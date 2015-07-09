UK's Queen Elizabeth turns 90
Monarchy is only ever as good as the people doing the job. None of the family did the job very well as recently as the 1990s. Look at the depths to which it sank and the price they had to pay in terms of paying tax, getting rid of the royal yacht, eating humble pie.
But they did it."
- Royal biographer Robert Lacey
You may have noticed it above the door of a perfumery in London, in the inner lining of an expensive custom made suit, or even on the packaging for English Stinking Bishop cheese: the gold emblem of the British monarchy.A royal warrant is printed on a bottle of tomato sauce made by food company Heinz.
The milestone of overtaking Victoria has already prompted speculation as to whether Elizabeth might step aside.
When asked if abdication were a possibility, a senior palace source told Reuters: "Life means life."
One of her ceremonial duties is delivering a speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, London, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A job for life | The Wider Image
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pushes Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in her pram as Queen Elizabeth looks on as they leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, Britain September 5, 2015. Queen Elizabeth will become Britain's longest-ever serving monarch on September 9. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Despite talk of crumbling and chilly palaces and of Queen Elizabeth slipping down several "rich lists", Britain's monarchy will be wealthier than ever when she becomes its longest serving royal on the throne -- 63 years -- on Sept. 9.
A Reuters analysis of royal assets shows that the British monarchy has had a bumper few decades by benefiting from a rise in house and land prices.Britain's Queen Elizabeth proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
When he paid visits to the Queen, it was always very entertaining to see their interaction, because he called her 'Elizabeth'...no one else in the world, I think, calls her 'Elizabeth'.
He would comment on her dress and her weight, you don't do that with the Queen."
- Zelda la Grange, who was Mandela's personal assistant for more than a decade, told Reuters.South African President Nelson Mandela gestures as he stands with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on his arrival at Buckingham Palace July 9 1996 for a state banquet in his honour.
Read more
According to a Reuters estimate based on the monarchy's interests in its key investment vehicle, royal estates and its trove of treasures, the British monarchy has nominal assets worth about 22.8 billion pounds ($34.8 billion).
That would not get the British monarchy a spot in the top 10 global rich list headed by Bill Gates.
But it would place the family in the top 20 globally, broadly comparable to the fortunes Forbes has estimated are controlled by Michael Bloomberg or Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
British monarchy richer than ever as queen's reign reaches record
Over the next few decades, the royal family went from being something the public would only glimpse in newsreels and at official occasions to releasing family photos on Twitter, and even "photobombing" other people's "selfies".Britain's Queen Elizabeth sends her first tweet during a visit to the 'Information Age' Exhibition at the Science Museum, in London October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson
Lego figures representing Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) are placed on top of the Brandenburg Gate in front of the Reichstag building, all made of Lego bricks, in Legoland in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
It's inevitable that I should seem a rather remote figure to many of you, a successor to the kings and queens of history.
"I cannot lead you into battle. I do not give you laws or administer justice. But I can do something else. I can give you my heart and my devotion to these old islands and to all the peoples of our brotherhood of nations."
- Queen Elizabeth II , in her first televised Christmas broadcast in 1957
The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland in full flow as we await HM The Queen. #MyBordersRailway
Congratulations to @BritishMonarchy on #longestreign
In 1860 Queen Victoria travelled from Scotland to Hampshire by train. This timetable shows the stops on her journey
It was also recorded in the Court Circular, the official record of Royal events
We'd like to thank The Queen for her support & send her best wishes #LongestReign
Hundreds of people lined up at #Edinburgh Waverley to welcome HM Queen as she boards @BordersRailway.
The Chelsea Pensioners congratulate HM #TheQueen @BritishMonarchy on becoming our longest reigning monarch #today.
Speeches at 11.30am in @HouseofCommons mark occasion HM the Queen becomes UK's longest serving monarch #longestreign
Here's the carriage queen will travel on. She's officially opening new rail line but most here to celebrate milestone
Flag-waving crowd awaits Queen Elizabeth at Edinburgh station as she becomes UK's longest-reigning monarch
Train "Union of South Africa" looks like from Harry Potter. Lots of pipers, Scot First Minister Nicola Sturgeon here
Dignitaries wait, as train now over 30 mins late. Wrong leaves on line? No, just no-long serving queen on line, yet
In the meantime, the waiting schoolchildren have to make do with Scot First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
It is at least a new reason for a train delay
There go the loud pipers and drummers. Queen, who overtakes Queen Victoria's record reign at 1630gmt, running late
"The first time she saw (Cameron) he was playing a rabbit in a school production in which her son Prince Edward was taking part. He is the man from whom she now takes formal advice."- Royal historian Hugo VickersBritain's Prime Minister David Cameron bows to his Queen, London, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
