UK's Queen Elizabeth turns 90
-
-
-
All aboard! HM The Queen waves to the crowd before boarding the royal carriage #MyBordersRailway http://t.co/ksckVMc4RgRetweeted by BritishMonarchy11:14 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
And they're off! The steam locomotive pulls out of Waverley with Duke of Edinburgh also waving to the cheering crowd. http://t.co/CPRBaDyeud11:22 AM - 09 Sep 2015Delete
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
One of those waiting for queen looks fed up http://t.co/6Uq2EFVLiL11:05 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Today we’re thanking Her Majesty The Queen for her duty and service. #longestreignhttps://t.co/Ijs3FVWMPm9:09 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth #longestreign from MPCT Eastbourne @HuwLewisMBE @IAMedwards77 http://t.co/XWbh3YBQJo12:20 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
During Her Majesty's reign, full diplomatic relations between United Kingdom & Holy See were re-established (1982) http://t.co/peKQP4rIuS11:59 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
View #Parliament's images of HM the Queen, the UKs longest serving monarch #longestreign http://t.co/rlDQr2lsaM http://t.co/oErN1rhG1K11:42 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Waverley Station in Edinburgh, before boarding the @BordersRailway http://t.co/bRhpjP9RWE11:44 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Accompanied by her husband Prince Philip the Queen wipes away a tear during the formal decommissioning of the Royal yacht Britannia at Portsmouth harbour, December 11, 1997. The Royal family bade an emotional farewell to the craft, which served almost 44 years, as it was paid off into retirement. REUTERS
-
1951: Her Majesty’s first visits to the Vatican as Princess Elizabeth. Audience with Pope Pius XII #Longestreign http://t.co/SCsKMPWA8E12:04 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
From stuffy to selfies - the Queen tries to change with the timesReuters UKWhen the Queen came to the British throne more than six decades ago, her first prime minister was Winston Churchill, a man who had served in the army of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.By
-
-
-
VIDEO: 12 Prime Ministers, 7 Popes and a man on the moon. Britain's longest-reigning monarch: http://t.co/hK9AeB36aC http://t.co/QB2dukcFVc11:43 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Her life has been a great sweep of British history, interim Labour leader Harriet Harman says of the Queen #longestreign11:42 AM - 09 Sep 2015Delete
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
World's longest serving monarch, Thailand's King Bhumibol, has sent telegram of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II -- @BangkokPostNews11:13 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
The Duke said recently: "I am privileged to have The Queen as a model for a life of service to the public." http://t.co/mWkWxt2sGR9:53 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Train chuffs off with waving queen on board. She may make a speech later http://t.co/QT5UPrpphs11:18 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Queen waves to cheering crowd before boarding train driven by steam loco http://t.co/NAKYiXaQx511:15 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
It's brilliant," said May Marshall, 58, wearing a jacket and hat covered in Britain's Union Jack flags. "No one else will ever do it. It's testimony to her stamina."
Read more - Crowds cheer the Queen as UK's longest-reigning monarchQueen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Philip, unveils a plaque at Waverley Station as she officially opens the Scottish Borders Railway in Edinburgh, Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Millgan
-
A PASSION FOR HORSESQueen Elizabeth, who today becomes Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has a long-standing passion for horses.The Queen watches the Derby at Epsom Downs racecourse, June 8, 2002. REUTERS/Darren StaplesQueen Elizabeth pats former Grand National favourite Teaforthree, during her visit to Cotts Equine Hospital in Narberth, Wales April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca NadenBritain's Queen Elizabeth II rides her horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle in April 2002. REUTERSThe Queen puts her hand out to Harlequin, a horse she gave to The Kings Troop, during a visit to The Kings's Troop at Woolwich Barracks in southeast London May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Grover/PoolBritain's Queen Elizabeth (front L) reacts with John Warren (front R), her racing adviser and bloodstock manager, as she watches her horse Estimate win the Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren StaplesBritain's Queen Elizabeth (front L) reacts with John Warren (front R), her racing adviser and bloodstock manager, as she watches her horse Estimate win the Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren StaplesThe Queen (C) riding her horse with Princess Anne (L) and a groom in the grounds of Windsor Castle, April 1, 2002. REUTERS/Darren Staples
1 of 7
-
-
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits aboard a train drawn by a steam locomotive at Edinburgh Waverley Station in Scotland, Britain September 9, 2015. Queen Elizabeth who ascended the throne aged just 25 as her exhausted country struggled to recover from the ravages of World War Two, made history on Wednesday when she became Britain's longest-reigning monarch. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
-
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after arriving with Prince Philip (R) at Edinburgh Waverley Station, before boarding a train drawn by a steam locomotive to travel along the Scottish Borders Railway in Scotland, Britain September 9, 2015.. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
-
On behalf of HM Diplomatic Service, I congratulate The Queen on surpassing the record of service set by Queen Victoria. #LongestReign1:19 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
It's been a wonderful day for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh opening the @BordersRailway today! http://t.co/gIhyFyhkJS1:42 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
The Queen first visited us in 1938 to see the Children's gallery with Queen Mary and Princess Margaret #longestreign http://t.co/aGRmHosSmG1:55 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
One of our favorites photos of Queen Elizabeth II (with President Truman) when she was just a princess! #LongestReign http://t.co/SlgyqydeW42:02 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
The gov's present to the Queen:a bound copy of Cabinet papers
from the meeting when ministers approved the content of her 1st
Queen's Speech11:46 AM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Many congratulations to Her Majesty the Queen, the greatest ambassador our nation has ever had. #longestreign1:06 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
PM: The Queen inspires us all with her incredible service, leadership & grace. Read in full: http://t.co/RS3AT8GiwR http://t.co/ZgUuMndHmm1:30 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Hear the full version of The Prince of Wales’s speech at the Diamond Jubilee Concert. #longestreign https://t.co/gHhJM5RRTZ3:40 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Jim Smith, Steve Hanczar and Tony Jones work in the engine of a steam train at Edinburgh's Waverley Station in Scotland, September 9, 2015.Britain's Queen Elizabeth travelled on the steam train to officially open the new Scottish Borders Railway on the day she became Britain's longest reigning monarch.REUTERS/Andrew Milligan
-
-
-
The Queen has conferred over 400,000 honours and awards. More about #honours: http://t.co/TpfmLhasMO #LongestReign http://t.co/m0TR9D9IT25:08 PM - 09 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
U.N vote on Israeli settlement postponed, 'potentially indefinitely': source
WASHINGTON A United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements has been postponed, "potentially indefinitely", a western diplomatic source said on Thursday.