBritain's Andy Murray enjoyed a routine win over Argentina's Juan Monaco to ease into the third round of the tennis tournament at the Rio Games on Tuesday, while Spain's world number nine David Ferrer was knocked out.
Dieudonne Wilfred Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon celebrates after winning his bout in men's middle 75kg boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Watch this: Apple’s "only in Rio" watch bands steal the buzz from Samsung: reut.tv/2aIdX2k via @ReutersTVby Dan Colarusso via twitter retweeted by ossianshine 8/9/2016 6:07:24 PM
Brazil women's rugby player accepts Olympic marriage proposalReutersBrazilian women's rugby player Isadora Cerullo melted hearts when she accepted a marriage proposal from her girlfriend at the medals ceremony for the first Olympic rugby sevens competition on Monday.
yes @CassLGarrison , surprised this didn't happen on Day One. Did have a few close calls on way to Maracana...by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/9/2016 6:05:00 PM
This is a problem here at #Rio2016 for us bus-riding journos. twitter.com/karolosgrohman…by Cassandra Garrison via twitter retweeted by amytennery 8/9/2016 6:03:18 PM
Speeding Rio Games bus injures three reporters insideReutersA Rio Olympics media bus, driving above the speed limit, hit a speed bump injuring three reporters traveling inside it, with one being taken to hospital, a Games official said on Tuesday.
only a matter of time until it happened. Speeding Rio Games bus injures three reporters inside reut.rs/2aXfv8gby Karolos Grohmann via twitter 8/9/2016 5:58:30 PM
Sports Hospitality firm THG denies ticket fraud accusation #Olympics uk.reuters.com/article/uk-oly…by Karolos Grohmann via twitter 8/9/2016 5:58:27 PM
Rugby: All Blacks stunned by Japan in sevens openerReutersNew Zealand suffered one of the biggest upsets in sevens rugby history when they were beaten 14-12 by Japan on the opening morning of the inaugural men's Olympic tournament on Tuesday.
China questions gold medal obsession as athletes stumble in RioReutersA scarcity of gold medals in the first few days of the Olympics is leading China to reflect on its past obsession with finishing first, amid agreement that being champion is no longer everything.
Emiliano Grillo is really excited to finally be reunited with his clubs in Rio #golf on.si.com/2aJp6Pe http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpbWCf_WYAAtUO4.jpgby SI Olympics via twitter retweeted by LianaBaker 8/9/2016 5:46:22 PM
Judo: Racism inspires Brazil's golden girl to greatnessReutersBrazil's first gold medalist of the Rio Olympics basked in her newfound fame on Tuesday, with judoka Rafaela Silva taking aim at the racism that first threatened to defeat her and then became the affront that spurred her to greatness.
Next stop: gymnastics #Rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpbvcVWWEAAyHTD.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter edited by cassandra.garrison 8/9/2016 5:43:30 PM
Day 3 of the Olympics and Brazil's Rafaela Silva wins gold in women's -57kg judo, first gold medal for the host country.Cupping has taken Rio by storm, thanks to Michael Phelps.
Plus, Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky moved on from a golden Sunday, somewhat creakily in the case of the former, and returned to the Olympic pool in search of individual glory today.
South Korea's world number one Kim Woo-jin was sent crashing out of the second round of the men's individual archery at the Rio Olympics on Monday by unheralded Indonesian Riau Ega Agatha, sending shockwaves through the tournament.
All this while Brazilian fans continue to boo foreign athletes at multiple events. Here's our latest on that.And while you're at it, enjoy our top photos from day 3 in Rio.
Rio Olympics: Day 3 | Pictures | ReutersReutersMathlynn Sasser of Marshall Islands celebrates during women's 58kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman
One of our most popular #Rio2016 photos @Reuters today, by my great colleague,the awesome @lucy_nicholson #Olympics http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cpbl5f7VIAAn3mB.jpgby Mary Milliken via twitter 8/9/2016 4:32:09 PM
Want to know how #KatieLedecky powers the engine? Here's how. Great photo by Michael Dalder @reuterspictures . http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpbkLNYWgAE6tsJ.jpgby Mary Milliken via twitter 8/9/2016 4:24:04 PM
Didn't know @adowniebrazil was crack photog. Shot of windstorm in Copacabana is a @reuters pic of the day. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpbjG9JXYAItNTm.jpgby Mary Milliken via twitter 8/9/2016 4:21:01 PM
And here's today's 'Where's Wally Lifeguard' challenge #Rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpbejwUXgAEZlNV.jpgby Alan Baldwin via twitter 8/9/2016 3:59:05 PM
They've fixed the screen after the other day's wind damage and we're ready to go. Men's 100 free first off.#Rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpbeAw9W8AAHrC0.jpgby Alan Baldwin via twitter 8/9/2016 3:56:41 PM
this one is really strutting its stuff twitter.com/GolfChannel/st…by Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/9/2016 3:40:32 PM
I spoke to one American woman who bought 10.. didn't want to be named of course twitter.com/Colarusso42/st…by Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/9/2016 3:39:29 PM
First stop of the day: Marina da Gloria, the Olympic sailing venue at #Rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpbYt2_WcAEdehc.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 8/9/2016 3:33:44 PM
Thanks for joining me, @JebBlount ! twitter.com/reuterslive/st…by Cassandra Garrison via twitter 8/9/2016 3:31:28 PM
The Michael Phelps Face is the meme 2016 needsby AlexJamesFitz via twitter retweeted by amytennery 8/9/2016 1:44:43 PM
When you realize football season is still 3 weeks away...
#PhelpsFace http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cpa65A3XEAAkNNe.jpgby ACC Digital Network via twitter retweeted by amytennery 8/9/2016 1:41:05 PM
LA Mayor Garcetti on Trump election: “This bid does not depend on any election” but says IOC members have told him Trump would hurt bid.by Ben Fischer via twitter retweeted by LianaBaker 8/9/2016 1:32:47 PM
Wasserman says that an LA 2024 Games can produce a profit for the city. Garcetti dodges questions on Trumpby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/9/2016 1:31:31 PM
Garcetti & bid committee for LA games keep emphasizing that they are a 'risk free' games (and they're known for 'great weather')by Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/9/2016 1:18:15 PM
LA is going for it. They will have to beat Paris, Rome & Budapest for 2024. We'll find out in… www.instagram.comby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/9/2016 12:54:15 PM
Apple’s big hit at the Olympics: reut.tv/2b3bnEX via @ReutersTVby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/9/2016 11:49:31 AM
Reporting to you from a luxury mall... It's all in the wrist: Apple's tactic for a little Games glory | Reuters mobile.reuters.com/article/idUSKC…by Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/9/2016 11:34:12 AM
A very sad day for #MissyFranklin in #Rio2016 - the girl who captivated us in London. reuters.com/article/us-oly…by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/9/2016 6:04:46 AM
