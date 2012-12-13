U.S. Politics
-
Levin mentions 12:15 debt ceiling vote that will interrupt hearing before a "second round" later in the afternoon. Begins questioning, which is to be split up into 8-minute rounds from senators.
-
On Iranian sanctions, Hagel says "I do agree and always have agreed with multilateral sanctions" in response to Levin's reference to past Hagel statement that "isolation" of Iran would not be beneficial. Hagel says that past statements were made during a "different time" for Iran policy.
-
Former Sen. Chuck Hagel (R-NE) (C), is seen before giving testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee to be defense secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 31, 2013. Hagel, 66, is a decorated Vietnam War veteran and a former two-term Republican senator. Former Sens. John Warner (R-VA) (left) and Sam Nunn (D-GA) (right) chat with Hagel. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
-
Inhofe asks Hagel to confirm record on several past votes, suggests that other members of the committee will be asking further questions on them later. Inhofe mentions "no" votes on designating Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, same with Iran Revolutionary Guard.
-
Inhofe brings up Global Zero report again that Hagel wrote, reads organization's mission statement that "Global Zero is the international movement for the elimination of all nuclear weapons." Hagel emphasizes that neither he nor Global Zero supports unilateral disarmament.
-
Sen. Reed (D-RI) is next to question, calls Global Zero an organization with widely accepted disarmament mission.
-
Hagel: "I've never voted against Israel in the 12 years I was in the Senate."
-
McCain presses Hagel on statement that surge in Iraq would be 'biggest foreign policy blunder since Vietnam.' McCain: "Were you right or wrong?"
-
Hagel says he would like to "defer to history" on the complicated evaluation of the surge. McCain says, "I think history has already made a judgment about the surge, sir, and you are on the wrong side of it."
-
McCain: "Do you think we should be more engaged in Syria?" Hagel says these are options he would need to consider, McCain follows up: "How many more would have to die before you would support arming the opposition and establishing a no-fly zone?"
-
Chuck Hagel at confirmation hearing: "This administration is very engaged in working with its partners (on Syria)."— Matthew Keys (@TheMatthewKeys) January 31, 2013
-
Sen. Nelson (D-FL) asks Hagel about Vietnam experience and whether he was wounded. Hagel defers, says this time might be better spent speaking to specifics as in McCain's questioning while weaving in formative war history.
-
Hagel says that evaluation of surge was colored by his knowledge of demands of war.
-
Hagel's brother Tom, with whom he served during the Tet Offensive, is just over his right shoulder in the hearing video above. Read this article for some raw details Chuck and Tom Hagel have recounted of their time in Vietnam.
-
Here again is the response from Hagel's co-authors of the report being mentioned by Sen. Sessions (R-AL), in which they argue that the report's views are in the "mainstream." There is a link to the original report there too.
-
At a basic level, the Global Zero issue is one side attacking the organization and Hagel's report as advocating total nuclear disarmament, in a dangerous hit to national security, and Hagel and his defenders saying that the argument was about measured reduction of nuclear weapons in bilateral agreements with other nuclear powers.
-
TV ad says Chuck Hagel has called for "an end to our nuclear program." Mostly False. ow.ly/hiG2x— PolitiFact (@politifact) January 31, 2013
-
Biggest moment in first 2 hours of Hagel hearing - McCain threatening not to vote for Hagel over his answer on Iraq surge.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) January 31, 2013
-
Former Sen. Chuck Hagel (R-NE) (L), sits down before giving testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee to be Defense Secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 31, 2013. Hagel, 66, is a decorated Vietnam War veteran and a former two-term Republican senator. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
-
Sen. Chambliss (R-GA) questions Hagel on Iran, "red lines" in particular, as does Sen. Udall (D-CO). Hagel stresses that military and all options must remain on the table.
-
Hagel: “I’ve had more attention paid to my words in the last 8 weeks than I ever thought possible, so I don’t take any chances."— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) January 31, 2013
-
Hagel seeming more relaxed after run of questions from a friendlier R - Chambliss - and supportive Ds. Udall thx for mentioning cyperthreatsby Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 5:02:50 PM
-
Hagel says that "quiet, insidious" threats to cybersecurity are the biggest facing the nation.
-
Former Senator Chuck Hagel (R-NE) testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to be Defense secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
-
Hagel testifies as Chairman Levin listens, looks at papers. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BB9Bth5CIAAyWBC.jpgby Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 5:07:34 PM
-
Sen. Wicker - who has said he won't support Hagel - starts by asking Hagel if he would force mil chaplains to perform same-sex marriages.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 5:09:00 PM
-
Hagel says that he would support same-sex weddings on military bases, but chaplains should be able to opt out of performing ceremonies as a matter of conscience.
-
Hagel says he has never been accused of political expediency - which is part of his problem in this hearing - his record is long and public.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 5:12:20 PM
-
Hagel: "I regret mentioning the Jewish lobby. I should have said the pro-Israel lobby."
-
This hearing room is chilly - both figuratively and literally. The A/C blower is working hard. (Cue jokes on even more need for hot air.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 5:14:27 PM
-
“The Jewish lobby intimidates a lot of people up here…. I’m not an Israeli senator. I’m a United States senator.” — from a 2006 interview with former Middle East peace negotiator Aaron David MillerThe Washington Post has a great guide to controversial Hagel statements on Israel. Hagel also just said he should have used "influences" instead of "intimidates."
-
Former Senator Chuck Hagel (R-NE) (C) testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to be Defense secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
-
Sen. Hagan (D-NC) questions Hagel on sequestration. Reuters reported that half of the $85 billion in spending reductions will come from the budget of the Department of Defense, which Hagel has called "devastating."
-
A 10-minute recess! in the Hagel hearing.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 5:27:30 PM
-
Hagel, on sequestration if not averted by Congress: "Make no mistake, if this happens, it's going to be a severe problem."
-
Sen. Levin starts recess noting that hearing will continue through the debt ceiling vote going on right now (set to extend debt limit to May 19th).
-
The New York Times has a thoughtful blog post by Don Gomez, a former Army sergeant and now a new officer, on the differences in leadership experience between a high-ranking enlisted solider - or non-commissioned officer - and an officer. If confirmed, Hagel would be the first former enlisted solider to lead the Pentagon.
-
The Vietnam Veterans of America are here, handing out a statement "fully and unequivocally" supporting Hagel.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 5:41:32 PM
-
Sen Ayotte, an ally of McCain and Graham, hits the recurring Republican theme of accusing Hagel of altering statements for political reasonsby Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 5:51:47 PM
-
Here's the press release from the Vietnam Veterans of America supporting Hagel, first released on Tuesday.
-
Ayotte also repeatedly interrupts Hagel, like McCain and Inhofe.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 5:53:07 PM
-
Manchin - a Red State Democrat - is up next. Starts by saying Hagel brings a "breath of fresh air" to this process.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 5:56:07 PM
-
Manchin, a conservative Democrat in a divided congress, said he wishes he had served with Hagel - as a senator who worked across the aisle.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 5:57:44 PM
-
Joe Manchin, 65, notes he and Hagel, 66, are about the same age. Maybe it was being wounded in Vietnam, but wld have guessed Manchin youngerby Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 6:00:55 PM
-
Hagel endorsed Bob Kerrey, the opponent of his current questioner, Neb Sen. Deb Fischer, in the November 2012 election.by Patricia Zengerle via twitter 1/31/2013 6:06:38 PM
