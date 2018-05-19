Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle
The UK's Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle
Fans cheer and stars gather to celebrate Harry and Meghan's weddingCheering and waving British flags for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, crowds gathered outside the ancient walls of Windsor Castle on Saturday for a royal wedding that supporters hope will help recast the 1,000-year-old monarchy for the 21st century.
Meghan Markle will wear a wedding ring made from Welsh gold gifted by Queen Elizabeth when she marries her grandson Prince Harry on Saturday, his office said.
The prince's ring will be a platinum band with a textured finish, Kensington Palace said. Both were made by London jewellers Cleave and Company who also made Markle's engagement ring.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
All aboard for the royal wedding: excitement builds on trains to...Waking up with a black coffee as her train rolled out of London, Pam Boothby explained how she had not missed a royal wedding in four decades - not even when it fell on her child's birthday or when she lived abroad.
Sisters Alice and Emily think a lot of aspiring princesses in the UK are upset today: ‘Harry was the last chance’ - at #RoyalWedding party queue in Shoreditch, LDN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdjIlXRXcAEE2SD.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 9:16:47 AM
I SPOKE TOO SOON - here are the fascinators. Heidi and Jenni have travelled over from Finland just for the wedding - they said it’s a hobby and counted up five royal weddings where they’d gone to celebrate, incl. William and Kate’s 💍 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdjGwrsX4AEBEKz.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 9:09:05 AM
#RoyalWedding fans for as far as the eye can see on the Long Walk.by Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/19/2018 9:01:56 AM
Meggs Benedict and scrambled megs on the #RoyalWedding menu here at @TheBookClubEC2 in London https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdjBj-TVAAAGawQ.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/19/2018 8:46:07 AM
Friends and sisters from the U.S. “It’s an exciting idea about Meghan Markle marrying into the royal family. As an African-American woman, it’s a source of pride. We felt like we had to be here for this historical moment.” #royalwedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdjBS8WVMAEZXB9.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/19/2018 8:45:03 AM
Harry and Meghan to be Duke and Duchess of SussexU.K.U.S. actress Meghan Markle will become a duchess when she marries Prince Harry on Saturday after Queen Elizabeth bestowed the title of Duke of Sussex on her grandson hours before their glittering wedding.
Commentary: Modern Meghan radicalizes the royalsU.K.In at least one thing, in its present time of troubles, the United Kingdom remains pre-eminent. Queen Elizabeth II (92), is the longest-serving head in the world, both of a state and a royal family whose magnificence and capacity for display easily tops anything else in the West. Though far outranked in wealth by the Sultan of Brunei (71), and in both wealth and power by King Salman of Saudi Arabia (82), she has a firm base of popularity. Good for her; a problem for her successors.
Everyone has put on their #royalwedding best. Great outfits on the Long Walk. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdiySyPV0AEHD9k.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/19/2018 7:39:15 AM
Prince Harry was given the title Duke of Sussex by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said, meaning his American fiancee Meghan Markle will become a duchess after the couple wed later.
Traditionally the monarch bestows titles on princes and their spouses in the day of their wedding.
Harry was also named Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel, in keeping with the tradition of awarding titles from different constituent parts of the United Kingdom.
The royal duchy of Sussex was created by George III for his fifth son Augustus Frederick in 1801. Augustus died without having any children in 1843 when the dukedom became extinct.
Factbox: Timings for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's weddingU.K.Britain's Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle marry on Saturday in a ceremony that brings together royalty and Hollywood glamour.
After cold nights on Windsor streets, royal super-fans thrilled as...U.K.Donna Werner, an American who has spent four nights on the streets in Windsor to secure a prime position for Saturday's royal wedding, was cold and stiff as dawn broke but looking forward to catching a glimpse of the newly weds.
Fans descend on Windsor for Harry and Meghan's lavish royal weddingU.K.Thousdands of fans gathered in the English town of Windsor for the lavish royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, a union that supporters hope will inject new life into a monarchy striving to stay relevant in the modern age.
Fans have many messages for the royal couple today. #royalwedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdikHUGVQAA7a3Y.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/19/2018 6:37:37 AM
I thought Waterloo station would be a bit busier with people wanting to get to Windsor for #RoyalWedding . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdiO4JRW0AABKBB.jpgby you_ris via twitter retweeted by CassLGarrison 5/19/2018 5:33:39 AM
The Long Walk is filling up with royal fans - many of whom camped out overnight. #royalweddingby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/19/2018 5:33:20 AM
Good morning, from Windsor! Harry & Meghan, your guests have arrived. #royalwedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddh99OaVQAAHSSn.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/19/2018 3:50:29 AM
In case the earlier photo wasn’t creepy enough, here’s a Boomerang of the most important #royalwedding sighting today.by Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/18/2018 7:51:15 PM
