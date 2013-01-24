U.S. Politics
Republican Senator John McCain, who was one of the loudest critics of Rice, joked about Kerry's hearing. He said this week the Foreign Relations Committee looked forward to "interrogating" Kerry.
"We will bring back, for the only time, waterboarding to get the truth out of him," McCain quipped at a news conference.
With Hillary Clinton stepping down soon, Obama will rely on John Kerry, a Democratic senator and foreign policy veteran nominated to replace her as secretary of state, to spearhead any major initiatives on Israel and Iran.Read more
Netanyahu has called Kerry a personal friend and "a known supporter of Israel's security." But Kerry is also on record criticizing Israel's settlement policy and is likely to be a voice of caution against unilateral military action on Iran.
In his introduction of Kerry, John McCain says his respect for Kerry is rooted in the time they both served in Vietnam, when they were both "younger, much better looking men."
It's worth remembering John Kerry's last big appearance on the political stage, though in a much different setting at the Democratic National Convention in September, during which he laid out foreign policy and national security points in stark and often memorable fashion. "Ask Osama bin Laden if he is better off now than he was four years ago," he said there to rousing applause (speech transcript and video).
Kerry: "I will do everything in my power to build on [Hillary Clinton's] record and the president's vision."
Kerry says he will never forget standing with McCain at the Hanoi Hilton, hearing about his experiences there. Says that, as a veteran of war, he will always keep the consequences of war in my mind, and be grateful for the men and women he has to back up his decisions.
Kerry calls himself a "recovering member of the super committee" that failed to reach a fiscal compromise, says that first priority will be to help America put its fiscal house in order, because otherwise the U.S. cannot face global challenges "It becomes impossible if we replace our credibility and leverage with gridlock and dysfunction."
"More than ever, foreign policy is economic policy," Kerry says, adds hard to tell other countries to get econ act together if US's isn't.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) January 24, 2013
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2ndL) greets Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA), as Clinton arrives with Senator John Kerry (D-MA) (2ndR), prior to Kerry's confirmation hearing to replace Clinton, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 24, 2013. Acting Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NY) is at left. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kerry references his testimony at the Fulbright Hearings on Vietnam, remarks that the world was "simpler" in many ways back then. It was at these hearings that Kerry asked his famous questions, "How do you ask a man to be the last man to die in Vietnam? How do you ask a man to be the last man to die for a mistake?"
After anti-war protester interrupts Kerry's speech, mentioning Iran, he says he respects the woman for "voicing her concerns" about the Middle East given that "when he first came to Washington" he was also seeking to have his voice heard.
After Sen. Menendez accidentally refers to Kerry as "Mr. Secretary," Kerry (who's frequently employed humor so far and appears quite relaxed) pretends to get up and leave, saying he didn't expect everything to happen this quickly.
Kerry emphasizes diplomatic solutions on Iran. "If their program is peaceful, they can prove it, and that's what we're seeking." Also, below is a great Reuters TV rundown of Iranian sanctions and nuclear issues, in case you missed it:
On Afghanistan, Kerry says that counterterrorism efforts will continue after the planned 2014 drawdown, emphasizes Afghan-led efforts.
Don't miss Hillary Clinton in the corner of this one:Sen. John Kerry greets Senator John McCain prior to Sen. Kerry's confirmation hearing to be secretary of state, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameronby Reuters Politicson Jan 24, 2013 at 4:06 PM
Ranking Republican committee member Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) takes the questioning microphone, begins by mentioning the 73 (!) advance questions he posed to Kerry and appreciation for his responses.
Kerry: "I know Chuck Hagel. I think he is a strong, patriotic former senator, and I think he will be a strong secretary of defense." Hagel is scheduled to go before the Senate Armed Services Committee for a confirmation hearing next week, Thursday Jan. 31st.
Kerry on President Assad in Syria: "I think the time is ticking."
Sen. Boxer questioning Kerry on global women's issues, Kerry affirms support for programs in place and says that gender equality will be key aspect of any negotiations with groups Afghanistan, where he will insist on removal of any links with Taliban policies.
On Russia and need for ongoing diplomatic efforts, Kerry stresses need for their help on Syria, details past assistance on START treaty and Iranian sanctions.
Sen. Cardin of Maryland (presumably a Ravens football fan), says he's gone with the easier of two sets of questions he's prepared after the results of the Ravens-Patriots game on Sunday (Kerry is a noted New England sports fan).
Senator John Kerry (D-MA) testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing as U.S. Secretary of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Kerry on turmoil in the Middle East, in response to Sen. Rubio's questioning on overarching Obama administration foreign policy: "There is a struggle going on for the minds of people in many parts of the world." Stresses need for new organizational tools and initiatives. "We cannot afford a foreign policy defined by drones, troops, and confrontation."
Kerry to Sen. Ron Johnson, who had a combative exchange with Hillary Clinton on Benghazi during her testimony yesterday: "If you're trying to get some daylight between me and Secretary Clinton, that's not going to happen."
Kerry discusses efforts to ensure safe and reliable Afghanistan elections, says they are critical to ensuring stability after the 2014 U.S. troop drawdown.
McCain jumps in with tough talk on Benghazi and the Rice talking points. "We were misled," he says repeatedly.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) January 24, 2013
McCain: "We are sowing the wind in Syria. And we will reap the whirlwind."
McCain says he agrees with Obama administration's view that the fall of Assad is inevitable, but questions, "What will happen in the meantime?"
Kerry responds to McCain's demand for more information and accountability on Benghazi, stands behind Secretary Clinton's testimony yesterday and encourages collegial approach to resolving questions.
Kerry: "The solution to climate change is energy policy... You want to do business, and do it well in America, you've got to get into the energy race."
Kerry says he and Obama are committed to a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestinian conflict, believes that a solution is possible but that the window may also close without timely action.
In closing comment, Sen. Corker thanks Kerry for his desire to take on secretary of state role and for the experience he will bring to the position. Sen. Menendez pivots from closing questions to statement on oppression in Cuba, building off of spring break "torture" comments earlier, then commends Kerry on his "nearly 3:50" testimony and says "your father would be extremely proud of you today."
Praise for secretary of state pick Kerry at Senate hearing
WASHINGTON - Senator John Kerry received backslaps and lavish praise from his Senate colleagues at a hearing on Thursday that left little doubt he will win easy confirmation as secretary of state.
Appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee which he has chaired for the last four years, the five-term senator from Massachusetts and Vietnam War veteran was praised by Democrats and Republicans alike.
by Reuters Politicson Jan 24, 2013 at 9:44 PM
Political stories that held our gaze today:
- John Kerry breezed through his secretary of state confirmation hearing in the Senate. He's likely to be confirmed by the full Senate soon, perhaps early next week. Chuck Hagel's hearing on his defense secretary nomination is set for next Thursday, Jan 31st.
- An assault weapons ban bill was announced in Congress, where it will face stiff opposition.
- The Pentagon formally rescinded its ban on women serving in direct combat jobs.
- Senate leaders reached a scaled-down deal on filibuster reform.
- Obama nominated a former federal prosecutor to head the SEC and renominated Richard Cordray as CFPB chief, urging their quick confirmation.
Obama gets Jobs-ian with "just one more thing to add" during McDonough press conference, surprises his 2008 campaign manager David Plouffe with farewell remarks on his last day at the White House as a senior adviser.
Senators push big immigration reform plan
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has agreed on an immigration reform plan that would provide a path to citizenship for the 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States but only after borders are better secured.
The plan, unveiled a day before President Barack Obama is to give a policy speech on immigration in Nevada, tackles the most explosive issue - how to deal with the millions of foreigners living in the United States illegally.
Under the group's proposal, undocumented immigrants would be allowed to register with the government, pay a fine, and then be given probationary legal status allowing them to work.
Ultimately, they would have to "go to the end of the line" and apply for permanent status, according to the document by eight Senators including Republicans Marco Rubio of Florida, John McCain and Jeff Flake of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Democrats Charles Schumer of New York, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Michael Bennet of Colorado and Robert Menendez of New Jersey.
Video: President Obama's weekly national address
-
Video: Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota) delivers GOP weekly address
Schumer, taking lead at presser, emphasizes proposed bipartisan framework of enabling illegal immigrants in country currently to have a path to citizenship, but only along with efforts to secure borders against future illegal immigration.
-
Schumer introduces McCain as "the glue of our group" of senators from both sides involved in the reform proposal. McCain thanks other presents onstage Rubio and Menendez, as well as
Graham ("uncharacteristically absent from this gathering").
McCain emphasizes importance of technology as part of border security / enforcement part of proposal, including UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and radar, mentions importance of this issue in his home state of Arizona.
-
Reuters: Schumer says hopes for Senate passage of immigration reform bill by mid-year
-
-
Senators on stage, one more time: McCain (R-AZ), Schumer (D-NY), Durbin (D-IL), Rubio (R-FL), Menendez (D-NJ)
