Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle
The UK's Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle
Primo location with @damirsagolj . Let’s get these kids married! #royalwedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddja6WDV4AUHU4e.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/19/2018 10:36:46 AM
There’s a huge screen set up at the Long Walk showing guest arrivals. The anticipation is building. This crowd is ready for a #royalwedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdjZLKUU8AEYuAZ.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/19/2018 10:30:43 AM
This couple found a perfect opportunity to put that inflatable couch they got for Christmas to use. #royalwedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdjXutoUwAEqfcB.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/19/2018 10:23:54 AM
Spotting guests coming into the chapel...cheers at the sight of Meghan’s car on the big screen - Shoreditch, LDN #RoyalWedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdjX31JWsAEcypw.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 10:23:29 AM
Royal wedding guests | Pictures | ReutersU.S.George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS
Diana's favourite flowers adorn her son's wedding chapelU.K.White roses - the favourite flowers of Prince Harry's late mother Diana - arched over the organ loft and West Door of St George's chapel, where he will marry American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday.
These ladies found their “Marry Me, Harry” shirts at the local grocery store. “We’ve been to lots of royal events, including Will and Kate’s wedding.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdjU1N2V4AMzghu.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/19/2018 10:10:54 AM
In #RoyalWedding bingo: dude in a monocle, Spice Girl sighting, Fergie sighting, sleepy choirboy, someone trips, footage from Charles + Diana’s wedding, crying royal child, someone objects.. + more https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdjUtzmW4AERjNw.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 10:09:42 AM
Worlds away from Windsor, people celebrate Harry and Meghan's big dayU.K.As far afield as the windswept Falkland Islands, battered by the South Atlantic and home to colonies of penguins, the glittering royal wedding was a cause for celebration on Saturday.
Stars Oprah, Clooney and Beckham shine at Harry and Meghan's weddingU.K.Stars including Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney arrived at Britain's ancient Windsor Castle on Saturday for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who supporters hope will help recast the 1,000-year-old monarchy for the 21st century.
Flags galore at east London watch party but this is my personal fave #RoyalWedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdjSrlfVwAAiBzk.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 10:00:50 AM
Robbert Beerens, 48, is over in Ldn from Amsterdam for #RoyalWedding . His phone cover is Dutch royal family + at hme he has a toilet filled with pics of royal families. The loo seat is of king + queen of the Netherlands. On wedding: ‘I love the fairytale of it, the glamour of it’ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdjQgqeWsAEn8G9.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 9:51:25 AM
