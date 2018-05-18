Joseph Afrane from Ghana. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

They flew in from Ghana, Canada, New Orleans and Essex, dressed in finery to rival the royals they had come to watch get married in the English town of Windsor.

Reuters spoke to some of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most colourful fans lining the streets the day before the wedding extravaganza.

"I'm here for the big day, to congratulate them. They support the Commonwealth," said Joseph Afrane, from Ghana, whose suit, waistcoat, hat and sunglasses were all emblazoned with the British flag.