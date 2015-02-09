UK's Queen Elizabeth turns 90
Beacons and gun salutes as Queen Elizabeth turns 90Reuters UKQueen Elizabeth turns 90 on Thursday with beacons and gun salutes heralding the birthday of the world's oldest monarch, who still performs hundreds of engagements a year and shows no signs of losing her appetite for the job.
I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family."- Queen Elizabeth, in a 21st birthday broadcast to the nation in 1947
On 9 September 2015, The Queen will become the longest reigning British Monarch, surpassing Queen Victoria http://t.co/fPTHzAtbmG11:20 AM - 02 Sep 2015
UK firms still covet approval as Queen hits record 63rd year
You may have noticed it above the door of a perfumery in London, in the inner lining of an expensive custom made suit, or even on a packet of English Stinking Bishop cheese - the gold emblem of the British monarchy.
Over 800 companies in Britain hold the royal warrant, a certificate for providing goods and services to the royal family. Still coveted by Britain's small businesses, it allows the use of the Crown's coat of arms in their branding.
Queen Elizabeth, who on Sept. 9 becomes Britain's longest ever serving monarch, each year grants around 20 more warrants, which date back to medieval times when tradesmen competed for royal favour.
There are some brands, including mint chocolate makers After Eight, that have given up the warrant. Haigh said that for brands seeking to appeal to a mass market, the royal symbol may not project quite the right image.
But for many others, the warrant is a branding no-brainer.
Once a week the queen's own selection of cheese is carted over to her residence at Buckingham Palace, said Dan Bliss, the affineur or "cheese whisperer" who looks after the 218-year-old company's stock.
The queen won't abdicate, she must not abdicate, there's absolutely no reason for her to abdicate and indeed constitutionally and religiously she cannot abdicate: she is an anointed queen."- Royal historian Hugo Vickers
UK firms still covet royal approval as Queen hits record 63rd year
Queen Elizabeth will pass the record set by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria with more than 63 years on the throne. Seen here in full regalia at the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, London May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
How does one shop like Queen Elizabeth? From businesses with a royal warrant.
Hats off to the UK's longest reigning monarchView our gallery of the Queen's iconic hats, which she has worn throughout her 63 years on the throne:Britain's Queen Elizabeth, wears a purple hat whilst visiting Wyvern Barracks in Devon, south west England March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Arthur EdwardsThe Queen smiles as she wears a bright blue hat during a visit to open the Sainsbury Laboratory for Plant Sciences in the University of Cambridge Botanic Garden, in Cambridge, England, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew WinningQueen Elizabeth waves as she sports a bright red hat on her arrival for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meeting in Gloucestershire, western England March 13, 2009. REUTERS/Dylan MartinezQueen Elizabeth wears a light blue hat as she is greeted on arrival at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan WermuthBritain's Queen Elizabeth (R), wearing a bright blue hat and Prince Philip view the horses from the parade ring before the Diamond Jubilee Coronation Cup race at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/PoolQueen Elizabeth (R), wearing a bright blue hat and Prince Philip view the horses from the parade ring before the Diamond Jubilee Coronation Cup race at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/PoolThe Queen sports a black and white hat whilst attending a service of commemoration to mark the end of combat operations in Iraq, at St Paul's Cathedral in London October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
1 of 6
Britain's Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), pose for an official photograph, with their families, on the day of their wedding, in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, in central London April 29, 2011. Photograph taken on April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hugo Burnand/Clarence House/Handout
Nearing record, Queen Elizabeth shows no sign of stepping asideReuters UKAfter 63 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth next month becomes Britain's longest-ruling monarch but there is little prospect of her stepping aside, as other ageing European crowned heads have done,
The Queen is Britain's most popular monarch, poll findsReuters UKBritons consider the Queen their greatest monarch, according to a survey published three days before she becomes her nation's longest-serving head of state.A total of 27 percent of respondents backed
Britons consider Queen Elizabeth II their greatest monarch, according to a survey published three days before she becomes her nation's longest-serving head of state.
A total of 27 percent of respondents backed the current queen, according to an opinion poll conducted by YouGov for the Sunday Times newspaper.
