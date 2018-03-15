Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle
The UK's Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle
- Make a comment
- Options
- Live Updating
hideMake a comment
-
Beer lovers can toast Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding with new brew
Royal fans with a taste for beer will be able to celebrate Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle's wedding day with a special ale brewed in the town where the couple will get married next month.
-
Commoners who married into royalty | Pictures | ReutersU.K.Sofia Hellqvist was a model and reality television contestant before marrying Swedish Prince Carl Philip in 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency
-
Trumps, Obamas not invited to wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan...U.S.U.S. President Donald Trump, his predecessor Barack Obama and British Prime Minister Theresa May have not been invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, royal and British government sources said on Tuesday.
-
Anyone could be a terrorist: the security challenge for Harry and...U.S.When more than 100,000 flag-waving, cheering royal fans gather for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle next month, British police will be treating every one as a potential terrorist, prankster or royal obsessive.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan invite 600 guests to weddingBritain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle have invited 600 guests to their wedding in May although who is on the list is not being revealed yet, his office said.
-
UK royal wedding cake to be made by London-based California baker.Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle have chosen an east London bakery to make a lemon elderflower cake for their wedding in May, his office said.
-
Harry and Meghan pick fashion favourite for wedding flowersBritain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle have chosen a London florist beloved of the fashion industry to arrange the flower decorations for their wedding in late spring, Kensington Palace said.
-
What makes a grown woman cross an ocean and sleep for three nights on the street in a "pink princess tent" with her legs hanging out in the hope of seeing Britain's Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle on their wedding day?
-
-
-
-
Who will get the nod to design Meghan's dress for UK royal wedding?U.S.For the fashion world, when American actress Meghan Markle joins the British royal family in less than two months' time when she marries Prince Harry, there is only one issue that matters - who will design her wedding gown?
-
Queen gives formal consent for grandson Harry to marry Meghan MarkleU.S.Britain's Queen Elizabeth has formally given her permission for her "dearly beloved" grandson Prince Harry to marry his U.S. fiancee Meghan Markle.
-
-
-
Meghan Markle carries out first royal engagement with UK's Queen...U.S.Prince Harry's American fiancée Meghan Markle on Monday took part in her first official royal engagement with Britain's Queen Elizabeth since the couple announced they were getting married last year.
-
UK's Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle release engagement...U.S.Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancée Meghan Markle have released a series of portraits by New York-based fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski to mark their engagement.
-
Queen gives formal consent for grandson Harry to marry Meghan MarkleU.S.Britain's Queen Elizabeth has formally given her permission for her "dearly beloved" grandson Prince Harry to marry his U.S. fiancee Meghan Markle.
-
Small Canadian designer in spotlight as Meghan Markle dons its coatU.S.Canadian designer Line the Label shot to prominence on Monday after U.S. actress Meghan Markle wore a coat from the brand in her first public appearance after her engagement to Britain's Prince Harry.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with UK royalsU.S.Prince Harry's fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle, will join Queen Elizabeth and other senior Windsors for their family Christmas celebrations in what commentators said was a break with royal protocol.
-
Meghan Markle departs 'Suits' after engagement to Prince HarryU.S.U.S. actress Meghan Markle has wrapped up her role on legal drama series "Suits" after seven seasons, USA Network and Universal Cable Productions said in a statement on Tuesday, a day after Markle and Britain's Prince Harry announced their engagement.
Russia's Putin predicts global 'chaos' if West hits Syria again
MOSCOW/DAMASCUS Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that further Western attacks on Syria would bring chaos to world affairs, as Washington prepared to increase pressure on Russia with new economic sanctions. | Video