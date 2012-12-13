Obama says time has come for 'common-sense' US immigration overhaul

President Barack Obama appealed for a "common-sense" and comprehensive overhaul of U.

S.

immigrations laws on Tuesday to help illegal immigrants "get on the right side of the law.

"



In a speech in Las Vegas, Obama said an overhaul would strengthen the U.

S.

economy.

He said some issues will be difficult to negotiate with Congress, but "now's the time" for change.