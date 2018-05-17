Predicting a busy day of travel for fans and those covering the royal wedding, Transport for London has issued some advice -

"If you are planning to travel from London to Windsor on Saturday 19 May, please plan ahead. Train services from London to Windsor are likely to be extremely busy, with queuing systems in place at key stations and interchanges, including Paddington and Waterloo. Windsor is expected to be very busy. If you are driving, book your pre-paid car parking spaces in advance and get there early."