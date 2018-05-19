Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle
The UK's Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle
All you need is love. (London silent disco. #RoyalWedding .) 👑by Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 1:43:53 PM
Alert: another transatlantic marriage today. (This one isn’t real or royal but flatmates Natasha 🇬🇧 + Isabelle 🇺🇸 are taking part in a mass silent disco Vegas wedding in LDN. They’re less interested in that wedding in Windsor. Isabelle didn’t know who Meghan was before this.) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkEPDhWkAAGovk.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 1:37:03 PM
Brides at the bar at @_QueenOfHoxton_ after #RoyalWedding . It’s a day of prosecco and pimms in London today. And more prosecco. And more pimms. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddj_23yWsAIvmer.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 1:17:55 PM
This drag king Elvis is conducting mass friend weddings on a rooftop London bar today, so everyone can get their Harry and Meghan moment #RoyalWedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddj-uTlVMAEl5E9.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 1:13:14 PM
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. #royalwedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddj-b2jUQAMOYAC.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/19/2018 1:11:53 PM
Aussie best friends Joanna, 28 and Prudence (in white) are getting hitched in @_QueenOfHoxton_ (fake) mass wedding: ‘I’m actually in a committed relationship but she’s my true soul person.’ J says 🇦🇺 recent same-sex marriage vote means they can now celebrate unions all the more https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddj96AYWsAAADVW.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 1:09:25 PM
Praise for Bishop Micheal Curry's poured on Twitter after he delivered a powerful sermon at the royal wedding."This is the most radical thing I could have imagined: Michael Curry has just channeled the culture that our ancestors built during the worst imaginable hardship to tell us what real power actually is," tweeted user @jamaicandale.
"Michael Curry could motivate Arsenal into getting into the top 4 next season," wrote British reporter @GeorgeR_BM.Bishop Curry, the most senior figure in the American Episcopal church, has been a vocal speaker on racial inequality, LGBT rights and social justice issues.
He’s streaming the #RoyalWedding from his phone, not actually listening to a Pringles tube. The UK has not completely cracked. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdjwggyX0AAlWoZ.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 12:11:37 PM
All the family’s here in Shoreditch. #RoyalWedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdjuVO0X4AAw8t8.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 12:01:34 PM
Even the taxidermy’s decked out in red, white and blue 🇬🇧 at @theoldbluelast pub in London #RoyalWedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddjr_k8XUAAcPp8.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 11:51:12 AM
A London pub rings its bell to celebrate the #RoyalWedding , where people are watching the vows on two screens https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdjqjOEW4AAEMVf.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 11:45:09 AM
