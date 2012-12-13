U.S. Politics
Around-the-clock political news and analysis from Reuters. Follow @ReutersPolitics for more.
-
Speaking now: Professor David Kopel, adjunct professor of advanced constitutional law at Denver University's Strum College of Law
-
@gabbygiffords delivered remarks in congress today for the first time in over two years. We've come a long, long way. #Giffords— Mark Kelly (@ShuttleCDRKelly) January 30, 2013
-
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (L) delivers her opening remarks while seated next to her husband, former U.S. Navy Captain Mark Kelly, during a hearing held by the Senate Judiciary committee about guns and violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
-
Speaking now: Baltimore County Chief of Police James Johnson and the chair of the National Law Enforcement Partnership to Prevent Gun Violence
-
Johnson: "On behalf of my colleagues across the nation, I'm here to tell you that we are long overdue for strengthening our nation's gun laws."
-
Johnson: "Background checks work... We already have a national background checks system in place," advocates extending the system to all firearms purchases without delay.
-
Johnson: "The ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines must be reinstated."
-
Johnson: "The common sense measures we've called for will not infringe on second amendment rights." Encourages panel to stand with his group on proposed reforms.
-
Speaking now: Gayle Trotter, attorney and senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum in Washington, DC
-
National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, on Capitol Hill in Washington January 30, 2013. The hearing comes six weeks after the massacre of 26 people at a Connecticut school ignited new calls to fight gun-related violence. Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (2ndL) (D-VT) and Charles Grassley (R-IA) look on at left. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
-
Trotter: "Guns make women safer." Says that guns are the "great equalizer" for women in violent situations.
-
Speaking now: Wayne LaPierre, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Rifle Association
-
LaPierre: "We join the nation in sorrow over the tragedy in Newtown, CT... We have no more sacred duty than to keep our children safe." Lapierre advocates school shield program that he introduced at his first press conference after the Newtown shooting.
-
LaPierre: "Proposing new gun laws while failing to enforce the ones we already have? That's not a real solution."
-
LaPierre: "Background checks will never be universal, because criminals will never submit to them."
-
Giffords makes emotional plea as lawmakers confront gun violence
by Thomas Ferraro
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, grievously wounded in a 2011 mass shooting, made an emotional plea on Wednesday for Congress to take action to curb gun violence in the aftermath of last month's Connecticut school massacre, urging lawmakers to "be bold, be courageous."
Read More
-
Mark Kelly, on closing gun show loophole and requiring sellers to do background checks before transferring a gun: "In my opinion and in Gabby's opinion, this is one of the most important things we must do... I can't think of something that would make our country safer than doing just that."
-
Leahy asks LaPierre about 1999 quote that he didn't support any loopholes for anyone, presses LaPierre on whether he supports mandatory gun show checks. Unsatisfied with LaPierre's answer mentioning that laws should not be extended, Leahy says, "With all due respect, that was not the question that I asked."
-
Kopel, on shooters in recent tragedies: "The long term solution isn't about background checks, it's about why are these people on the streets in the first place?"
-
Grassley asks Trotter how AR-15 and other assault weapons are preferable for self-defense. Trotter mentions these guns' accuracy, lightweight design, and intimidating appearance.
-
Sen. Feinstein thanks all witnesses for appearing. "Even you, Mr. LaPierre... we tangled - what is it? - 19 years ago. You look pretty good, actually." Leahy makes an exception for the laughter in the room.
-
Feinstein was likely referencing the passage of the 10-year federal assault weapon ban on September 13, 1994. Renewal of this ban after its expiration in 2004 has come to the fore of the gun control debate after the Newtown and Aurora shootings in which assault weapons were used.
-
Feinstein: "We can't have a totally armed society."
-
Johnson: "The best way to stop a bad guy from getting a gun in the first place is a good background check."
-
Sen. Sessions and LaPierre reach agreement on lack of prosecutions of federal gun laws. Sessions calls on Obama to call in prosecutors for increased enforcement.
-
Schumer, on need to address gun control among other factors contributing to violence: "Not including guns when discussing mass killings is like not discussing cigarettes when discussing lung cancer."
-
Sen. Schumer says there's "no logic" to the exception gun show dealers have for selling without background checks, references his role passing the Brady Bill instituting background checks in 1993 and how this loophole was included to get the bill through.
-
Johnson and Schumer agree on stricter background checks for all sales, need to keep guns out of potentially violent people's hands rather than punish them after they commit a gun crime. Johnson calls gun show loophole "absolutely insane."
-
Gabby Giffords's husband Mark Kelly outlines mental health issues of Arizona shooter Jared Loughner, including expulsion from community college and drug use (flagged during failed military enlistment), in case for more strict background checks and closing loopholes.
-
LaPierre says hearing's discussion has "little to do with making our children safe," more to do with twenty years of anti-gun movement and lack of enforcement of current laws.
-
Sen. Durbin, on LaPierre's statement that criminals will not go through background checks: "That's the point!" Says background checks will keep criminals from trying to buy guns in the first place. Some applause in hearing room, Leahy asks for order.
-
Senator Dick Durbin: "There should have been a hearing like this" after Rep. Giffords was shot in Tucson. "I'm sorry it's taken two years."— Matthew Keys (@TheMatthewKeys) January 30, 2013
-
Durbin on violence in Chicago: "We are awash in guns... We have six times the guns in New York City. Some believe the solution to this is more guns. I disagree."
-
Durbin says that the belief of the NRA is that the second amendment gives Americans the right to fight back against the government and the police. Durbin asks Police Chief Johnson how he feels about this. "I think it's creepy," Johnson says.
-
Gabby Giffords Statement At Gun VIolence Hearing (Talking Points Memo, via Slate)
-
Kelly describes Loughner dropping his second magazine when trying to reload during Arizona shooting of Giffords and others, which gave bystanders a chance to tackle him. Says 13th shot of high-capacity magazine hit 9-year-old-girl (first bullet and others hit Giffords). Kelly says that without high-capacity magazines, the girl would still be alive today.
-
Sen. Graham (R-SC): "I don't want to own a gun to attack my government."
-
Graham advocates high-capacity magazines for self-defense in the case of multiple attackers. Says he thinks that the best way to prevent tragedies is not to keep high-capacity magazines from citizens, but to have attackers encounter more armed guards instead.
-
Graham says that the reason he's going to oppose the (gun control) legislation is because he sees cuts to police departments, longer response times, and the need for citizens to be able to defend themselves. Says one bullet in the hand of the wrong person we should try to prevent, but he rejects magazine regulations on those seeking utmost protection.
-
Police Chief Johnson discusses arming teachers, the major issues of properly training teachers, making sure the weapon is safe at all times, expense of holsters and equipment, demands of gun ownership and protection off of the job and in personal lives.
-
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) points at a chart showing an (bottom to top) AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a 12 gauge shotgun and a 15-round ammunition magazine on a chart as he questions witnesses during a hearing held by the Senate Judiciary committee on Capitol Hill in Washington January 30, 2013. The hearing comes six weeks after the massacre of 26 people at a Connecticut school ignited new calls to fight gun-related violence. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
-
In handgun discussion, Police Chief Johnson emphasizes that hearing today is on law to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines (not handgun-related, except for high-capacity handgun magazines). Stipulation is no more than ten rounds per magazine.
-
National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre (R) testifies as witness Independent Women's Forum attorney Gayle Trotter listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, on Capitol Hill in Washington January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
-
Kelly says he bought a hunting rifle from Wal-Mart just a few months ago, and that background check didn't take long, was able to determine that he's a responsible person.
-
Kelly says that maybe if background checks were more strict, Arizona shooter Loughner would have needed more time in his search for a gun, might have allowed his parents or others to help him treat his mental illness better in time to prevent shooting of Giffords and others.
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video