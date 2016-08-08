Rio Olympics 2016
Rowing: Beginner's guide reut.rs/2aB6sNr via @Reutersby Amy Tennery via twitter 8/8/2016 4:50:43 PM
Gymnastics: Biles leads way for sensational AmericansReutersSimone Biles showed the world why she is an Olympic champion-in-waiting as she and her American team mates blew away the opposition by almost 10 points in women's gymnastics qualifying at the Rio Games on Sunday.
It was a big night for the USA in the pool tonight after the men won the 4x100 meter relay, giving Michael Phelps his record-breaking 18th gold medal at an Olympics. World records were also broken as Katie Ledecky smashed the world record for the 400 meter freestyle after Briton Adam Peaty shaved more time of the 100 meter breaststroke.Here's a wrap:
Phelps takes his 19th Olympic gold
Sjostrom breaks world record to win women's 100m butterfly
Peaty breaks own record for 100 meters breaststroke gold
Ledecky smashes own record to win women's 400m freestyle
Doper turned informer, Conte offers to help clean up sportReutersVictor Conte is back in business - and this time he says it's legal.
Victor Conte is back in business. This time, he says it's legal... reut.rs/2b3fYIH #doping #rio2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpWRjN9WgAAuxyF.jpgby Ossian Shine via twitter 8/8/2016 3:44:09 PM
We're #facebooklive discussing Rugby's debut at the #Olympics with @nickmulvenney : reut.rs/2aLV2nCby ReutersSports via twitter retweeted by amytennery 8/8/2016 3:23:41 PM
As I walk to #OlympicPark , forced to confront reality of #Rio2016 struggle with sanitation. Brazil needs to wake up. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpWMf-zWYAAN3ZQ.jpgby Mary Milliken via twitter 8/8/2016 3:22:04 PM
Majority stake in Merkle sold to Dentsu today. Reported a year ago that TCV's stake in Merkle was for saleby Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/8/2016 3:13:06 PM
And kicking off a lifeguard version of 'Where's Wally', here's today's starter. #RioOlympics2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpWIbRiWAAATrBp.jpgby Alan Baldwin via twitter 8/8/2016 3:04:22 PM
Swimming: Stunned Peaty thought 'where is everybody?' reut.rs/2aFoBJJ via @Reutersby Alan Baldwin via twitter 8/8/2016 5:14:54 AM
Swimming: Peaty takes 100m breaststroke gold in record time reut.rs/2aT9n0D via @Reutersby Alan Baldwin via twitter 8/8/2016 5:09:46 AM
Swimming: Phelps takes his 19th Olympic goldReutersMichael Phelps won the 19th gold medal of his Olympic swimming career on Sunday after helping the U.S. men's team to victory in the 4x100 meters freestyle relay.
Swimming: Ledecky smashes own record to win women's 400m freestyleReutersUnited States' swimmer Katie Ledecky broke her own world record on Sunday on the way to winning the women's 400 meters freestyle gold medal at the Rio Olympics.
Swimming: Peaty breaks own record for 100 meters breaststroke goldReutersAdam Peaty smashed his own world record for the second time in two days on Sunday to win 100 meters breaststroke gold and become the first British male swimmer in 28 years to win an Olympic title.
Djokovic knocked out of Rio Olympics by del PotroReutersWorld number one Novak Djokovic was dumped out of Rio Games in the first round on Sunday by Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, who also defeated him in the bronze medal match at the London Olympics.
Like London buses, #teamgb wait two days for a #Rio2016 medal then two turn up in 5 minutes #olympicswimming https://t.co/kAPQJDE0Ci10:12 PM - 07 Aug 2016
Transportation failed me getting to Olympic park tonight so watching a ton of swimming on TV in Portuguese in the condo. Let's go Canada!by Liana B. Baker via twitter 8/8/2016 2:02:04 AM
