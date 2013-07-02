U.S. Politics
McCain calls Dempsey's statement "one of the more bizarre statements that I've seen" in his history on the committee.
McCain cites failure to evaluate Benghazi threats and improve intervention capabilities, including using Souda Bay base on Mediterranean island of Crete. "We could have placed forces there."
McCain tells Panetta and Dempsey that their testimony on Benghazi is "simply false."— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
Dempsey to McCain: "Let me begin by saying, I stand by my testimony."— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
Dempsey: "We never received a request for support from the State Department." McCain asks who is to blame, whether Dempsey is putting blame on State. Dempsey cites other regional concerns claiming resources in the region. Quick question on Syria ends McCain's testimony.
McCain, noting 60,000 deaths in #Syria, asks Gen. Dempsey: "How many more have to die before you recommend military action?"— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
Chambliss (R-GA) asks if Benghazi was an "intelligence failure," Panetta says some of the Benghazi intelligence was "not on the money," Dempsey says that he sees this as more of an "intelligence gap" given rapid change in the region and increased demands.
Dempsey testifies about "Consistent threat-stream against the ambassador personally" in Yemen.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
Chambliss blasts Dempsey - says his responses were as inadequate as the security provided at Benghazi.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
Senate Armed Services Benghazi hearing about 2 hours in. We expect a 2nd closed door hearing after this.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
Graham (R-SC) keys in on Panetta's and Dempsey's conversations with Obama during the attacks, both state they spoke with the president one time each.
Graham, on response to attacks: "Was one airplane launched anywhere in the world to help these people?" Confirms that Panetta did not know how long attacks would last, focuses on whether "any DoD asset was put in motion" before the attacks had ended.
Dempsey says "I would call myself surprised" that Clinton did not know about Ambassador Stevens's cable questioning Benghazi security.
Panetta on sequestration: There is no reason why an arbitrary legislative mechanism, that was designed not because it's good policy but bad policy, should take place.
Panetta says that "first fifteen or twenty minutes" of half-hour meeting at 5pm ET on day of attack with Obama and Dempsey was spent on Benghazi, then no further contact with president. Initial Benghazi attack took place at 9:42pm Benghazi time, 3:42pm ET.
Sen. McCaskill (D-MO) questions whether the U.S. can rely on "inept contractors" in host nations for security, says that the savings versus Marine and other military involvement make little sense given the potential for costs and losses of an attack like Benghazi. "For embassies, it doesn't seem like this should be such a hard reach."
We are three hours in - heading into the 4th hour - of the Senate Armed Services' Benghazi hearing.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
Hmmm. Sen. King tells Panetta he is hiring a legislative assistance, in case he gets nostalgic for DC. Response: Been there, done that.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
Sen. King (Independent - ME), on sequestration: "It appears that the greatest threat to national security [currently] is the United States Congress."
Panetta, on Brennan: "He is, as somebody said, a straight shooter. Somebody who gives you his best opinion. He doesn't play games. "— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
Levin starts second round of questioning, which is bound to be cut short by votes and upcoming hearing on John Brennan's nomination for CIA director. Levin makes distinction that even if Panetta/Dempsey only spoke directly with Obama once in attack's aftermath, there was more indirect contact and meetings with staff.
Graham asks who was in charge in Benghazi. "I think we're all in charge," Panetta says, referring to himself as well as Secretary Clinton and President Obama. Graham says he wants to know what the president knew about prior attacks in Libya and during the September 11th attacks, calls the response a system failure at every level.
Some women holding signs "Stop drones, stop Brennan" waiting for CIA confirmation hearing. twitter.com/ReutersZengerl…— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
Whether the protesters are right, this administration has done a poor job of explaining its drone policy.
Sen. Feinstein (D-CA), chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, starts the hearing by giving her own recap of the questions before Brennan and the committee, emphasizing the drone program Brennan oversees. Mentions the 14-page white paper released this week on justifications.
First round will be eight-minute periods of questioning from each senator on the committee, by seniority and alternating sides.
It's good that Feinstein is calling for more transparency. This hearing would be a good place to start.
Busy day for Sen. Chambliss (R-GA), vice chair of the committee, who announced last month he won't be seeking a third term in office in 2014. Chambliss asked questions of Panetta and Dempsey a couple of hours ago at the Armed Services Committee's hearing on the Benghazi attacks (scroll down here for our earlier coverage).
From a historical POV, the idea that involvement in secret killings abroad should disqualify someone from running the CIA is kind of funny.by ledbetreuters via twitter 2/7/2013 7:43:03 PM
The UN's drone investigator Ben Emmerson told Wired Danger Room's Spencer Ackerman that he supports Brennan's nomination to become CIA director, calling Brennan a "mediating legal presence." Ackerman calls the qualified endorsement "unlikely."
Read the full story here.
Worth opening in a new tab now or bookmarking for later -- an interview given to Reuters last month by retired General Stanley McChrystal. He endorsed Brennan's nomination, but expressed concerns about the drone program as well:
"What scares me about drone strikes is how they are perceived around the world," he said in an interview. "The resentment created by American use of unmanned strikes ... is much greater than the average American appreciates. They are hated on a visceral level, even by people who've never seen one or seen the effects of one."
Sen. Mark Warner is introducing Brennan at the hearing on his committee as CIA director.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) February 7, 2013
-
Protester interrupts hearing immediately after Feinstein finishes administering the oath to Brennan.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein's tweet from Tuesday:
Read my statement on the Justice Department’s “Lawfulness of Lethal Operation” memo: 1.usa.gov/12qeNXs— Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 5, 2013
Second protester interrupts hearing. Man escorted out by security says, "Stand up against drones."
Third protester "speaking for the mothers of children killed in drone strikes" in Yemen, Pakistan escorted out.
Third protester stands on chair, holding up doll/prop visual aid of some sort. "They won't even tell Congress what countries we are killing children in," she says as she's escorted out. Feinstein says she will clear the room if there is one more protest, and immediately another protester begins. Feinstein calls for a recess to clear the room of the "Code Pink associates."
Recess: Senator Dianne Feinstein asks for the room to be cleared after fourth protester escorted out.
Deputy National Security Adviser John Brennan (L) arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be the director of the CIA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
-
Protesters can still be heard among the crowd as senators leave the dais and security works through the rows of seats.
Civilian deaths are likely lower than protesters claim, but this is one result of the administration's excessive secrecy.
Deputy National Security Adviser John Brennan (C) arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be the director of the CIA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
-
Hearing gets going again to a quiet room. Brennan: "It would be the greatest honor of my professional life to lead the men and women of the Central Intelligence Agency."
-
Brennan's ripping through his resume quickly here. To recap, he worked with the CIA for 25 years as an analyst (he speaks fluent Arabic) before retiring in 2005, entering the private sector, then returning to the political sphere. More in this good Washington Post profile.
-
Brennan: "I have a reputation for speaking my mind," sometimes in a direct manner. Says this may be due to his "New Jersey roots."
