Senators attack Obama's defense chief nominee, question judgment

By Phil Stewart and Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON - Republican lawmakers clashed with Chuck Hagel on Thursday at a hearing over his nomination to become the next defense secretary, attacking his judgment on war strategy and occasionally putting him on the defensive during a heated session.





Critics in Congress have sought to portray Hagel, a former Republican senator and decorated Vietnam War veteran, as soft on Iran and anti-Israel, charges Hagel strongly denied in testimony at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.



