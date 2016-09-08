Rio Olympics 2016
-
If you're a #Rio family and you've bought tickets to the swimming (10pm KO), I salute you. Disgraceful start time. #couchpotatoesB4fansby alexspinkmirror via twitter retweeted by ossianshine 8/9/2016 3:08:04 AM
-
Rugby: Tears tell contrasting tales for two wingers #Rio2016 #RugbySevens reuters.com/article/idUSKC…by Ossian Shine via twitter 8/9/2016 3:01:38 AM
-
In search of star power, media lap up Usain Bolt show in Rio #Rio2016 reuters.com/article/idUSKC…by Ossian Shine via twitter 8/9/2016 3:01:06 AM
-
Brazilian fans boo foreign athletes in culture clash - Reuters apple.news/AN4BSTajtR12sB…by Ossian Shine via twitter 8/9/2016 2:35:49 AM
-
Phelps feels pain of aging and late-night races - Reuters apple.news/AiH2L5D4yQ5e5-…by Ossian Shine via twitter 8/9/2016 2:33:58 AM
-
Olympics - Cool temperatures, few mosquitoes make Games Zika-free, so far - Reuters apple.news/Al37epu_rStecA…by Ossian Shine via twitter 8/9/2016 2:33:43 AM
-
Archery - 'Evil-eyed' Dutchman on target in Rio - Reuters apple.news/AwJ7zZwh_SaysD…by Ossian Shine via twitter 8/9/2016 2:33:23 AM
-
Sailing - Laser-class Scheidt family synchs-up at Games - Reuters apple.news/AEm5Ec3w3RA2ni…by Ossian Shine via twitter 8/9/2016 2:32:36 AM
-
Cycling - Froome gets another crack at gold in time trial - Reuters apple.news/A3wKNG6WjRRCS5…by Ossian Shine via twitter 8/9/2016 2:32:26 AM
-
Judo - Kosovo gold medallist refused drug test before Rio - Reuters apple.news/AbqM9viDgTaa1Q…by Ossian Shine via twitter 8/9/2016 2:30:54 AM
-
Swimming - Sun responds to drug taunts with freestyle gold - Reuters apple.news/AcjPaw1wVSKyn7…by Ossian Shine via twitter 8/9/2016 2:30:38 AM
-
-
-
-
-
Gorgeous photo by my @Reuters pal @lucy_nicholson at #Rio2016 #OpeningCeremony reuters.com/news/picture/o…by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/9/2016 12:57:27 AM
-
V inspiring story: #BRA judo gold medalist #RafaelSilva , raised in notorious Rio favela 'Cidade de Deus' #rio2016 reuters.com/article/us-oly…by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/9/2016 12:51:30 AM
-
I'm the Michael Phillips of having no idea who is participating in the Olympicsby Dave Itzkoff via twitter retweeted by amytennery 8/9/2016 12:34:33 AM
-
-
Twitter scores Leslie Jones a Rio role after overcoming abuseReuters"Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones almost quit Twitter last month after receiving online abuse, but the comedian had the last laugh on Monday as her humorous Olympics tweets landed her an invite from NBC to cover the sporting event.
-
I, too, feel the pain of aging and covering late-night races. twitter.com/ReutersSports/…by Cassandra Garrison via twitter 8/8/2016 11:56:48 PM
-
Venezuela basketball team put up a good fight but USA now up 105-62 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpYAebBWEAAizIv.jpgby Alexandra Ulmer via twitter 8/8/2016 11:50:49 PM
-
-
Speaking of #MichaelPhelps , saw his obliques in person today. Quite the sight. More tonight. #swimming #Rio2016by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/8/2016 11:18:52 PM
-
As an aging 'athlete' I could sympathize today with #MichaelPhelps and the #cuppingtherapy #Rio2016 #Olympics . reuters.com/article/us-oly…by Mary Milliken via twitter 8/8/2016 11:17:57 PM
-
Cool wrapping on the Olympic pool - reminds me of Portuguese tile #Rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpX3PTPWEAAjfYZ.jpgby Mary Milliken via twitter 8/8/2016 11:08:24 PM
-
Cool temperatures, few mosquitoes make Games Zika-free, so farReutersSo far, at the Olympics many feared would be the Zika Games, so good.
-
Beach Volleyball: Mixed fortunes for BrazilReutersBrazil's male and female beach volleyball pairs enjoyed mixed results on Monday, with the men losing to Austria but the women crushing Argentina to book a place in the final 16.
-
Women footballers winning friends in BrazilReutersBrazil's women's soccer team was greeted by hundreds of adoring fans in Manaus on Monday, as their performances and fame all of a sudden eclipsed that of their struggling male counterparts.
-
Australia clinch inaugural women's sevens gold
Australia won the first women's rugby sevens Olympic gold medal by beating New Zealand 24-17 in the final at the Deodoro Stadium in Rio on Monday.
New Zealand won silver, while Canada earlier took the bronze with a 33-10 victory over Britain.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
-
Who says being an Olympic athlete is all work and no play? @usainbolt dancing the samba at #Rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpXvKnQWYAAV1rL.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 8/8/2016 10:35:46 PM
-
-
-
-
-
Gymnastics: Japan win men's team goldReutersKohei Uchimura and his Japanese team mates ended China's eight-year reign as Olympic men's gymnastics champions at the Rio Games as they won the gold medal with a total of 274.094 points on Monday.
-
-
Archery: American Kaminski sees silver lining in RioReutersWhen form, motivation or confidence threaten to wane, United States archer Jake Kaminski takes comfort from a two-word reminder inked on the back of his left hand.
-
Kohei Uchimura and his Japanese team mates ended China's eight-year reign as Olympic men's gymnastics champions at the Rio Games as they won the gold medal with a total of 274.094 points on Monday.
China, who had won three of the last four Olympic men's titles, ended up with bronze behind silver medallists Russia.
-
#Paralympics ban for Russia different from IOC decision says president Thomas Bach reut.rs/2aVdmtL #Olympicsby Karolos Grohmann via twitter 8/8/2016 10:02:01 PM
-
-
-
-
Egorian beats her teammate again! Drops to her knees screaming and then gives a big hug to a smiling Velikaya. What grace. Both take bows.by Olympic Fencing via twitter 8/8/2016 9:03:13 PM
-
14 all now. It's anyone's match...by Olympic Fencing via twitter 8/8/2016 9:01:48 PM
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video