Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle
The UK's Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle
In the crowd just moments before Harry and William came out. #royalweddingby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/18/2018 7:32:01 PM
Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, arrive at Cliveden House Hotel to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry: https://t.co/wWnsWPvrRx pic.twitter.com/5YIminC6z8— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) May 18, 2018
Here’s the moment this crowd waited 3.5 hours for. #royalweddingby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/18/2018 6:47:22 PM
They flew in from Ghana, Canada, New Orleans and Essex, dressed in finery to rival the royals they had come to watch get married in the English town of Windsor.
Reuters spoke to some of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most colourful fans lining the streets the day before the wedding extravaganza.
"I'm here for the big day, to congratulate them. They support the Commonwealth," said Joseph Afrane, from Ghana, whose suit, waistcoat, hat and sunglasses were all emblazoned with the British flag.
Standing and waiting for a royal appearance, we have made friends. Here’s our new Windsor family. We’ve been through three hours and one bag of @marksandspencer cashews. @philnoble1 & I won’t forget Daisy, her mum and her nana. royalwedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdflwSSVMAAue45.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/18/2018 4:45:33 PM
Everyone waiting for a royal appearance just erupted into cheers for this post lady casually strolling down the walkway. “Somebody has to do it,” she said. #royalwedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdfhZ1XU0AM6goV.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/18/2018 4:26:51 PM
Everyone is anxiously awaiting a rumored prince walkabout outside the castle gate in Windsor. Stay tuned! #royalwedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdfRPJLUwAAmS3r.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/18/2018 3:16:01 PM
And now, vendors are setting up shop on the Long Walk. Already queues waiting for ice cream and candy....including some @reuters journos 😬#royalwedding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dde_RdlVAAA-Sz3.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dde_RdiUQAEpgeh.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/18/2018 1:57:38 PM
Out here on the Long Walk, families have set up blankets, enjoying the sun, making a day of it. #royalweddingby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/18/2018 1:55:50 PM
On Windsor’s Long Walk leading to the castle, rumors are swirling about a possible royal appearance today. Will it be Harry and Meghan? Meghan’s mom? We are waiting to find out... https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DderP3EV0AAz8vD.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 5/18/2018 12:30:07 PM
Father of groom, Prince Charles, to walk Meghan Markle down aisle...Meghan Markle has asked Britain's heir to the throne, Prince Charles, to walk her down the aisle on Saturday at her wedding to his son Prince Harry after her own father had to pull out because of ill health.
Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her glittering wedding to his son Prince Harry on Saturday after her own father had to pull out because of ill health.
"Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day," Harry's office Kensington Palace said in a statement.
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the palace said.
Her father, Thomas, pulled out of the wedding and was reported to have undergone heart surgery this week in a family drama that was played out under the glare of global media attention. Markle said in a statement on Thursday she was sad he could not make it.
(By Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden)
Meghan Markle's mother due to meet Queen Elizabeth on eve of royal...Meghan Markle's American mother was due to take tea with Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry's grandmother, on the eve of a sumptuous royal wedding that will be watched by millions across the world.
Harry and Meghan's cake will break with tradition, says royal...Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake has taken six bakers five days to prepare and breaks with tradition, according to its designer Claire Ptak.
Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle without her father at royal...Meghan Markle confirmed she will walk down the aisle without her father when she weds Prince Harry in a glittering ceremony on Saturday, putting an end to days of speculation that has marred the build-up to Britain's biggest social event of the year.
