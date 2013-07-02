U.S. Politics
Brennan speaks of the "trust deficit" between the CIA & cmte. He needs to speak of the "trust deficit" created by covert drone strikes.
Brennan doesn't give clear answer as to whether or not EIT played a role in locating OBL
Feinstein asks how Brennan sees his role as CIA director in the approval process for drone strikes. Brennan says that President Obama has stressed the need for legal justification and intelligence, thorough evaluation before the use of lethal force.
Quick abbreviation note that EIT = enhanced interrogation techniques. Chambliss now asking about memos on controversial interrogations on which Brennan was copied, Brennan says that he had no oversight over these programs and expressed his personal objections.
Brennan says he expressed his "personal objections" to EITs to colleagues, but he's not clear about his superiors.
Brennan received dozens of emails describing the use of EITs on Abu Zubaydah. Says the info produced was "valuable."
Brennan says Senate report raises "serious questions" about info produce by EIT. Promises to investigate.
Chambliss, of all people, points out awkward truth of Obama CT approach. Only 1 high value target captured since 2009. All others killed.
Kudos to Rockefeller for airing how secretive the CIA has been about EITs under Bush & Obama.
Rockefeller: CIA sold EITs to members of Congress with "grossly inflated claims of effectiveness"
Brennan pledges to find out "what went wrong" with EITs & make it "one of my highest priorities"
The tone of the Brennan hearing very different (so far) of Hagel hearing. There's been no interrupting or talking-over by senators so far.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
Pre-hearing questions and answers are available online here, including:
Q: What do you consider to be the appropriate role for the CIA in all-source analysis of foreign intelligence information, given that all-source analysis also is conducted by the Department of Defense and other parts of the Intelligence Community?
A: The CIA's analytic mission is to provide objective, all-source analysis to those who make and execute policy, including the President and his national security team. The Directorate of Intelligence (DI) also provides all-source analysis that informs and helps drive CIA operations. DI analysts serve in all of CIA's Centers, including the Counterproliferation Center, the Counterterrorism Center, and the Information Operations Center. The DI is the U.S. Government's only all-source analytic unit that does not reside in a policy department, and it is one of only a handful of analytic units that are all-source (many others focus on a single discipline of intelligence.) This unique role is vital to U.S. national security.
Senators repeatedly refer to their 6,000 page, 6 year investigation of CIA interrogation but refuse to release it to the public.
Sen. Burr (R-NC) asks if Brennan was ever permitted to release classified info to the media. Brennan says he knows the importance of keeping secrets secret and has worked with reporters and editors to keep sensitive information out of the public eye. Burr asks if Brennan disclosed any info to media on the Abbottabad raid (that killed Bin Laden) in particular, and he says no.
Senator Ron Wyden: "Every American has the right to know when their government believes it has the right to kill them." Here's Senator Wyden's earlier statement on the Department of Justice memo.
Sen. Widen, who has promised to aggressively question the administration's secrecy, accuses admin of "stonewalling."
.@RonWyden asks Brennan to have White House convey to DOJ that they need to fulfill the Pres. commitment to provide any & all legal opinionsby WydenPress via twitter 2/7/2013 8:48:20 PM
Brennan: protesters don't know the "agony we go through" to avoid civilian casualties. So why not make the drone program public?
Wyden (D-OR): How much evidence is needed to determine that an American can be killed, particularly within the United States? Brennan says OLC (Office of Legal Counsel) outlines the boundaries, but doesn't specify what they are, and stresses that they are only used as a last resort.
Brennan: we need to "publicly acknowledge" civilian drone casualties.
Brennan says he thinks the American people would be "pleased" to know that drones are only used as a last resort.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 2/7/2013 8:53:23 PM
Brennan is emerging as the figure admin officials claim: an advocate of transparency. Who, then, is embracing secrecy? The president?
Good BBC profile on Ibrahim al-Asiri, known as the "bomb maker" of al Qaeda.
Shoutout for Reuters article in Brennan confirmation hearing before Senate Intelligence Committee. (Plus he says our statement was accurate)— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
Senator Risch quotes this Reuters article:
"At about 5:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 7, just before the evening newscasts, John Brennan, President Barack Obama's top White House adviser on counter-terrorism, held a small, private teleconference to brief former counter-terrorism advisers who have become frequent commentators on TV news shows."
Senator James Risch, questioning Brennan now, is a Republican from Idaho.
-
Deputy National Security Adviser John Brennan testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee at a hearing on his nomination to be the director of the CIA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Brennan: "I go to bed at night worrying that I didn't do enough to protect the American people." Says he is "focused as a laser" on the IED threat and al-Asiri, had no involvement in leak report Risch is referencing.
Senator Barbara Mikulski, Democrat of Maryland, is beginning her questioning after welcoming members of Brennan's family and making an opening statement.
Sen. Mikulski (D-MD) says she sees the CIA transitioning from being America's top spy agency into an organization doing an increasing number of paramilitary operations. Characterizes this as "mission creep," asks if Brennan agrees. He says that since 9/11 there have been more "aberration" operations in the CIA.
-
Several GOP Senators accuse Brennan & other administration members of leaking info to the press.
#Brennan says cyberthreat is one of the most insidious against US national security.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
Mikulski on cyber-threats: "I consider this one of the greatest threats and one of the greatest vulnerabilities ..."
Mikulski: "I feel I've been jerked around by every CIA director." Asks for Brennan's word that he will speak "truth to power" and "truth about power."
Mikulski said she had been "jerked around" & "misled" by previous CIA directors.
Brennan says he hopes to make the CIA Mikulski's favorite intelligence agency, push Keith Alexander (head of the National Security Agency aside).
Sen. Levin (D-MI) goes from chairing the Senate Armed Services Committee's Benghazi hearing this morning to asking Brennan directly now whether he feels waterboarding is torture.
Brennan: "Water boarding is reprehensible and something that should not be done." Won't say whether it's torture but vows it won't happen.
Brennan: "Waterboarding is something that never should have been employed" and says it never will be under his watch if confirmed.
Deputy National Security Adviser John Brennan testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be the director of the CIA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Brennan: Senate report raises "serious questions" about whether any worthwhile info was obtained through enhanced interrogation techniques.
Here's the release from Feinstein's office on her joint statement with Levin (PDF) about the effectiveness of EIT, in particular during the bin Laden operation.
Brennan on torture: “I am not a lawyer or a legal scholar to make a determination about what is in violation of an international convention"— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
Now up: Senator Dan Coats, Republican of Indiana
