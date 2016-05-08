Rio Olympics 2016
-
Russian whistleblower #Stepanova says she will not appeal IOC ban after some Russians' appeals were partly upheld. #Olympicsby Karolos Grohmann via twitter 8/5/2016 5:04:31 PM
-
-
Sports tribunal opens Rio's doors to more Russian dopersReutersA global sporting tribunal opened the door wider to Russian participation at the Rio Olympic Games on Thursday, ruling that an Olympic ban on two Russian rowers and a swimmer with histories of doping was unenforceable.
-
-
Pele will not light Olympic cauldron due to muscle pain: spokesmanReutersBrazilian soccer legend Pele will not light the Olympic cauldron at Friday's opening ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics, a spokesman for the 75-year-old, three-time soccer World Cup winner said.
-
Gymnastics: Only Biles can beat Biles in RioReutersThere is only one person who appears capable of beating gymnast Simone Biles at the Rio Olympics -- Simone Biles.
-
Record high number of NBA players playing on non-U.S. teams at #RioOlympics: reut.rs/2aAkBug via @Reutersby Scott Malone via twitter 8/5/2016 4:24:21 PM
-
There's something about Copacabana beach that takes the edge off any protest, whether be left or right #Brazil http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpG3IAjXEAE_mP8.jpgby Stephen Eisenhammer via twitter 8/5/2016 3:55:38 PM
-
Seen from space: Satellite images of Rio's Olympic venues reut.rs
-
Rio student digs for gold with Olympic torchReutersAn enterprising Brazilian college student has found a way to make money off one of the torches used to carry the Olympic flame toward Rio de Janeiro: get tourists to pose with it for pictures.
-
Rio police arrest Moroccan Olympic boxer for sexual assault
A Moroccan Olympic boxer was arrested on charges he sexually assaulted two women in the Olympic Village, Rio de Janeiro police said on Friday.
Hassan Saada, a 22-year-old competing in the 81 kilogram category, was arrested on Friday morning on allegations that he assaulted two maids who worked at the Village.
The alleged incident took place on Wednesday, authorities said.
Police did not provide further details.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
-
South Korea's Kim sets 72-arrow world recordReuters UKSouth Korea's Kim Woo-jin made the most of perfect shooting conditions to set a 72-arrow world record in the Olympic archery at the Rio de Janeiro Games on Friday.
-
Historic Olympic moments from Los Angeles, 1984 to London, 2012 as the world awaits Rio, 2016. Read the photographers' stories of capturing these iconic images here http://reut.rs/2aDv7yu #rio2016 #reuterstorio #olympics
A video posted by Reuters (@reuters) on Aug 5, 2016 at 7:36am PDT
-
No beach footwear for journos at beach volleyball arena!! Definitely saw a few cheeky corros disobeying http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CpGq3MWXgAAlStS.jpgby Stephen Eisenhammer via twitter 8/5/2016 3:13:35 PM
-
Not a bad view!! #Rio2016 https://t.co/4HTq3MjF089:57 AM - 05 Aug 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Russian Sports Min Mutko says there will be "surprise" today re Russian athletics. Keeping schtum for now. #Rio2016 https://t.co/MBwTSsRn9Z10:45 AM - 05 Aug 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Pin trading update. Scored a gold medal today. And still got my #Pokemon from yesterday. #Rio2016 https://t.co/5RP4x3fBcl10:47 AM - 05 Aug 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Equestrian: Eventers to leap over French-designed courseReuters UKThe world's best horse and rider combinations will jump over giant logs, toucan carvings and a model of the Sambodromo on a French-designed, 5 km cross country course in Rio's Deodoro park early next week.
-
Brazil athletes not dope tested ahead of Rio: reportReuters UKBrazil's athletes were not subject to dope tests for almost a month before the Rio Olympics, the country's sports ministry has said while refuting allegations it was a political decision to ensure the Games were not plunged further into crisis.
-
Exclusive: CAS partially upholds Olympic appeal of Russian swimmer EfimovaReuters UKFour-times breaststroke world champion Yulia Efimova was handed an Olympic lifeline on Thursday when the Court of Arbitration for Sport partially upheld her appeal against a Games ban.
-
Muscle pains could keep Pele from lighting Rio cauldronReuters UKPele's doctors have given him the go ahead to light the Olympic cauldron on Friday, but muscle pains may bar the Brazilian soccer great from the torch ceremony that opens the Rio de Janeiro Games.
-
Russia says 271-strong team will be cleanest at RioReuters UKRussia will be represented in most sports at the Rio Olympics, with 271 of its sportsmen and women cleared to participate ahead of the opening ceremony, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) head Alexander Zhukov said on Thursday.
-
Proud Murray working on flag-bearing techniqueReuters UKAndy Murray says carrying the British flag at Friday's Olympic opening ceremony will be his proudest day but admits his technique needs some work.
-
On tight budget, opening ceremony adopts 'MacGyver' approachReuters UKPulling together an Olympics opening ceremony in the midst of a deep recession required what Brazil's organisers called "MacGyverism" and a lot of bargain hunting at a popular Rio bazaar.
-
Party time in Rio after rollercoaster run-up to the GamesReutersWith a little bit of chaos and a last-minute sprint on preparations, Rio de Janeiro was ready on Friday to revel in a moment seven years in the making: the opening of the Olympic Games.
-
Former Brazilian volleyball player Isabel Barroso and archbishop Orani Joao Tempesta (L) hold the Olympic torch next to Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Pilar Olivaresby Nigel Stevenson (Reuters) via Pictures.reuters 8/5/2016 11:51:45 AM
-
-
-
IOC clears about 270 Russian athletes for Rio: TASSReutersOlympic officials on Thursday cleared about 270 Russian athletes to compete at the Rio Olympics, just one day before the opening ceremony, the TASS news agency reported, citing the head of the Russian Olympic Committee.
-
Eletronuclear CEO, father of #Brazil nuclear program, gets 43-year sentence for corruption https://t.co/XZuao7Ml2w via @Reuters #LavaJato4:49 PM - 04 Aug 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Pin trading in Rio should be its own Olympic sport due to its popularity. People at the Olympics are constantly looking to swap pins with each other as mementos from different teams, countries and companies. This man outside the press center already had dozens and traded us a Pokemon Olympics pin for one of our Reuters pins.
-
-
-
-
-
Maybe this has something to do with the ''no mosquitoes'' thing.Starting to understand why I haven't seen a single mosquito here #Rio2016 @CBCOlympics https://t.co/cRnvQMWlAI4:50 PM - 03 Aug 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
GALLERY: Redeeming Rio
Christ the Redeemer sits atop the Corcovado mountain overlooking the Olympic host city of Rio de Janeiro
-
-
Love Brazil, beat Brazil - U.S. women on a missionReutersAmerican women's volleyball captain Christa Dietzen is buzzing at the prospect of playing in one of the sport's heartlands but, with the U.S. having lost to Brazil in the last two Olympic finals, there is some steel behind the Rio love-in.
-
Zika will not be issue at Olympics: Rio health officialReutersThe risk of Zika virus infections at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro is low and has been overcome, health officials in Brazil said on Sunday, five days before South America's first Games are due to begin.
-
Rio's Olympic air: Dirty, deadly and no cleaner legacy from GamesReutersRio de Janeiro's air is dirtier and deadlier than portrayed by authorities and the Olympics' promised legacy of cleaner winds has not remotely been met, an analysis of government data and Reuters' own testing found.
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video