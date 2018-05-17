Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle
The UK's Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle
Predicting a busy day of travel for fans and those covering the royal wedding, Transport for London has issued some advice -"If you are planning to travel from London to Windsor on Saturday 19 May, please plan ahead. Train services from London to Windsor are likely to be extremely busy, with queuing systems in place at key stations and interchanges, including Paddington and Waterloo. Windsor is expected to be very busy. If you are driving, book your pre-paid car parking spaces in advance and get there early."
-
-
-
-
-
No threat, but royal wedding fans in Windsor face tight securityAll royal fans coming to Windsor to watch the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will have to pass through tight security but there is no known threat to the event, a police commander said on Wednesday.
-
-
-
Cups and condoms: vendors offer up array of royal wedding memorabiliaFrom masks and mugs to tea-bags and even condoms, royal fans can get their hands on all sorts of memorabilia to commemorate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding.
-
-
Meghan Markle's father overshadows her wedding to Prince HarryMeghan Markle's father overshadowed his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry by sowing confusion about whether he would walk her down the aisle or snub the British royal family by pulling out of the intricately planned celebration at the last minute.
-
-
-
For some African-Americans, Meghan Markle is cause for celebrationIshea Brown and more than a dozen of her black friends will gather around the TV set in her Seattle home on Saturday to watch the biracial actress Meghan Markle marry Britain's Prince Harry and to toast a union the hostess never imagined possible.
-
-
-
-
Beneath a baobab, Prince Harry and Meghan's love blossomed in BotswanaU.K.In an exclusive Botswana safari camp where Prince Harry took Meghan Markle on a romantic getaway last year, guests wake to the sound of doves cooing in the trees and hippos splashing in the serene waters of the Okavango Delta.
-
Fairy-tale wedding - when royals wed 'commoners'TwitterIt’s only a few weeks until U.S. actress Meghan Markle joins a select group of people - those who marry into a royal family. Here’s a look at other marriages between royals and ‘commoners’ in different parts of the world.
-
Police start security operation a month ahead of UK royal weddingPolice in Windsor, where Prince Harry marries American actress Meghan Markle next month, said on Thursday they had begun one of the biggest security operations in their history to ensure the event passes off safely.
-
UK pottery produces 'well suited' Harry and Meghan wedding mugsA British pottery is producing royal wedding mugs emblazoned with the description of Prince Harry and U.S. actress Meghan Markle as "game changers, free spirits, big hearts and well-suited".
-
-
Harry and fiancee Meghan to attend memorial service for Stephen...U.K.Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle will attend a memorial service next week for Stephen Lawrence, a London teenager who was murdered in a racially motivated attack 25 years ago, Kensington Palace said on Tuesday.
-
Royal wedding obsession - fun can deepen to mental health problemU.K.Fans of the British royals have been awash in glittering titillation over the upcoming nuptials of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, but counsellors warn there is a dark side: extreme and potentially dangerous obsession.
-
Famed UK royal biographer says Diana would approve of MeghanU.K.Princess Diana would approve of her son Prince Harry's marriage to U.S. actress Meghan Markle, according to author Andrew Morton whose famous biography of the late royal caused uproar in Britain some 25 years ago.
