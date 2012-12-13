U.S. Politics
Senators not present who are in the so called "Immigration Gang of 8" are Flake (R-AZ), Graham (R-SC), Bennet (D-CO). Full rundown of the group here from the Washington Post.
Menendez says proposal's road to citizenship for immigrants in the U.S. illegally "will be an arduous one, but a fair one."
Menendez offers remarks in Spanish to end his portion of the press conference.
... And Rubio takes the podium, joking to McCain that he "doesn't agree with anything Bob just said about you in Spanish."
Rubio also closes his brief remarks in Spanish, references his family's history of immigrantion to the United States.
"Vamanos!" McCain offers when discussing importance of passing reform and ensuring that issue of large numbers in U.S. illegally doesn't arise again.
Schumer explains that upon the passage of their proposal as a bill, there would be an immediate clearance for working and living legally in the U.S., with a path to citizenship.
Senators almost literally falling over each other to answer questions and get in complementary points as news conference comes to a close - seems to be real enthusiasm to move this proposal forward and spread its ideas, at least among this group.
US Senate panel approves Kerry for secretary of state
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John Kerry on Tuesday won the support of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday to replace Hillary Clinton as President Barack Obama's new secretary of state.
The full Senate is expected to confirm Kerry later on Tuesday.
The five-term senator and 2004 failed presidential candidate has broad support from fellow Democrats as well as Republicans in the Senate.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jackie Frank)
Clinton says successor to explore Middle East peace openings by Paul Eckert
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Last week's parliamentary elections in Israel open new avenues for Middle East Peace and the United States will pursue potential opportunities, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday.
"I actually think that this election opens doors, not nails them shut," she told an assembly in Washington that was broadcast worldwide.
"I know that President Obama (and) my successor, soon-to-be Secretary of State John Kerry, will pursue this, will look for every possible opening," said Clinton.
(Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by Jackie Frank)
In immigration speech today, Pres Obama will say the bipartisan plan put forward by 8 Senators "very much in line" with his objectives.— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 29, 2013
Obama says time has come for comprehensive, common sense immigration reform in Las Vegas, Nevada speech.
Obama frames reform as an issue of allowing immigrants who come here legally to stay here and continue contributing to the economy (with mention of Instagram, started by an immigrant to the U.S.).
Obama says time has come for 'common-sense' US immigration overhaul
President Barack Obama appealed for a "common-sense" and comprehensive overhaul of U.S. immigrations laws on Tuesday to help illegal immigrants "get on the right side of the law."
In a speech in Las Vegas, Obama said an overhaul would strengthen the U.S. economy. He said some issues will be difficult to negotiate with Congress, but "now's the time" for change.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham)
Obama says if Congress does not act in timely fashion on immigration reform, he will send a bill of his own and demand they vote on it: Reuters
Obama: "If you are a citizen, you shouldn't have to wait years until your family can join you in America."
Obama, on need for Americans' understanding in immigration debate: "Unless you were one of the first Americans... you came from someplace else."
Obama says if Congress doesn't act on immigration, he will push his own plan
LAS VEGAS - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that if Congress is unable to act in a timely fashion on changing U.S. immigration laws, he will propose legislation of his own and demand lawmakers vote on it.
Pledging swift action, Obama said in a speech that Washington should have the resolve to "finally put this issue behind us."
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham)
President Barack Obama arrives in Las Vegas, January 29, 2013. Obama arrived in Nevada to deliver remarks on immigration reform. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama arrives on stage to deliver remarks on immigration reform at Del Sol High School in Las Vegas, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Obama urges Congress to make good on immigration reform
By Matt Spetalnick
LAS VEGAS - President Barack Obama called on Congress on Tuesday to make good on plans to overhaul the U.S. immigration system and offer a path to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants.
Reflecting the growing clout of Hispanic voters, Obama traveled to Nevada little more than a week after his second inauguration to make the case for swift bipartisan action on immigration.
Read More
Click here to watch live C-SPAN video of Senate vote to confirm John Kerry as next secretary of state.
-
Texas Sen Cruz first no vote on Kerry confirmation.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) January 29, 2013
-
-
US Senate confirms John Kerry as Secretary of State, 94-3; 1st Obama cabinet nominee to be confirmed @nbcnews— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 29, 2013
-
And now the clock starts ticking on Scott Brown. Will he or won't he run?— The Fix (@TheFix) January 29, 2013
-
WASHINGTON - Senator John Kerry received enough Senate votes on Tuesday to be confirmed as President Barack Obama's new secretary of state, succeeding Hillary Clinton.
The five-term senator and 2004 unsuccessful presidential candidate had broad support from fellow Democrats and Republicans in the Senate. As voting continued, he had received well over 60 votes in favor of his confirmation, and just two against it.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Will Dunham)
-
• Republican Transportation chief Ray Lahood to step down
• Obama approves additional $155mil humanitarian aid to Syria
-
By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON - Six weeks after the massacre of 20 children and six adults at a Connecticut school ignited new calls to curb U.S. gun violence, the issue reaches Congress on Wednesday amid questions about whether lawmakers can agree on significant legislation.
(Reuters preview of the hearing here)
Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords is expected to appear at the hearing, and her husband Captain Mark Kelly is scheduled to testify, as is the NRA's Wayne LaPierre.
-
Giffords starts off hearing with statement: "Speaking is difficult, but I need to say something important... Violence is a big problem... Too many children are dying. We must do something."
-
Giffords: "You must act. Be bold, be courageous. Americans are counting on you."
-
-
Committee chair Sen. Leahy (D-VT) gives opening statement. "Every American abhors the recent tragedies... Americans are looking to us for solutions and for action."
-
-
Leahy advocating "common sense" reforms, emphasizes respect for Second Amendment. Asks what "responsible gun owner" would disapprove to improving background check system.
-
Leahy: "I hope in this new Congress, future improvements will be bipartisan. We can come together as Americans."
-
Leahy passes hearing over to Sen. Grassley (R-IA). Expresses regret over Newtown and other tragedies, but says that these should be used as reason to pursue "every gun control measure out there."
-
Grassley says he was "taken aback" at Obama's interpretation of the Constitution to strengthen gun control, says Obama "turned it on its head."
-
Grassley finishes statement, Leahy calls forth those testifying (including Kelly and LaPierre) and swears them in.
-
Gabby Giffords's husband Captain Mark Kelly is first to testify. "Gabby's gift for speech is a distant memory... A year ago she left a job she loved serving the people of Arizona."
-
Kelly: "[Gabby and I] are both gun owners." Says they take that right very seriously.
-
Kelly describing the supermarket shooting. "There were 33 bullets, and 33 wounds."
-
Kelly says he and his wife own guns for the same reasons as many Americans -- to defend themselves, for hunting and target shooting. Says these rights do not extend to dangerous people.
-
Before ending testimony, Kelly advocates "fixing" background checks with stronger measures. Had recounted troubling signs in Jared Loughner's past earlier in testimony.
