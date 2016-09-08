in women's -57kg judo, first gold medal for the host country.

Day 3 of the Olympics and

Cupping has taken Rio by storm,

Plus, Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky moved on from a golden Sunday, somewhat creakily in the case of the former, and returned to the Olympic pool

South Korea's world number one Kim Woo-jin was sent

at the Rio Olympics on Monday by unheralded Indonesian Riau Ega Agatha, sending shockwaves through the tournament.

All this while Brazilian fans continue to boo foreign athletes at multiple events.