Before questioning, Manchin says to Hagel that he'd like to apologize "for some of the tone and demeanor today."
Hagel, in return, tells Manchin that he knows how Manchin tried to enlist for Vietnam, but was rejected because he had bad knees.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 9:49:53 PM
Manchin: "Where I come from, there's an old saying, If you can't change your mind, you can't change anything."by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 9:54:54 PM
Meanwhile, Indiana Republican Senator Dan Coats announced his opposition to Hagel on the Senate floor.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 10:00:25 PM
Uh oh for Hagel?: Cruz came back into the hearing room holding a large coffee cup.#Hagelby Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 10:07:43 PM
Whatever one's interpretation of Hagel today, not sure why the R's pushing that it's bad that he said he'd know more if he were confirmed.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 10:09:19 PM
What I mean is, makes sense that a confirmed Secretary of Defense (one hopes) would be privy to far more information than ex-senator. #Hagelby Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 10:18:16 PM
Hagel: "Lilibet and I have had a pretty good life since I left the Senate, nothing personal." He adds, "I wasn't looking for another job."by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 10:33:02 PM
Hagel recalls discussing DefSec job with Pres Obama: "When he asked me why am I qualified, I said I’m not."— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 31, 2013
Sen. Cruz is going for his second round of questions - his aides are there with a bunch of placards - more visual aids.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 10:36:38 PM
Modesty and self-deprecation here from Hagel regarding his qualifications for the job risks being perceived as dispassionate or reluctant about its responsibilities. May be especially jarring as he must now pivot to second exchange with Cruz after their combative first go-around.
Cruz begins by citing unspecified "media reports" that Hagel traveled to China with someone named Chaz Freeman. Hagel denies this.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 10:38:35 PM
Sen Cruz and his aide, holding a sign saying Hagel opposed Iran sanctions in 2001. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BB-N1BpCYAEnyEy.jpgby Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 10:40:07 PM
Wondering about Chas Freeman, whom Ted Cruz mentioned today? Here's his wikipedia page http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_W._Freeman,_Jr.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 10:41:59 PM
Cruz to Hagel: "You and I do not know each other. We do not have a personal relationship." #Hagelby Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 10:43:10 PM
Cruz closes his questioning by saying that he believes Hagel's record shows a "greater antagonism" toward Israel than any other member of the Senate, and that his record has no strong position against Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and militant groups. Cruz references Washington Post article (likely here) defining Hagel's beliefs as fringe and says that having a secretary of defense who is not viewed as supporting credible military action endangers national security.
We will now stand adjourned - #Hagelby Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 10:50:51 PM
Longest. Job interview. Ever.
So with committee vote not before next Thursday and full Senate after that, #Hagel has more weeks of lobbying ahead.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 2/1/2013 12:40:46 AM
Very little about Asia/China today at #Hagel hearing - despite huge importance of US-China relationship.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 2/1/2013 2:29:10 AM
Republicans assail Pentagon nominee Hagel at confirmation hearing
Republican lawmakers attacked Chuck Hagel on Thursday at a contentious hearing over his nomination to become the next U.S. defense secretary, questioning his judgment on war strategy and putting him broadly on the defensive.
In one of the most heated exchanges, Senator John McCain aggressively questioned Hagel, interrupting him and talking over him at times. He voiced frustration at the former Republican senator's failure to say plainly whether he was right or wrong to oppose the 2007 "surge" of U.S. troops in Iraq.
"Your refusal to answer whether you were right or wrong about it is going to have an impact on my judgment as to whether to vote for your confirmation or not," McCain said.
Hagel, who like McCain is a decorated Vietnam War veteran, declined to offer a simple yes or no answer, responding, "I would defer to the judgment of history to sort that out."
Reuters: Obama administration proposes separate contraceptives coverage for employees at religious non-profit organizations, also calls for "separate individual" policies for student health plans.
White House Press Secy. Jay Carney: Suicide bomb incident at U.S. embassy in Turkey "is clearly an act of terror."
U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu is resigning from Obama cabinet: senior administration official
U.S. proposes contraceptives rules for religious nonprofits
The Obama administration laid out its blueprint for providing contraceptive coverage for employees at nonprofit religious organizations on Friday, proposing rules that would contain benefits within separate individual insurance plans without cost to the employer.
The new rules, which would be used to implement one of the most controversial provisions of President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law, follow months of protest and legal action by the Roman Catholic Church, Protestant evangelicals and others groups who oppose the measure as a violation of religious liberty.
Republican Brown will not run for Kerry US Senate seat-report
Former U.S. Senator Scott Brown has decided not to run in the June special election to fill John Kerry's former seat, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a Republican source familiar with Brown's plans.
Brown could not be reached for immediate comment. That decision would diminish Republicans' chances of picking up a traditionally Democratic seat and cutting into the Democrats' Senate majority.
Brown stunned the state's liberal establishment in 2010 when he won a special election to fill the seat held by the late Edward M. Kennedy, becoming Massachusetts's first Republican senator in three decades.
He left the Senate in January after he lost a re-election bid to Democrat Elizabeth Warren, a former Harvard professor.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Vicki Allen)
Energy Secretary Chu is latest Obama cabinet departure
U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu, the Nobel Prize winner who oversaw a nearly $40 billion effort to help spur a U.S. clean energy economy, will step down after a tenure rocked by the high profile failures of some of those investments.
For the last two years Chu had been at the center of Republican-led probes of his management of the $37 billion his department received for clean energy development from the 2009 economic stimulus law.
Chu's resignation had been widely expected. His departure, which follows similar moves by the EPA administrator and interior secretary, sets the stage for Obama to announce a new team to help lead a renewed push to address climate change.
Potential contenders for the energy post are said to include Christine Gregoire, the former governor of Washington; Byron Dorgan, former senator from North Dakota; and Bill Ritter, former governor of Colorado.
Quick Points: The Revolving Door of the Obama Administration
A look at key individuals in the Obama administration who have departed (or announced their intention to depart) during the president's second term:
• Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: After fulfilling the role of U.S. Secretary of State during President Obama's first term, Clinton said she would not stay on for another term. Obama has nominated Senator John Kerry to replace Clinton.
• Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta: Like Clinton, Panetta had said he would leave his post after Obama's first term. A contentious pick, Obama has nominated former Senator Chuck Hagel to replace Panetta.
• Secretary of Labor Hilda Solis: Solis announced her departure on January 9th. Though no official nomination has been made by Obama to replace Solis, Reuters exclusively reported on Thursday that Colorado Lieutenant Governor Joe Garcia is a top contender for the spot.
• Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood: LaHood announced his departure on January 29th, pledging to stay on the job until the Senate confirms whoever Obama nominates to replace him.
• Secretary of the Treasury Timothy Geitner: Geitner is expected to step down on February 1. Obama has nominated current Chief of Staff Jack Lew to replace him. Lew's signature, which would appear on American paper currency, caused a stir among pundits and journalists on social media.
• Secretary of Energy Steven Chu: Chu announced suddenly on Friday that he would be resigning from his position.
[Sources: Reuters, CNN]
In Farewell Address to State Dept personnel, Secy of State Clinton says: "I am very proud of the work we have done together."— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 1, 2013
Clinton tells staffers she expects them to be as focused & dedicated for Secy of State Kerry, as they've been for her.— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 1, 2013
"I will miss you,": Clinton tells staffers. "I will probably be dialing 'Ops' just to talk," she jokes about calling the Operations Center.— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 1, 2013
Clinton resignation letter... RT @rodrigoebr: Time to say goodbyetwitpic.com/c03jss— Matthew Keys (@TheMatthewKeys) February 1, 2013
U.S. State Department spokesman Philippe Reines confirms to me that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote her resignation letter to President Barack Obama in the "Poor Richard" font. (Reines told this reporter that his comments were on the record, but only if I noted that his email to me was written in Wingdings)
"We offer our condolences to the Mexican people, particularly those who lost family and loved ones in yesterday’s explosion in Mexico City. We will stand with the people of Mexico at this difficult time, and are ready to provide the assistance that may be required by the Mexican Government."
-White House Press Secertary Jay Carney, in a statement emailed on Friday.
Statement by President George W. Bush on the passing of Barney Bush
Laura and I are sad to announce that our Scottish Terrier, Barney, has passed away. The little fellow had been suffering from lymphoma and after twelve and a half years of life, his body could not fight off the illness.
Barney and I enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to accompany me when I fished for bass at the ranch. He was a fierce armadillo hunter. At Camp David, his favorite activity was chasing golf balls on the chipping green.
Barney guarded the South Lawn entrance of the White House as if he were a Secret Service agent. He wandered the halls of the West Wing looking for treats from his many friends. He starred in Barney Cam and gave the American people Christmas tours of the White House. Barney greeted Queens, Heads of State, and Prime Ministers. He was always polite and never jumped in their laps.
Barney was by my side during our eight years in the White House. He never discussed politics and was always a faithful friend. Laura and I will miss our pal.
Video: Outgoing Secretary of State Clinton's farewell remarks
Video: President Obama's weekly address
Obama takes gun control campaign to Midwest
By Mark Felsenthal
President Barack Obama on Monday took his gun control campaign to Minneapolis, making a visible push for reform ahead of his State of the Union address in a state with an active hunting culture where efforts have helped curtail violence.
Obama wants to move quickly to pass laws before memories fade of the December mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults.
President Barack Obama shoots clay targets with a shotgun on the range at Camp David, Maryland, in this White House handout photo taken August 4, 2012. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
-
White House offers proof Obama wasn’t just shooting from the lip
WASHINGTON - Seeking to put to rest questions on whether Barack Obama was a straight shooter when he claimed he went skeet shooting “all the time,” the White House on Saturday offered proof: a photo of the president blasting away at clay targets.
Obama thanks Walter Mondale, former vice president under Carter and Minnesota senator, who's in the audience.
-
Obama thanks Attorney General Holder in the audience: "I could not be prouder of Eric Holder for his leadership on this issue in particular."
-
Obama speaking in front law enforcement workers, stresses that they are the ones on the "front lines" of the gun violence debate and the ones who know what works and what doesn't as potential solutions, without regard to politics.
-
Obama: "We don't have to agree on everything to agree it's time to do something" on gun violence.
-
Obama references executive actions he took in mid-January, calls on Congress to move forward on what it can do, in particular mandating background checks. Cites support for checks among American people.
