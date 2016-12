Pre-hearing questions and answers are available online here , including:A: The CIA's analytic mission is to provide objective, all-source analysis to those who make and execute policy, including the President and his national security team. The Directorate of Intelligence (DI) also provides all-source analysis that informs and helps drive CIA operations. DI analysts serve in all of CIA's Centers, including the Counterproliferation Center, the Counterterrorism Center, and the Information Operations Center. The DI is the U.S. Government's only all-source analytic unit that does not reside in a policy department, and it is one of only a handful of analytic units that are all-source (many others focus on a single discipline of intelligence.) This unique role is vital to U.S. national security.