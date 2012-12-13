U.S. Politics
Senators attack Obama's defense chief nominee, question judgmentBy Phil Stewart and Patricia ZengerleWASHINGTON - Republican lawmakers clashed with Chuck Hagel on Thursday at a hearing over his nomination to become the next defense secretary, attacking his judgment on war strategy and occasionally putting him on the defensive during a heated session.Critics in Congress have sought to portray Hagel, a former Republican senator and decorated Vietnam War veteran, as soft on Iran and anti-Israel, charges Hagel strongly denied in testimony at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
Wondering about Global Zero - a co-star of the Hagel hearing? Here's a link: http://www.globalzero.org/by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 6:13:35 PM
Striking how many times during his testimony Hagel has said things like he misspoke or he is sorry for something he said in the past.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 6:18:32 PM
Lindsey Graham (R-SC) presses Hagel on the comment that "intimidation" from Israel resulted in "dumb things" being done by Congress in response. Graham asks for name of one senator intimidated, one dumb thing that was done. Hagel declines, reiterates regret over what he said.
Lindsey Graham hits Hagel on Hagel's past pro-Israel lobby statement, budget, letter on Hezbollah.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 6:28:32 PM
Lindsey Graham to Hagel, repeatedly: "I gotcha." Makes tough case about Hagel's past comments on Iran, Israel, lobby, budget, Hezbollah.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 6:30:51 PM
Graham recaps Hagel votes and record under attack on Israel, Iran, national security. Asks if Hagel agrees that he's sent the "worst possible signal to our enemies and friends at one of the most critical times in world history."
"The lack of signature by you sends chills up my spine," Graham eloquent as he grills Hagel.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 6:34:47 PM
Republican maverick Hagel forged bond with Obama over IraqBy Susan CornwellWASHINGTON - From his lonely position as an early Republican critic of the Iraq war, former Nebraska Senator Chuck Hagel sometimes lectured his more timid Senate colleagues. "If you wanted a safe job, go sell shoes," he told them.President Barack Obama's nominee for defense secretary began a Senate confirmation process on Thursday that revived the contentious relations the fiercely independent Vietnam war veteran had with fellow Republicans over his political career.
Sen. Blunt (R-MO) brings up Hagel's comment on bloat at Pentagon in terms of sequestration. Hagel clarifies that comment was in 2011 in a wider discussion of budgetary issues, and that he never supported sequestration.
Hagel, to Sen. Donnelly (D-IN) says prioritization is the most important challenge facing the Pentagon in a time of constrained budgets.
Donnelly asks Hagel if aid money sent to Pakistan was well spent, Hagel responds, "We conditioned that assistance... we must continue to condition it... We can't just walk away from it." Stresses need to use diplomacy, military, varied approaches in Pakistan.
Sen. Cruz (R-TX) raises issue again of speeches Hagel gave recently that he did not submit in advance to the panel, in addition to financial requests Cruz says were not fulfilled, states disclosures are insufficient for him to confirm Hagel at this time.
Cruz played video of a caller to a 2009 talk and Hagel saying, "We know in life, nothing is every accomplished without leadership."by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 7:08:09 PM
Citing 2009 Al Jazeera interview Hagel gave (and played in the hearing room, though unintelligible on our live stream), Cruz asks if Hagel believes Israel has committed war crimes. Hagel says no, also says he'd like more context for interview.
Sen Cruzlhad an aide hold up a sign as he asked Hagel about his comment in 2006 and on the 2009 talk show. Only senator so far w/visualaidsby Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 7:11:31 PM
Cruz just screened this second interview excerpt
Levin asks that videos be transcribed for the record, says that he told Cruz that videos screened without transcript at hearing is "unusual" was permitted provided that all text and content is made available to Hagel and the pubic.
Whatever the merits of the questions, this hearing isn't Hagel's finest hour.— David Rohde (@RohdeD) January 31, 2013
I'm in the room and Hagel is not coming across all that badly. He's calm and emphatic.He's stumbled at times, so have some questioners.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 7:23:26 PM
There are only about five senators here right now - Sen. Levin is recessing for about an hour so that senators can vote.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 7:24:44 PM
Levin announces recess for "about an hour" for series of votes, including final debt ceiling vote.
Reflecting most unfortunate participant in Hagel hearing so far is Cruz aide who had to hold his sign.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 7:40:51 PM
Not saying Hagel's been great - he's worst of 3 hearings of past couple weeks - Clinton and Kerry were better.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 7:42:51 PM
RT @BuzzFeedAndrew: Full version of that Al-Jazeera clip Ted Cruz showed shows he took Chuck Hagel out-of-context. http://www.buzzfeed.com/rosiegray/ted-cruz-grills-chuck-hagel-with-al-jazeera-clip ...by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 8:07:08 PM
RT @speechboy71: @daveweigel found the Hagel speech that Ted Cruz selectively quoted from today - read the whole thing, it's not bad: ht ...by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 8:07:25 PM
And we're back in the hearing. Hagel: "I've said many, many things over many, many years." "If I had a chance to go back and edit, I would."by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 8:59:28 PM
One in nine Virginians is a veteran, Sen. Tim Kaine, says as he starts to question Hagel.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 9:02:45 PM
By the way, now that we are back for part two - post-break - of the Hagel hearing, the room is mostly empty - most of the audience is gone.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 9:03:27 PM
Vitter, another senator who has already decided not to vote for Hagel, is the next questioner. He starts by referring to Hagel "flip-flops"by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 9:09:40 PM
Hagel continues attempts to hold up voting record and body of speeches/writings over individual quotes, particularly on Israel, that he says he regrets.
Sen. Vitter (R-LA) asks Hagel if he thinks Iranian government is legitimately elected, as per comments earlier that Iran has a "legitimate, elected" government. Hagel explains that he should have used "recognized" over "legitimate" and that he doesn't know if last elections there were free and fair, but that they certainly model elections.
Hagel, on quote Vitter mentions from Iranian media saying he doesn't support military action there: "I have enough difficulty understanding American politics, I certainly don't understand Iranian politics."
New Sen King, to Hagel: “It’s 1 of my life principles never to take a job where I would have to be confirmed by a legislative body.”by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 9:20:10 PM
Sen. Angus King (Independent-ME) asks Hagel about his approach to management of the Pentagon, says questions thus far have been 90% to do with policy. Hagel responds that all institutions must be accountable -- managers must be given resources, then evaluated on expectations.
Wonder when it sank in to Hagel that today isn't the end of it. He's met with 53 senators so far - how many more before the final vote?by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 9:23:19 PM
King responds with his management theory: Hire good people, then take credit for what they do.
"There is such a thing as the Nebraska Navy... our fleet is small, but mighty," Hagel quips, to a bit of laughter.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 9:24:10 PM
Hagel says that he has "never had any other position" besides that the U.S. must retain a nuclear deterrent, in response to Sen. Shaheen's (D-NH) question about Hagel's report and involvement with Global Zero.
Microphone loops back around to Levin, who starts off "second round" in which senators' questioning will be five minutes each. Levin leaves open the possibility of a third round too...
So the second round of questioning of #Hagel begins. And Sen Levin, committee chairman, says there'll be a 3rd round if necessary.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 9:36:48 PM
-
-
