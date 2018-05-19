Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle
The UK's Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
In London, Prince Harry wore a simple white dress with his hair down #RoyalWedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkHA4KWkAAy7H-.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 1:49:14 PM
-
‘Don’t worry...’ #RoyalWedding in London https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkP-QOX4AAjS8v.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 2:28:42 PM
-
-
Teenage cellist thrust to global fame at royal weddingU.K.Young British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason was thrust into the global limelight on Saturday, heard by millions as he played at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
-
Meghan Markle picks simple, sleek dress by Givenchy designer for...U.K.Meghan Markle picked a sleek sculpted dress by the British designer of couture house Givenchy for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, worn with a five-metre long veil and a sparkling diamond tiara lent by Queen Elizabeth.
-
A royal reception feast for 600: langoustines, quail eggs and...U.K.Guests of Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan were set to tuck into dishes including Scottish langoustines, grilled asparagus and rhubarb crumble tartlets at a lunchtime reception for the newlyweds.
-
Sealed with a kiss: newlyweds Harry and Meghan delight Windsor crowdsU.K.Prince Harry and his bride Meghan married on Saturday in a dazzling ceremony that blended ancient English ritual with African American culture, watched up close by royals and celebrities and from afar by a global TV audience of millions.
-
-
-
Prince Harry drives his new wife Meghan out of Windsor Castle to their #royalwedding reception at Frogmore House: https://t.co/DgG9A58xH1 pic.twitter.com/3v33ldQ3Sp— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) May 19, 2018
-
-
For public guests inside castle, royal wedding 'like a dream'U.K.They may not have been in the chapel or the reception, but the 2,640 locals, community representatives and members of the public invited to witness Saturday's royal wedding inside the walls of Windsor Castle still felt they had front-row seats.
-
The royal wedding | Pictures | ReutersU.K.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS
-
-
Royal fans sum up the big day in one wordU.S."Amazing," "spectacular," and "dazzling" were just some of the words used by fans to sum up the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday.
-
Britons celebrate royal wedding with picnics and street partiesU.K.Thousands of people across Britain gathered at street parties and picnics in the sunshine to celebrate the royal wedding on Saturday, and festivities were expected to continue into the night as pubs were permitted to stay open longer.
-
Reuters photographers pick their best royal wedding pictureU.K.Patience, meticulous preparation and a big dose of luck were among the elements that Reuters photographers were counting on when they took up their positions to cover the UK royal wedding.
-
U.S. bishop wows royal wedding with impassioned sermon on loveU.K.African-American bishop Michael Curry electrified the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a barnstorming sermon on the power of love that won smiles in the ancient British chapel and praise across the internet.
-
African-Americans hail royal wedding's nod to black history, cultureU.K.Hometown and racial pride fired up royal wedding watchers across the United States on Saturday, from pre-dawn partiers wearing pajamas and fancy hats in Los Angeles to Twitter posts from Miami to Indianapolis hailing "the blackest royal wedding the U.K. has ever seen."
-
Worlds away from Windsor, people celebrate Harry and Meghan's big dayU.K.From the windswept Falkland Islands, battered by the South Atlantic and home to colonies of penguins, to the heat of Kenya, India and Australia, people around the world celebrated Britain's glittering royal wedding on Saturday.
U.S. halts funding to U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees
WASHINGTON/RAMALLAH The United States on Friday halted all funding to a U.N. agency that helps Palestinian refugees in a decision further heightening tensions between the Palestinian leadership and the Trump administration.