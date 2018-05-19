Praise for Bishop Micheal Curry's poured on Twitter after he delivered a powerful sermon at the royal wedding.

"This is the most radical thing I could have imagined: Michael Curry has just channeled the culture that our ancestors built during the worst imaginable hardship to tell us what real power actually is," tweeted user @jamaicandale.



"Michael Curry could motivate Arsenal into getting into the top 4 next season," wrote British reporter @GeorgeR_BM.

Bishop Curry, the most senior figure in the American Episcopal church, has been a vocal speaker on racial inequality, LGBT rights and social justice issues.