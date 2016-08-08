Rio Olympics 2016
-
Egorian obviously dejected as she loses a call, going down 13-14 to Velikaya. Match point...by Olympic Fencing via twitter 8/8/2016 9:01:27 PM
-
Canceled on review. We're still stuck at 12-12. One simultaneous touch after another. Shall we flip a coin?!by Olympic Fencing via twitter 8/8/2016 9:00:27 PM
-
for those who want to see Phelps' cupping. UA has cleverly posted a video of it without mentioning Olympics twitter.com/UnderArmour/st…by Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/8/2016 8:59:27 PM
-
Egorian ties it 12-12. So close. So many double touches. And then she lets out a scream as she goes up 13-12.by Olympic Fencing via twitter 8/8/2016 8:59:23 PM
-
Keep up to date on the medal counts with our tally here:
-
It's tied 8 all now and there's some cheers from the crowd - for parity if nothing else!by Olympic Fencing via twitter 8/8/2016 8:54:33 PM
-
They break as Velikaya goes up 8-5 against Egorian. Some Russians fill the silence with a chant "We want to win!" But who?!by Olympic Fencing via twitter 8/8/2016 8:54:32 PM
-
Weightlifting: Oldest ever Games lifter slams cheats and calls timeReutersBelgium's Tom Goegebuer became the oldest competitor in Olympic weightlifting history when he finished 14th in the men’s 56kg at the Rio Games and is now looking forward to retirement and, most of all, a cold beer.
-
-
It's gone quieter than a golf course in here. Lights down on the crowd. Polite claps from the Russian fans, but there's no crowd favorite.by Olympic Fencing via twitter 8/8/2016 8:51:45 PM
-
Egorian turns her back on the piste during a video review. Can't stare down her teammate Velikaya. It's so quiet you can hear a baby crying.by Olympic Fencing via twitter 8/8/2016 8:51:40 PM
-
-
-
Empire theme from Star Wars echoes around Carioca Arena 3 as the Russians take the piste for the final...by Olympic Fencing via twitter 8/8/2016 8:48:22 PM
-
Judo: Silva wins first gold for host country BrazilReutersBrazil's Rafaela Silva overcame top seed Sumiya Dorjsuren of Mongolia to win gold in the women's -57kg judo on Monday, sending the crowd into joyous celebration of their first Olympic gold as host country.
-
Velikaya goes up 2-1 on Egorian, but it's weirdly quiet after a day of screams and chanting. Maybe Russians don't know whose side to take?by Olympic Fencing via twitter 8/8/2016 8:46:46 PM
-
-
Brazil's first gold medalist for Rio Rafaela Silva crying tears of joy has me crying too. Sentimental spirit of the games still alive!by Leela de Kretser via twitter 8/8/2016 8:31:46 PM
-
Is change coming in Saudi? Princess vows to involve women in sport. Interview on the sidelines of Rio Games: reut.rs/2aGLInxby Alexandra Ulmer via twitter 8/8/2016 8:31:35 PM
-
China wins Olympic gold in men's 10 metre synchronized diving
China's Chen Aisen and Lin Yue as expected won gold in the men’s 10 metre synchronized diving at the Rio Games on Monday, keeping alive the country's goal of a clean sweep in all eight events.
Teams from the United States and Britain won the silver and bronze medals.
With near perfect execution and synchronization scores over six dives, the world champions won by a wide margin. They were diving together for the first time at an Olympic Games.
It was China's fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the event.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; editing by Ken Ferris)
-
Silva wins first gold for host country Brazil
Brazil's Rafaela Silva overcame top seed Sumiya Dorjsuren of Mongolia to win gold in the women's -57kg judo on Monday, sending the crowd into joyous celebration of their first Olympic gold as host country.
Silva raised her arms to the crowd in triumph as she beat Dorjsuren on a waza-ari, following a pulsating semi-finals victory that went into extra time against Romania's Corina Caprioriu.
Gold for Silva marks a fairytale rise to the Olympic podium from a childhood in Rio's notorious "City of God" favela, and provides redemption for a disappointing London 2012 when she was disqualified in the early rounds for a rule violation.
Portugal's Telma Monteiro and Japan's Kaori Matsumoto won bronze.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Ken Ferris and Meredith Mazzilli)
-
-
-
-
-
Twitter users are having some fun with Leonardo DiCaprio's Olympics doppleganger, American archer Brady Ellison who bears a striking resemblance to the Oscar winner. Take a look.
Leo DiCaprio enjoying some time off from acting to play archery in the Rio Olympics https://t.co/WHsTEyTpCS3:23 PM - 06 Aug 2016
Brady Ellison from USA's archery team is definitely Leo 😂😂😂 https://t.co/vZe5ZaR3Bm6:47 PM - 06 Aug 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Brazilian fans boo foreign athletes in culture clashReutersBrazilians brought a football fan's raucous attitude to the Rio Games on Monday, wildly cheering their own athletes, booing and mocking opponents -- and creating uncomfortable moments for Olympic athletes unaccustomed to no-holds-barred partisanship.
-
-
Gold and silver #fencing medals today give #Russia eight total, tying China for third and helping turn page on weeks of #RussianDoping news.3:56 PM - 08 Aug 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Ok, we all know that tennis players have been known to scream - but I didn't know fencers shrieked, too! #Rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpXFzCVWYAIRgeQ.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 8/8/2016 7:32:52 PM
-
-
Phelps and Ledecky seek even more goldReutersU.S. team mates Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky moved on from a golden Sunday, somewhat creakily in the case of the former, and returned to the Olympic pool in search of individual glory on Monday.
-
Archery: World number one Kim knocked out in huge upsetReutersSouth Korea's world number one Kim Woo-jin was sent crashing out of the second round of the men's individual archery at the Rio Olympics on Monday by unheralded Indonesian Riau Ega Agatha, sending shockwaves through the tournament.
-
Michael Phelps' purple blotches spotlight 'cupping' trendReutersIt wasn't just Michael Phelps' big win on Sunday that had people talking about the U.S. swimming star. It was also the dark purple circles on his shoulders.
-
-
-
-
Rowing: Brits notch critical wins in second day of competition reut.rs/2aGPkG5 via @Reutersby Amy Tennery via twitter 8/8/2016 6:39:51 PM
-
Hanging with the president... it's the way I tell 'em, clearly... #rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpW0el2UMAA9A4a.jpgby Ossian Shine via twitter 8/8/2016 6:16:44 PM
-
-
And today in 'Men on the Internet' this helpful guy mansplains cycling to an Olympic athlete http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpUbF11WIAA8OM7.jpgby lucyetlapin via twitter retweeted by ossianshine 8/8/2016 5:51:53 PM
-
Another fantastic picture by @lucy_nicholson #rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpWsee-WYAAfZ-n.jpgby Ossian Shine via twitter 8/8/2016 5:41:47 PM
-
Finally, an answer to the question “Who can afford to get into equestrian sports?”
#EquestrianEventing http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpWKe_vWEAAevNc.jpgby AndrewBloch via twitter retweeted by ossianshine 8/8/2016 5:37:41 PM
-
#IOC pres Thomas Bach pops in to @Reuters to say hello... @karolosgrohman getting response to Paras ban #Rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpWjw5kXEAY7pOt.jpgby Iain Axon via twitter retweeted by ossianshine 8/8/2016 5:30:53 PM
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video