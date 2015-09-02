UK's Queen Elizabeth turns 90
-
Queen 'never aspired' to become UK's longest-reigning monarchReuters UKThe Queen sealed a special place in the Britain's history by becoming its longest-reigning monarch on Wednesday, but amid warm tributes from politicians and the public, she said the landmark was not something to which she had ever aspired.
-
In her long service to the nation, The Queen has worked with 12 Prime Ministers: http://t.co/29xuAgIxaC #LongestReign http://t.co/aZF4pOoyWU5:32 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
A photo from Her Majesty The Queen's coronation in 1953 to mark this important milestone. #longestreign http://t.co/dIDBbgcKjI4:31 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Crews aboard the Gloriana stand to attention as the National Anthem is played for the Queen's #longestreign http://t.co/VYageMzGpf1:09 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
IN PICTURES: A flotilla sails down the River Thames to celebrate Queen Elizabeth becoming the longest-reigning British monarch, in London, Britain September 9, 2015.REUTERS/Stefan WermuthREUTERS/Stefan WermuthREUTERS/Stefan WermuthREUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
1 of 4
-
-
-
PM: While I rarely advocate disobeying Her Majesty – I do think we should stop & take a moment to mark this historic milestone #LongestReign11:35 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Mr Speaker, when I joined Her Majesty for her State visit to Germany earlier this year I learnt that there are many female sovereigns that the Germans call ‘die Königin’, but there is only one they call ‘die Queen’.In fact the German dictionary – the Duden – provides as its example sentence ‘the Queen is coming on a State Visit to Berlin’ and then offers one key grammatical prescript: there is no plural."- David Cameron, statement to Parliament, 9 September 2015
-
PM: Her Majesty’s contribution to shaping the future of the Commonwealth has been particularly extraordinary. http://t.co/lLUBTm9m7z11:40 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Congratulations to Her Majesty on what is truly an incredible achievement. She embodies all of what is great about our country and we are fortunate to have her. Long may it continue.
Timeline Photosby David Beckham via Facebook
-
Very proud of @maryamccartney What a way for me to celebrate the Queen’s achievement. God bless us all #longestreign https://t.co/3KTZZqFIuZ11:48 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Delighted to congratulate HM The Queen on 63 years and 217 days on the throne. #longestreign @BritishMonarchy http://t.co/e5UISkVTxg2:30 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Watch the replay of the bells ringing @wabbey to mark HM The Queen becoming longest reigning British monarch http://t.co/NtJTyMm6Ce11:47 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Read Her Majesty’s speech from today's @BordersRailway opening here: http://t.co/4ZvyNkGc1m #longestreign1:37 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Inevitably, a long life can pass by many milestones; my own is no exception.But I thank you all, and many others at home and overseas, for your touching messages of great kindness.So now to the business in hand. It is my very happy duty to declare the Borders Railway open.- Queen Elizabeth II, 9 September 2015
-
Long to reign over us...👑
#longestreign http://t.co/PjdgANyErV8:44 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
TIMELINE OF QUEEN ELIZABETH'S REIGN: "A JOB FOR LIFE"
-
-
-
MPs are paying tribute to the Queen on the day she becomes Britain's longest reigning monarch11:35 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Queen Elizabeth becomes UK's longest-reigning monarchReutersQueen Elizabeth, who ascended the throne aged just 25 as her exhausted country struggled to recover from the ravages of World War Two, makes history on Wednesday when she becomes Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
-
-
You would never have guessed at the beginning of the reign the queen would take part in a stunt in which she appeared to jump out of a helicopter with James Bond."- Royal biographer Robert Lacey, referring to her performance at the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games.
Actors portraying the Queen and James Bond arrive via parachute after jumping from a helicopter during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
-
-
-
THE QUEEN AND IPhoto slideshow of famous women meeting the Queen:Britain's Queen Elizabeth (L) meets American singer Lady Gaga following the Royal Variety Performance in Blackpool December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Leon Neal/PoolQueen Elizabeth II meets British pop-group The Spice Girls, (L-R) Emma, Victoria, Mel C, Geri and Mel B, after the Royal Variety Performance in the Victoria Palace Theatre, December 1 1997.Queen Elizabeth greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Buckingham Palace in central London February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/poolBritain's former Prime Minister Lady Thatcher (L) is greeted by Queen Elizabeth II (R) during a service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands, at the Falkand Islands Memorial Chapel at Berkshire, southern England, June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen HirdBritain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) meets Harry Potter creator JK Rowling at Bloomsbury Publishing in London March 22, 2001. REUTERS/ POOLU.S. first lady Michelle Obama (C) puts her arm around Britain's Queen Elizabeth during a reception for G20 leaders at Buckingham Palace in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/POOL via Reuters TVQueen Elizabeth meets actress Joan Collins at a reception for the dramatic arts at Buckingham Palace in London February 17, 2014. REUTERS/David Crump/PoolActress Angelina Jolie is greeted by Queen Elizabeth before being presented with the Insignia of an Honorary Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George, in the 1844 room at Buckingham Palace in London October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/poolQueen Elizabeth meets actress Joan Collins at a reception for the dramatic arts at Buckingham Palace in London February 17, 2014. REUTERS/David Crump/PoolBritain's Queen Elizabeth II meets stars of the BBC television soap opera Eastenders Barbara Windsor who plays (C) and June Brown (L) during her visit to set in London November 28 2001. REUTERS/ Stringer
1 of 10
-
THE QUEEN'S JEWEL VAULTA look at Queen Elizabeth’s collection of crowns and jewels worn during her more formal engagements:St Edward's Crown, which hasn't been outside the Tower of London for 60 years, is displayed during a service celebrating the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jack HillThe 1820 Diamond Diadem is seen during a media preview of the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in central London July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan WermuthExhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut poses with the Cullinan III and IV brooch at the Queen's Gallery in Buckingham Palace, London May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan WermuthBritain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles before a gala dinner in Berlin November 2, 2004. REUTERS/Michael KappelerExhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut poses with the Cullinan VII necklace at the Queen's Gallery in Buckingham Palace, London May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan WermuthBritain's Queen Elizabeth (R) poses with Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser Al Missned, the wife of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani, before a banquet held during their state visit at Windsor Castle near London October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran DohertyBritain's Queen Elizabeth leaves after the opening of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, London, October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan WermuthBritain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Service of the Order of the Bath at Westminster Abbey in London May 9 , 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregorBritain's Queen Elizabeth II accompanies Japanese Emperor Akihito to the State Banquet Hall at Buckingham Palace May 26.
1 of 9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Queen Elizabeth is still 'the boss' as she approaches 90th birthdayReuters UKBritain's Queen Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, turns 90 next Thursday showing no sign she will be retiring from the stage anytime soon.
-
U.N vote on Israeli settlement postponed, 'potentially indefinitely': source
WASHINGTON A United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements has been postponed, "potentially indefinitely", a western diplomatic source said on Thursday.