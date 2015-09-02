UK's Queen Elizabeth turns 90
-
THE ROYAL ROMANCEA look at Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's romance that has stood the test of time.Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip leave after the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in central London, Britain May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carl court/poolBritain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh view the restored bed-chamber at the Maritime Museum in London, in this May 1, 1990. REUTERS/Mike ParssonBritain's Queen Elizabeth kisses her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at midnight in the Millennium Dome January 1 2000. REUTERS/PoolThe hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) is held by her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, November 13, 2002. REUTERS/Russell BoyceBritain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laugh at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/PoolBritain's Queen Elizabeth (L) and Prince Philip arrive for Ladies Day on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet June 21, 2007.REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN)Britain's Queen Elizabeth (R) and Prince Philip (L) talk at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
1 of 7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
#HappyBirthdayYourMajesty. The Royal Tank Regiment wish Queen Elizabeth II a very happy birthday #Queenat90https://t.co/NZB6Hm4ipA8:27 AM - 21 Apr 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
How time flies! This photo of a then Princess Elizabeth was taken over 70 years ago #HappyBirthdayYourMajesty 👸🏻🎂 https://t.co/QjjkRrQ8ZA9:10 AM - 21 Apr 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
#HappyBirthdayYourMajesty! We hope you have a wonderful day. #Queenat90 @BritishMonarchy
▶ https://t.co/CChz8T9Jxp https://t.co/UVZ0z3q2ei9:03 AM - 21 Apr 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Crowds gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday: https://t.co/uN9bHF6LlQ https://t.co/EA0XPXov3T12:37 PM - 21 Apr 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Wishing the Queen a very happy 90th birthday #HappyBirthdayYourMajesty https://t.co/60C3Fbgpys9:02 AM - 21 Apr 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
THE FAMILY ALBUMA look at Queen Elizabeth in her roles as mother, grandmother and great-grandmotherMembers of the British Royal Family sit for an official portrait in the white drawing room at Windsor Castle after Prince William's confirmation at St Georges Chapel March 9 1997. Pictured are, (Left to Right Front Row) Prince Harry, Diana Princess of Wales, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, (back row Left to Right) King Constatine of Greece, Lady Susan Hussey, Princess Alexandra, the Duchess of Westminster, and Lord Romsey.Prince George of Cambridge talks to Queen Elizabeth outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England. REUTERS/Chris JacksonBritain's Princes Harry (L) and William (2l), Britain's Queen Elizabeth
II (2r) and the Duke of Edinburgh acknowledge the crowds from the
balcony of Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour
Parade held to mark the Queen's birthday in central London June 14,
2003. REUTERS/Keith WaldegraveBritain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as Prince Harry pulls a face as they watch Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall leave St. George's Chapel. REUTERS/Alastair GrantBritain's Queen Elizabeth (L) and Prince Charles point as they watch a sack race with Princess Anne (R) during The Braemar Gathering in Braemar September 5, 2009. The annual gathering, which is celebrated on the first Saturday of September, involves a series of local games and events and is traditionally attended by the British royal family. REUTERS/Russell CheyneBritain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, after she presented him with a Royal Horticultural Society Victoria Medal of Honour, during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 18, 2009.Britain's Queen Elizabeth (L) and Prince William (2nd R) watch the annual Braemar Gathering in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland September 3, 2005. REUTERS/Robert PatersonBritain's Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip (R), after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong
1 of 8
-
-
-
HM The Queen turns 90. #HappyBirthdayYourMajesty #Queenat90 👑 🎂 🎉 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CgimMPWUYAAws1O.jpgby UK in India via twitter retweeted by BritishMonarchy 4/21/2016 12:34:13 PM
-
The Queen was born at 2.40am on 21 April 1926; it was officially announced in the Court Circular #Queenat90 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CgfSQnAW4AAFFc3.jpgby The Royal Family via twitter 4/21/2016 12:34:47 PM
-
Happy 90th Birthday to HMQEII! #Queenat90 #HappyBirthdayYourMajesty http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CghWrr_WQAAijJ1.jpgby AmandaJaneWilde via twitter 4/21/2016 12:34:59 PM
U.N vote on Israeli settlement postponed, 'potentially indefinitely': source
WASHINGTON A United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements has been postponed, "potentially indefinitely", a western diplomatic source said on Thursday.