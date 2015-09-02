Members of the British Royal Family sit for an official portrait in the white drawing room at Windsor Castle after Prince William's confirmation at St Georges Chapel March 9 1997.

Pictured are, (Left to Right Front Row) Prince Harry, Diana Princess of Wales, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, (back row Left to Right) King Constatine of Greece, Lady Susan Hussey, Princess Alexandra, the Duchess of Westminster, and Lord Romsey.