-
Video: Inaguration dress rehearsal in Washington
(Deborah Lutterbeck reports)
-
Serpico Elliot and Delandra Rollins, stand-ins for U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, take part in the swearing-in at a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington January 13, 2013. The inauguration of U.S. President Barack Obama will take place here on January 21. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
-
Obama to discuss fiscal issues at news conference
President Barack Obama scheduled a surprise news conference for Monday to press his case for raising the U.S. borrowing limit and to renew his call for a balanced approach in dealing with looming budget challenges.
"He'll use it to discuss a number of issues including some of the upcoming fiscal deadlines like the debt ceiling," a senior White House official said.
Obama's last full-scale news conference was on November 14, shortly after he won re-election. He took questions from the media last week after a meeting with Afghan President Hamid Karzai.
Fresh off negotiating a resolution to the so-called fiscal cliff, new political confrontations loom between the Obama administration and congressional Republicans over budget and borrowing.
Republicans have reportedly indicated a willingness to allow a U.S. debt default or a government shutdown to force the Obama administration to accept deeper spending cuts than the White House would like.
Read on...
-
Setting up for the President's East Room news conference #fnr pbs.twimg.com/media/BAlFOC-CYAAWVeH.jpgby Majchrowitz via twitter 1/14/2013 3:22:03 PM
-
Awaiting the prez instagr.am/p/UeIN8nJt85/by Ari Shapiro via twitter 1/14/2013 4:24:20 PM
-
Former President George H.W. Bush will be released from a Texas hospital today, NBC News is reporting.
-
Obama tells @jonkarl he's confident there are steps he can take on gun violence without Congress— Sarah Parnass (@WordsOfSarah) January 14, 2013
-
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
-
Debt ceiling and gov't shutdown 2 different things. Government wouldn't shut down if we default.— Ethan Klapper (@ethanklapper) January 14, 2013
-
Obama says refusal to lift debt ceiling would hurt economy
President Barack Obama warned Congress on Monday that a refusal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling next month would trigger economic chaos.
Obama, at a news conference, said the U.S. economy was poised for a good year as long as Washington politics did not interfere.
He said a Republican refusal to lift the debt ceiling could lead the United States into a debt default, which would prevent the U.S. government from being able to provide Social Security benefits to some seniors and possibly tip the economy into recession.
"It would be a self-inflicted wound on the economy," Obama said.
Read on...
-
Audio: President Obama's final press conference of first term
-
Reuters: U.S. House Speaker Boehner repeats that debt ceiling increase must be accompanied by deficit reduction. Boehner adds that the House will pass legislation to control spending, meet U.S. "obligations" and keep the "government running."
-
Former President George H.W. Bush may leave hospital Monday
Former President George H.W. Bush may go home on Monday from the Houston hospital where he has been since November, a spokesman said.
"That's what we hope - awaiting final word from the doctors if it will be today or tomorrow," family spokesman Jim McGrath said in an email on Monday.
One of Bush's sons, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, said on Saturday that his father was expected to be released from the hospital on Monday, according to TCPalm.com.
Read on...
-
-
"Credit Obama for giving voters what he’s promised, a like-minded team that will help him avoid unnecessary war so that he can focus on strengthening America. However, what may be even more important is the team’s ability to deal with the unexpected. The greatest certainty of the next four years is uncertainty."
-Reuters columnist Frederick Kempe, in his new column "Obama's team of mentors and his legacy." (Read the full column)
-
Former Pres George HW Bush released from hospital in Houston after lengthy stay for bronchitis, bacterial infection and persistent cough.— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 14, 2013
-
Senate Republican leader wants 10,000 troops in Afghanistan
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he thinks that 10,000 U.S. troops should remain in Afghanistan after 2014, when President Barack Obama wants to withdraw most combat troops.
McConnell has just finished a visit to Afghanistan with a small group of his fellow Republican senators, his seventh trip there in the past decade.
"I think we're going to need a minimum of about 10,000 troops here to provide adequate training and counterterrorism in the post-2014 period. And we anticipate there'll be forces from other countries who will remain here beyond 2014 as well," McConnell told reporters on a conference call during a stop in Italy after leaving Afghanistan.
Read on...
-
Congressional Republicans insist on linking debt limit, spending
Republican congressional leaders on Monday repeated their demand that increases in borrowing authority must be accompanied by spending cuts, despite President Barack Obama's insistence that the two issues be dealt with separately.
Obama must get "serious about spending and the debt limit is the perfect time for it," said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell in a statement just moments after Obama concluded a news conference in which he said he would not negotiate on the debt limit.
"The American people do not support raising the debt ceiling without reducing government spending at the same time," said House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner.
Read on...
-
"I'm a pretty friendly guy, and I like a good party."
-President Obama, speaking at a press conference on Monday. Obama also said he would likely call around to members of Congress to stop by the White House to "play cards with me or something, because I'm getting kind of lonely in this big house." (Read more of this story)
-
Obama meets new Saudi interior minister at White House
President Barack Obama met Saudi Arabia's new interior minister, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, on Monday to discuss security and regional issues, the White House said.
Prince Mohammed, appointed in November after the death of his father, veteran Interior Minister Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz, is best known as Saudi Arabia's long-time security chief and has garnered the praise of Western governments for his role in the campaign against al Qaeda.
"They affirmed the strong partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and discussed security and regional issues of mutual interest," the White House said in a brief of the Oval Office talks between Obama and Prince Mohammed.
Read on...
-
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses during remarks at a news conference at the White House in Washington, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
-
Readout of the President's meeting with Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Mohammed bin Nayef
(as released by the White House)
"Today, President Obama met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, in the Oval Office. They affirmed the strong partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and discussed security and regional issues of mutual interest.
The President congratulated Prince Mohammed bin Nayef on his appointment to Minister of Interior and asked him to convey his best wishes to King Abdullah bin Abd Al-Aziz Al Saud."
-
Video: President Obama holds press conference on fiscal issues
-
US Treasury: Could hit debt ceiling by mid-February
The United States should run out of tools to avoid a default between mid-February and early March, which could lead to lasting damage to the U.S. economy and its creditworthiness, the Treasury said on Monday.
In a letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner urged lawmakers to raise the $16.4 trillion legal limit on the nation's debt, or risk 'irreparable' economic harm.
He said the Treasury would later provide a more narrow timeline for when it believes it will no longer be able to pay the government's bills.
Read on...
-
Video: U.S. State Department's daily press briefing (Monday)
-
Sec. of State Hillary Clinton will testify before House committee on Jan. 23 regarding Benghazi attack @nbcpolitics— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 15, 2013
-
Gun lobby starts new TV show as Obama weighs gun control proposals
The National Rifle Association will produce a nightly one-hour cable talk show called "Cam & Company" for the Sportsman Channel that is due to premiere on Tuesday, the same day Vice President Joe Biden is expected to present national gun control proposals to the White House.
NRA Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre said on Friday in a statement from the Sportsman Channel that the program "comes at a critical time in the history of preserving our Second Amendment."
U.S. President Barack Obama ordered a task force headed by Biden to prepare recommendations to curb gun violence after a gunman shot and killed 20 children and six adults at a school in Newtown, Connecticut, in December.
Read on...
-
Reuters: U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says he is prepared to vote for defense secretary nominee Chuck Hagel
-
After reservations, Democrat Schumer backs Hagel for Defense
Democratic U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, whose support is seen as key to help secure the confirmation of the White House's nominee for defense secretary Chuck Hagel, said on Tuesday he is prepared to vote for Hagel.
Schumer said his concerns over Israel and Iran and other issues were addressed after he met with Hagel for about 90 minutes, a meeting where he said Hagel was "forthcoming and sincere."
-
Protestor just removed from the House chamber gallery.Yelling to "ban assault weapons they're killing our children."— Jill Jackson (@jacksonjk) January 15, 2013
-
Reuters: Obama to unveil plan to address gun violence on Wednesday at White House event, according to a source familiar with the matter.
-
"The costs of construction they cited were ridiculously overestimated, though I suppose we must keep in mind that this miniscule planet does not have our massive means of production."
-Admiral Conan Motti of the Imperial Starfleet, responding on Tuesday to a White House response after a petition seeking the construction of a Death Star received well over 25,000 signatures. The White House responded by saying it was not interested in building a Death Star, citing, among other things, construction costs and the Obama administration's stance against blowing up planets.
-
U.S. condemns comments by Egypt's Mursi as Islamist leader
The U.S. government on Tuesday strongly condemned disparaging comments about Jews that Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi was reported to have made almost three years ago when he was a Muslim Brotherhood leader, and urged him to repudiate his remarks.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters that the language Mursi used was "deeply offensive" and that U.S. officials had raised concerns with the Egyptian government on the matter.
Mursi was an Islamist political leader in 2010 when, according to a video obtained by the New York Times, he urged Egyptians to "nurse our children and our grandchildren on hatred" for Jews and Zionists. In a television interview months later, he described Zionists as "these bloodsuckers who attack the Palestinians, these warmongers, the descendants of apes and pigs," the newspaper said.
Read on...
-
Video: Secretary of State Clinton meets Liberian President Sirleaf
(Source: U.S. State Department)
-
BREAKING: NY Assembly passes NY SAFE ACT gun legislation 104-43.@cbsnews— Paula Reid(@PaulaReidCBS) January 15, 2013
-
BREAKING: Major hurdle cleared in House for #Sandy relief bill; House Republican amendment seeking to offset relief bill costs fails— CNBC (@CNBC) January 15, 2013
-
Ex-South Carolina Gov. Sanford says he will run for Congress - @nro bit.ly/V7fyTd— Breaking Politics(@breakingpol) January 15, 2013
-
Nat'l Rifle Assoc: "The NRA and our New York members are outraged at the draconian gun control bill that was rushed through the process."— Gio Benitez (@GioBenitez) January 15, 2013
-
Audio: New York Gov Cuomo signs gun control bill into law
-
Cuomo signs New York gun law, first in U.S. since Newtown attack
NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday signed into law one of the nation's toughest gun-control measures and the first to be enacted since the mass shooting last month at an elementary school in neighboring Connecticut.
The bill passed the Democratic-led Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, a day after sweeping through the Republican-majority Senate.
The bill expands the state's ban on assault weapons, puts limits on ammunition capacity and has new measures to keep guns out of the hands of mentally ill people.
Cuomo pressed for passage of the bill after a gunman killed 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, just over one month ago.
The measure also mandates a life sentence without parole for anyone who murders a first responder. Just two weeks after the massacre in Connecticut, an arsonist gunman ambushed and killed two firefighters responding to a fire he had set near Rochester.
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Daniel Trotta)
-
House approves long-delayed Sandy disaster aid package
The House of Representatives approved on Tuesday a long-delayed $50.4 billion dollar disaster relief funding package for victims of Superstorm Sandy.
In separate votes, the House approved $17 billion in immediate disaster funds targeted largely for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as $33.5 billion in funds for longer-term reconstruction projects. House Republicans, however, managed to cut some specific spending from the bill through amendments.
Read on…
-
Video: U.S. State Department daily press briefing (Tuesday)
-
Video: White House daily press briefing (Tuesday)
-
Video: Frontline documentary "Inside Obama's Presidency"
-
Obama to unveil gun control plan, one month after school massacre
President Barack Obama will propose an assault weapons ban and better background checks for gun buyers on Wednesday in a package of proposals to curb gun violence after the killing of 20 children and six adults in a Connecticut school a month ago.
The proposals will include executive and legislative action, with the latter sure to face an uphill battle in Congress, where appetite for renewing an assault weapons ban is low.
The president's announcement comes the day after New York State lawmakers approved one of the toughest gun control bills in the United States and Governor Andrew Cuomo signed it into law.
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, who led a task force that made recommendations on the issue, will present the measures at a White House event attended by children from around the country who wrote letters to the president about gun violence and school safety.
Read on...
